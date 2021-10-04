Reflecting on covered market idea

Sir, — Following your article regarding the idea for covering parts of Henley market place (Standard, August 27).

I would like to draw attention to a design I saw a few years ago in the old harbour part of Marseille.

There they have covered a section of the quay with a light, open structure. The underside of the roof is one large mirror.

Children performed antics underneath and adults were equally puzzled and enjoyed themselves. — Yours faithfully,

Josef Boehm

Knappe Close, Henley