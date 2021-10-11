Your letters...

Housing isn’t ‘affordable’

I refer to your report of the talk to the Henley Society by developer Alan Pontin under the headline “Henley could become sterile Disneyesque retirement and tourist location” (Standard, October 1).

While Mr Pontin frequently mentioned “affordable housing”, his and Crest Nicholson’s 98-home development at Highlands Farm lacks the provision of social housing.

There is a world of difference between what is called affordable housing, i.e. homes which developers have to build as a planning condition and sell at 80 per cent of the local market values, and social housing, which are homes let by rent, usually administered by housing associations, which tenants can afford.

There is no social housing at Highlands Farm, as far as I am aware. Nor are there any local amenities, such as a shop/hub/meeting place, something that could so easily have been achieved if the medieval and Tudor farmhouse and the 18th century barn and stables had been retained but all were demolished.

These buildings had been grouped around their former farmyard and would have provided a natural community space, a sense of place, for the new residents.

Affordable housing, even at prices below market values, is still far too expensive in this location.

As Mr Pontin says, much of the low-cost housing, i.e. rented housing, was lost with Margaret Thatcher’s “reform” in the Eighties.

It is time that we built again for Henley’s present working population and for the future.

What Henley does not need are any more four- or five-bedroom houses, especially not in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, which protects our precious landscape. — Yours faithfully,

Ruth Gibson

Vicarage Road, Henley

Ideal place to build

Sir, — I agree with Alan Pontin who highlighted the need for housing in Henley for the younger generation.

Accommodation should be built for young singles and couples to maintain the vitality of the town.

I believe that part of the station car park would be the ideal site for such a development. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Hawkins

Berkshire Road, Henley

Different thinking

Is Alan Pontin the same developer who wanted to build a retirement village at Highlands Farm? — Yours faithfully,

Angela Woolfrey

Sonning Common

Same aims, 60 years on

Sir, — Thank you for your excellent front page coverage of our recent talk by Alan Pontin.

We should, however, point out one small error.

The article quoted Mr Pontin as saying that “the society started in 1962 as a protest group opposed to the building of a hotel in the town centre”.

The society was in fact founded by a group of people who were opposed to a decision by the then Henley Borough Council to allow the demolition of the Catherine Wheel Hotel and its replacement by a row of shops.

Henley residents and visitors alike were horrified at this proposal and a group of like-minded souls got together to oppose the decision, which was eventually overturned.

This was the birth of the society and next year we celebrate, with membership at its highest level ever, our 60th anniversary, with the Catherine Wheel still intact. — Yours faithfully,

Geoff Luckett

Chairman, the Henley Society

Where’s our Joan of Arc?

I wonder how the women of Henley and surrounding villages feel about the police now?

We are in great danger of immortalising the name of the thug who murdered Sarah Everard.

Also we are close to losing sight that her murder is only one example, admittedly a particularly ugly example, of a phenomenon which has to be stopped.

The Guardian tells us that 81 women have been murdered in the UK in the 28 weeks since Sarah’s death.

Where is the female Marcus Rashford who can bring the system to its senses?

We need a popular working class woman with high visibility outside the political sphere to embarrass the Government into taking this aspect of law and order seriously.

Is there not a woman football player or Olympian who will take on this job? The reality is that men just can’t do this.

What do the women of Henley think? –— Yours faithfully,

Professor Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

Left is just pontificating

Sir, — As a newly elected Oxfordshire county councillor, I read your article about the “chairman” debate with great interest (Standard, September 30).

Your headline should have read: “Illiberal administration at county hall against freedom of expression”.

The new administration, composed of Liberal Democrat, Labour and Green councillors, voted against a reasonable Conservative and Independent Alliance amendment to their motion allowing for freedom of choice over how chairmen of committees should be addressed (“chair”, “madam chair”, “chairman” etc).

This is a brute fact that “woke” councillors on the Left, who feel it their calling to talk down to the rest us, appear to have missed.

However, I am not surprised that councillors such as these missed such a fundamental point since the Lib-Dem seconder of the motion, Councillor Kate Gregory, appeared to miss most of the discussions in her summing up of the debate, which appeared to be no more than a prepared statement about sexism and misogyny that she proceeded to read out without reference to anything that had been said by me or others in the chamber.

This may have been the point at which she believes she was hollered or laughed at. In fact, colleagues were simply asking her to address the substance of the motion and stop condescending to us.

While writing, I should also make your readers aware that, as a new councillor and young mum, I was referred to by a senior Lib-Dem, Councillor Neil Fawcett, during the same debate as “that councillor”.

Cllr Fawcett was subsequently gracious enough to apologise to me when challenged but it did not stop another member of the new Left-leaning administration belittling me, claiming I was unable to read.

“Woke” politicians on the Left — whether locally or nationally — should realise that talking down to people as though they were inferior or childish does nothing to advance their cause and serves only to turn the majority of sensible people off their politics.

Crucially, it does nothing to attract more women like me into politics.

The concern that your readers should take away from this debate is that they should expect to be told by the new Lib-Dem/Labour/

Green-led county council what they should — and should not — be offended by over the next four years. They should also expect only to ever get half of the story from their press releases.

They would be better off focusing on delivering vital services to vulnerable people rather than pontificating over gender-neutral honorifics. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Donna Ford

(Conservative & Independent Alliance), Bicester North division, Oxfordshire County Council

Posturing is waste of time

Sir, — Your article correctly informed readers that the first motion brought to the first full meeting of Oxfordshire County Council by the new Left-wing administration was to ban the use of the word “chairman”.

Previously, courteous Conservatives had allowed persons running meetings to be addressed in the way they preferred: chair, chairman, madam chairman or whatever.

It is depressing that this wokist motion preventing free speech was passed. Just as depressing is the amount of councillors’ time, and hence council taxpayers’ money, wasted on this debate.

More wasted time and money will follow with the subsequent obligatory amendments to the council’s lengthy constitution.

Was this matter really a priority? I would suggest not. The thousands of emails I receive as a county councillor are about roads, signs, vegetation, drains, recycling, planning, health, social care and education.

In more than eight years, I have never received a single email complaining about the word “chairman”.

My recommendation to the administration is that in future it focuses on the fundamentals of running a council and abandons wasteful posture politics. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor David Bartholomew

Sonning Common division, Oxfordshire County Council

Guess we’ll be next

I feel no more disadvantaged being a chair-man than I do being a wo-man or a fe-male (or even a lad-y, come to that).

But I’m sure everyone who feels they’ve been held back by the sexism embedded in those words would be grateful for a solution from their Oxfordshire County Council representatives.

That’s something for the Liberal Democrats, Greens and Henley Residents Group to add to the cut-and-pasted motion that will no doubt be winging its way for debate at South Oxfordshire District Council soon. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Caroline Newton

(Conservative), Haseley Brook ward, South Oxfordshire District Council and chairman, South Oxfordshire Conservative Association, Britwell Salome

Get on with your job

Sir, — Most of us reading the Henley Standard are of an age when we are aware of the dangers of thought and speech policing.

These days the process is called “woke”.

It is hoped that every Oxfordshire councillor will concentrate on the business for which they are elected.

Perhaps members of the public could check agendas and minutes on occasions and attend meetings. — Yours faithfully,

Yvonne Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

P.S. Congratulations to the people who have cared for Tokers Green pond so well (Standard, September 30).

Would it be possible to order English daffodils to be planted given the non-delivery of Dutch bulbs? They are so much prettier and, of course, historic.

Everyone else’s fault

Sir, — John Howell blames the public for panic buying and the media for exacerbating the problem for the fuel shortages (Standard, October 1).

The month before he tweeted that shortages on the supermarket shelves were due to a “worldwide shortage of lorry drivers”.

Yet the pictures I took in September at the Co-op in Woodcote compared to a supermarket in Athens tell a different story. As ever, Mr Howell fails to ever come to close to accepting some responsibility for his decision to change his mind and support Brexit after initially voting against the idea of leaving the EU and throwing away all the benefits of free movement of workers, both with European workers coming here and vice-versa.

Instead, faced with the departure of 20,000 workers as a result of Brexit, the Government only this month announced a temporary visa scheme for 3,000 drivers.

After the hostility whipped up against EU workers during the Brexit campaign, small wonder only 27 people applied for visas in the first five days.

Of course, the next group to be blamed by the Government are the employers for not paying enough, so I wonder if Mr Howell will endorse the calls made at the Labour Party conference for a minimum wage of £15 per hour or the reversal of the £20 a week cut in Universal Credit for those who don’t enjoy his standard of living? — Yours faithfully,

Robert Jones

Manor Road, Goring

Importance of research

Editor, — I’d like to congratulate the bold honesty of the Henley Standard for bringing attention to a very real negative side of the covid vaccines with Imogen Allen’s story (Standard, September 17).

Some of your readers seemed to suggest her experience was extremely rare and that placing it on the front page was “sensationalism”.

I have to assume these people do no research for themselves or wish to downplay the seriousness of harm that has been caused to many via covid vaccines so far.

If people wish to ignore this in favour of worshipping flawed science by choosing blind faith via good PR, I would have to question their sanity and/or intelligence.

And anyone who thinks covid is a random event should think again. — Yours faithfully,

Mr N D Myer

Wallingford

Not many sales of sin

I am a Christian and the responses last week to the Thought for the Week by Trefor Llewellyn took me by surprise.

I thought his piece spoke the truth. The very foundation of the Christian faith lies in our belief that we sin and need forgiveness and redemption, which comes through Jesus Christ.

From the very beginning, man disobeyed God and rebelled against Him, causing separation between the two.

In His mercy and kindness, God made a way for us to be reconciled to Him and that way was forgiveness through Christ.

We sin but Jesus has paid the price by dying on the cross and taking on our sin. Forgiveness and reconciliation through Jesus promise eternal life with God while not accepting Christ results in the opposite — eternal life without God and, to me, that sounds like Hell.

Right now, men and women are dying for that belief in Afghanistan, parts of Africa, North Korea and elsewhere. They would rather die now with Christ than save their lives and live without God forever.

Although the choice here in the UK — to believe or not — is perhaps easier to make, in that we are not in the same life-threatening circumstances as many of those mentioned above, our belief is the same.

We believe God’s word, the Bible and what it says.

May we never dilute the scriptures, ancient as they may be. They are the word of God. Romans 6.23 says: “For the wages of sin is death and the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

We do not have to sell anything... it is a free gift. — Yours faithfully,

Jane Flack

New Street, Henley

Message to litterbugs

We are members of the Wombles, not the Wimbledon lot, but the Henley Wombles, a scheme started by Councillor Will Hamilton and others.

During the week we have our own areas where we go out and pick up litter.

Our area is around the “Top Shops” in Greys Road and King James Way and immediate areas.

All the roads off King James Way are usually immaculate and we have not too much rubbish to pick up. It is the area around the shops that causes us all the trouble.

I am sure a waste bin outside the One Stop Shop would help cut down the rubbish (sweet and ice cream wrappers, wine bottles, drink cans etc) but after repeated requests, the owners do nothing about supplying one.

Could we ask everyone who is throwing away their rubbish that they leave it where it is easy to get and not in bushes?

Also, would the person putting their household rubbish in the bin at the car park and at the entrance to Sherwood Gardens not do so as it is causing a health hazard?

There. We have had our rant and it would be lovely if you could take notice. — Yours faithfully,

John Williams and the “Top Shops” Wombles

Greys Road, Henley