Monday, 04 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Reflecting on covered market idea

Reflecting on covered market idea

Sir, — Following your article regarding the idea for covering parts of Henley market place (Standard, August 27).

I would like to draw attention to a design I saw a few years ago in the old harbour part of Marseille.

There they have covered a section of the quay with a light, open structure. The underside of the roof is one large mirror.

Children performed antics underneath and adults were equally puzzled and enjoyed themselves. — Yours faithfully,

Josef Boehm

Knappe Close, Henley

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33