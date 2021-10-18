Monday, 18 October 2021

Swyncombe Woods

These pictures were taken by Terry Allsop, from Ewelme. Above left, looking towards Swyncombe woods from the footpath in an area called Huntinglands east of Ewelme and, above right, a sunrise captured from the top of Day’s Lane, known as Rabbit Hill. Terry says: “The pond is created by rainwater and put to good use by the local birdlife.”

