Thank you for enjoyable excursion

Our jolly group at the Bluebells dementia day centre would like to say a big thank-you to Henley Lions Club for sponsoring our Thursday group’s recent boat excursion on the Thames with the Rivertime Boat Trust (on a wheelchair- accessible boat designed for disabled and disadvantaged adults and children). We had a lovely morning enjoying the river views as well as tea and biscuits on board.

For information about Bluebells, please call 07931 980597. — Yours faithfully,

Suri Poulos

Co-ordinator, Bluebells, Henley