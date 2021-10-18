Monday, 18 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Thank you for enjoyable excursion

Thank you for enjoyable excursion

Our jolly group at the Bluebells dementia day centre would like to say a big thank-you to Henley Lions Club for sponsoring our Thursday group’s recent boat excursion on the Thames with the Rivertime Boat Trust (on a wheelchair- accessible boat designed for disabled and disadvantaged adults and children). We had a lovely morning enjoying the river views as well as tea and biscuits on board.

For information about Bluebells, please call 07931 980597. — Yours faithfully,

Suri Poulos

Co-ordinator, Bluebells, Henley

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33