Monday, 11 October 2021

Bell ringing is good exercise too

Sir, — Following Judith Phelan’s appeal for bell ringers at St Mary’s Church in Henley (Standard, October 1), I was lucky enough to be invited into the bell tower as an observer.

For anyone thinking bell ringing is just pulling a rope, it is far from it.

I have never seen such good exercise — legs, arms, core, strength and timing. Most of my photographs were blurred from the speed of action from full stretch to low down. Added to that you are sheltered from the weather, have good camaraderie and bring cheer to everyone in Henley as the bells ring out.

Please let us have some new volunteers. Anyone interested, please call the St Mary’s parish office on (01491) 577340. — Yours faithfully,

Gill Franklin

Henley

