Pupils can learn and have fun outdoors thanks to school’s £55,000 canopy
A NEW canopy has been erected at Sonning Common ... [more]
Monday, 18 October 2021
These pictures were taken by Terry Allsop, from Ewelme. Above left, looking towards Swyncombe woods from the footpath in an area called Huntinglands east of Ewelme and, above right, a sunrise captured from the top of Day’s Lane, known as Rabbit Hill. Terry says: “The pond is created by rainwater and put to good use by the local birdlife.”
18 October 2021
More News:
Pupils can learn and have fun outdoors thanks to school’s £55,000 canopy
A NEW canopy has been erected at Sonning Common ... [more]
POLL: Have your say