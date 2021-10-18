Thank you for enjoyable excursion

Pupils can learn and have fun outdoors thanks to school’s £55,000 canopy
Monday, 18 October 2021
Our jolly group at the Bluebells dementia day centre would like to say a big thank-you to Henley Lions Club for sponsoring our Thursday group’s recent boat excursion on the Thames with the Rivertime Boat Trust (on a wheelchair- accessible boat designed for disabled and disadvantaged adults and children). We had a lovely morning enjoying the river views as well as tea and biscuits on board.
For information about Bluebells, please call 07931 980597. — Yours faithfully,
Suri Poulos
Co-ordinator, Bluebells, Henley
18 October 2021
