Your letters...

We worked for homes

Sir, — I was shocked by Alan Pontin’s comments about building affordable housing for young people (Standard, October 1).

Here is a man who has probably not built any truly affordable homes but has developed many very expensive ones which can only be bought by older people moving to Henley who are obviously contributing to the older population that he mentioned unfavourably.

I have been around the Highlands Park development that he is involved with and the homes there are so expensive that no young person could ever buy one.

After the Second World War, many people worked so hard to buy their homes, yes with Margaret Thatcher’s Right to Buy scheme, as he mentions, and wonderful for them too. Mr Pontin seems to argue this was wrong. Well, tell that to them.

Oh, and by the look of him, Mr Pontin’s not far off joining the “ghetto brigade” himself.

I am a very angry house owner, who bought 61 years ago, with compassion for the young. — Yours faithfully,

Elizabeth M Wright

Elizabeth Road, Henley

Too late for us, Boris

Sir, — Do you think Boris Johnson’s statement at the Conservative Party conference that no houses should be built on “green fields” could be made retrospectively to the nearly 200 new houses being built on “green fields” around Shiplake? — Yours faithfully,

David Gealy

Shiplake

Not like Disneyland

Sir, — Why are the words “Disneyesque” and “Disney-on-Thames” being used to describe the housing situation in Henley?

It’s similar to this: a first-time visitor to the Chelsea Flower Show last month was heard exclaiming, “Wow, it’s amazing, it’s like Disneyland.” No, it isn’t. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Willson

Pound Lane, Sonning

UK should set example

I have just been to see Jonathon Porritt at the Henley Literary Festival and he is in no doubt what will happen to the globe should we continue the environmental trajectory we are on. I bought his book Hope in Hell.

We in the UK need to set an example to other nations, which I believe we are starting to do, otherwise there won’t just be potential health problems but also massive displacement of people living by the sea as sea levels are predicted to rise by at least a metre within the next 80 years and possibly two metres.

We are not currently making enough use of our natural resources, such as tidal energy, to move faster towards net zero carbon dioxide. We are not yet good at storing energy.

When I was an adolescent in the Seventies, my stepfather would not let me use spray deodorants in case they contributed towards a hole in the ozone layer. He was way ahead of the time, even before Friends of the Earth was formed, but how right he was.

We all need to play a part in addressing the climate emergency. I do think it would be amazing if Henley could lead the way with this.

Can we consider starting a more integrated accessible transport system with car share or even ebike schemes that people would actually use instead of always using cars?

I’m sure everyone enjoyed the quiet roads last year during the early phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

We are fortunate that we have the train serving Henley and villages and also buses. What about reducing the amount of meat we consume?

I’m only putting suggestions/questions out there, I honestly don’t have the answers, but I am very concerned for our young people’s futures. — Yours faithfully,

Sally Greenfield

Station Road, Shiplake

Help us end plastic waste

Sir, — It is estimated that the UK will have created more than 4.9 million tons of plastic waste this year alone.

It’s time for us here to get as much of it away from our beautiful river as possible.

That’s why Henley’s Rotary clubs will join other local clubs on Sunday to help sweep the River Thames between Sonning and Shiplake locks of plastic and other rubbish.

We will be working on boats and on land along the towpath, starting at 10am.

The event is part of our clubs’ commitment to the End Plastic Soup campaign, which seeks to stop plastic from polluting our canals and rivers and being washed out to sea.

Disposal is a major problem — only a tiny percentage of plastic is recycled — but it is quite clear that it does not belong in rivers and seas.

Cleaning up locally is only a start, of course, but globally, Rotary clubs and the End Plastic Soup initiative are committed to ending plastic waste by 2050.

The 1.2 million-strong international Rotary organisation has worked to eradicate polio worldwide for 35 years and is within a whisker of achieving its goal. Why not end plastic waste, too? — Yours faithfully,

Phil Fletcher

Sonning Common

In defence of our coal

It was so good to see Boris Johnson at the Conservative Party conference seemingly back to his ebullient self after such a ghastly 18 months.

On one brief encounter, when he was enquiring about how everything was at Fawley, I managed to explain that we have a huge problem with the closure of the last Welsh coal mine as we cannot feed our steam vehicles.

We are being asked to use Russian or Chinese muck which they spew out as undigested coal dust all over the place without getting hot enough to run properly.

No one had actually told him, or the energy minister, this — or perhaps not so succinctly.

We don’t need a lot, we just need British, preferably Ffos-y-Fran, or “Welsh caviar”, but, if not, just British. Can you understand the delinquency of shipping useless coal from China or Russia? What does that cost in diesel/diesel fumes?

Will this be the Government that takes Flying Scotsman off the rails for ever? Not if I can prevent it!

Boris’s end of conference speech was beyond brilliant and I am confident that if he secures a second term he will achieve all he proposed pre-covid.

Of course one of these is the net zero pledge. I realise that the purists would say you can’t have vintage transport and net zero but of course you can, as long as you don’t have China and Africa continuing to pollute beyond measure.

Boris’s pledge was only for Britain but how does one measure that?

While coal is currently deemed by the ignorant young “greens” to be evil, without coal they would not be living the comfortable lives they have today. (I assume they are all “comfortable” as they have no schooling or work to interfere with their demonstrations yet they are clearly well fed and clothed.)

Coal fuelled the Industrial Revolution, created the railways and the rest they might have learned had they paid attention to history.

Of course it is mucky stuff but no self-respecting engine driver would tolerate smoke and steam that was not white.

If what is coming out of the engine is grey, you are feeding too much coal into the firebox and it is being belched out before its energy has been fully used.

Sadly, with Russian or Chinese coal, the “smoke” is black because the coal turns to dust before it can be burned.

I suggested that the coal from the new Cumbrian mine, which of course the locals want, could be ring-fenced for steel production and heritage transport.

Since then I have been told that the Cumbrian coal will be no use for steam engines but no one has tried it, so how do they know?

I’ve also been told that Ffos-y-Fran is not, in fact, worked out and that it could keep going for some years yet if the Government was not terrified of the ignorant “protestors”.

As president of the National Transport Trust, which exists to protect and preserve our transport engineering heritage, I am not going to sit idly by and watch our steam vehicles, engines and boats put into museums, or worse, because a few ignorant people had more impact on this Government than a lot of somewhat more rational but rather more polite people who are too busy working to roam the streets shouting obscenities. — Yours faithfully,

The Hon Lady McAlpine

Fawley Hill

GP should know better

Sir, — I find it alarming that Dr Phillip Unwin is evangelising about the dangers of global warming when, as a medical practitioner, he must know that it is cold winters that kill people out of all proportion to warm winters and summers (Standard, October 8).

Thanks to climate alarmists such as himself, ordinary people in this country are facing not being able to afford to properly heat their homes this winter because of alarmist opposition to fracking for gas and oil, opposition to nuclear power and the shutting down of coal-fired power stations and gas storage facilities.

Instead, we are to rely on expensive, unreliable, intermittent, heavily subsidised, environmentally unfriendly windmills and useless solar cells and imported electricity.

For the Government to announce, during an energy emergency, that it is to subsidise “renewable” electric power by levying an additional tax on gas to encourage people to move away from gas boilers is dictatorial, stupid and insensitive as well as a vote-loser. Doubly so while the Prime Minister is sunning himself in Spain at a £25,000-a-week villa.

Far from contributing to starvation, the additional carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has contributed not only to the greening of the planet but to higher crop yields, particularly as high levels of CO2 require less water in their production.

Dr Unwin may have noticed that 10 per cent of petrol (E10) is now mandated to come from plants grown on land that should be used for growing food and for which forests are being cleared, endangering rare wildlife. In addition, it now emerges that the crisis at the petrol pumps was initiated by garages emptying their tanks in preparation for this changeover.

He should also know that only a tiny proportion of the electricity used to drive his electric car actually comes from renewable sources.

Dr Unwin speaks of “our privileged position” on the assumption that all of Henley and the rest of the country are in the same privileged position as himself, who I am sure will hardly notice the increase in his fuel bills.

What is really worrying is that we are also in danger of our manufacturing industries being shut down due to the high cost of gas, brought about by our reliance on imports from Russia.

Let’s hope we have a very mild warm winter or Dr Unwin is going to be kept very busy. — Yours faithfully,

M Reid

Shiplake

Where are these floods?

Dr Philip Unwin states in your front page article, “If we look at Henley, we are seeing more floods and extreme weather”.

Really? So where are these floods in Henley? Has there been floodwater pouring down Greys Hill or is Falaise Square under water? Not that I have noticed.

However, there has always been localised winter flooding of the river banks and adjacent fields which I can remember most years going back to the Sixties.

It has never reached anywhere near the 1947 flood mark and I am not aware that this flooding is any worse now than it has ever been.

Perhaps some evidence can be provided to support this claim of more floods in Henley, or is it just climate change scaremongering? — Yours faithfully,

Michael Welfare

Binfield Heath

What a lot of hot air

Sir, — The adoption in the 1830s of the Beaufort Scale of wind speed led to sailors in our Royal Navy describing any obviously futile action as “trying to fart against a force nine”.

The forthcoming COP26 UN conference in Glasgow, led by our manifestly innumerate and scientifically illiterate Prime Minister, will involve up to 15,000 people flying in to take part in the greatest and most expensive act of collective futility since they last gathered two years ago.

Your front page last week showed how widespread is the delusion that by rapidly closing down the whole UK economy, we might somehow avoid an almost immeasurably small rise in global temperature rather than working steadily to mitigate its possible effects gradually over the next 30 to 50 years.

That approach would require thoughtful and informed political leadership of which we have been bereft for at least 40 years.

Most people know that the UK has already all but ended coal mining and coal- powered electricity generation and spent billions of our pounds on windmills that only work for between 25 and 30 years, so the early ones are already coming up for expensive replacement.

Fewer people know that it has just been confirmed that China, which makes and sells most of the windmills and the solar panels and the batteries for electric cars being used here, expects to consume 8 billion tonnes of coal this year and has just ordered its coal mines to increase production.

Meanwhile, Germany and Poland continue to burn dirty brown coal and India is struggling to open up new coal mines fast enough to keep up with demand.

People really must accept that neither individual efforts nor the Government bankrupting us and our country, which emits less than one per cent of the world’s CO2, will make a difference on the global scale.

It would be lovely but deluded to think that world leaders will come together in Glasgow and actually enact huge changes but, with at least three billion poor people in the world who won’t accept their living standards being reduced for what will seem to be our benefit, most political leaders will turn up, make the right noises, keep up their demands for £100 billion in climate change aid from the West and then do nothing that would threaten their own job security.

They know full well that, thanks to the ubiquity of the internet and the smartphone, they can no longer hide the wealth gap from their people but, of course, Boris Johnson could single-handedly solve the third world climate problem by cancelling HS2 and sending that money to them to waste instead.

Meanwhile, there are the disgraceful and completely unwarranted antics of both Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain taking place under the benign gaze of virtue signalling police and politicians, which only indicate a delusion afflicting a few noisy people.

If those demonstrators are truly serious they should rush off to Beijing or New Delhi or Jakarta or Moscow or Brasília, where they would certainly not be carefully unglued before being imprisoned without treatment for their sore little hands.

Now the arrival of the doomed Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill only confirms the desire of many reality deniers to ignore the facts and commit the nation to ever more futile and costly activities such as continuing to subsidise burning whole forests to generate so-called renewable electricity.

One can only despair that, for now, “Futility rules OK”. — Yours faithfully,

Philip Collings

Peppard Common

Yet another U-turn

Sir, — Remember, remember, the Fifth of… October. For this is when the former MP for Henley and our current Prime Minister and U-turn king performed the mother of all U-turns.

Soon after assuming his premiership with a stonking majority, he banned his ministers from appearing on the BBC’s flagship Today programme on Radio 4.

Naturally, over time, the injunction was ignored to the point that the trickle became an avalanche.

This time, though, it was personal. The instigator of the prohibition himself had relented and, predictably, the lovers’ tiff was over. After all, where would the Establishment be without the BBC and where would the BBC be without the Establishment?

To cap it all, later in the day, there was a second

U-turn when it was announced that the independent inquiry into killer cop Wayne Couzens, which the PM had ruled out, would go ahead after all.

With so many U-turns in succession, the PM is spinning like a William Brown wooden top.

In fact, the whole episode has reminded me of one of the Just William stories. In A Bit of Blackmail, William devises a plot to save the hall gatekeeper’s job with the ruse of a photographic blackmail against the building’s owner but without telling the gatekeeper.

So the next time William and his outlaws show up, the gatekeeper is jubilant: “Oh, and Bob Andrews is not going, me boys. The sack is withdrawn. The old devil has realised my value. Glory be to God.”

Well, bless my soul and my cotton socks, you could have knocked me over with a feather, the PM is no longer throwing his toys out of the pram and everything between these two branches of the state is going to be fine and dandy. — Yours faithfully,

Alexis Alexander

Gosbrook Road, Caversham

Harder life for the poor

What poor timing. The Government has ended much of the financial support provided to help people through the covid-19 pandemic and now plans to cut Universal Credit by £20 a week. These cuts risk a covid debt crisis as 11 million people have built up £25 billion in arrears and debt since March last year.

No one wants to be struggling in this way but it will cause more homelessness and financial crises for those affected.

In Wantage alone, 7,399 people who receive Universal Credit will be affected by this cut. This includes 3,401 people who are currently in work.

Problem debt disproportionately affects the most vulnerable in our society and is higher among low-income households, women, lone parents, communities of colour, disabled people and tenants.

This covid debt crisis threatens to weigh down our community for years to come, worsening inequalities and making a genuine economic recovery impossible.

As well as stopping the proposed £20 cut to Universal Credit, the Government seriously needs to tackle problem debt in the UK.

This means introducing grants and making it easier for those in problem debt to write it down in a fair and manageable way.

The church community is helping through Christians Against Poverty but it’s also appropriate for the Government to continue to play its part and a £500 million fund is a smokescreen, not a help. — Yours faithfully,

Roger Scammell

Wallingford

Tories’ war on woke

Editor, — Judging from the plethora of correspondence from the Tories in relation to the replacement of the word “chairman” by “chair” within Oxfordfshire County Council, the war on “woke” has finally got local (Standard, October 8).

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who said that the change was justified and should have been decided in 10 minutes, was absolutely right.

The suggestion that chairs can call themselves whatever they like is an administrative non-starter.

The Houses of Parliament have already adopted the word “chair” for the leaders of its select committees and it is the responsibility of the council to ensure that their procedures are up to date and imply equal opportunity.

It could be argued that the Tories, in adopting such vigorous opposition to the change, based on the false argument that it is a suppression of free speech, are the ones that are cluttering up both council business and your letters page to the detriment of more important issues. — Yours faithfully,

David Winchester

Kennylands Road, Sonning Common

Dangers of phone mast

In response to your article headlined “Residents upset at plans for 15m high phone mast” (Standard, October 1), it is entirely understandable why people are becoming more concerned about 5G mast transmitters and not just in a purely aesthetic sense.

Far more concerning are the potential health effects of this microwave technology.

For those who don’t know, microwave radiation frequencies are anything between 300MHz and 300GHz. Microwaves are in the upper range, starting at 24GHz. 5G uses many different frequencies.

People really should wake up to the reality that strong levels of pulsed microwave radiation emitting from such technology does not result in a healthy environment for humans to live in. We are already in that environment and it’s not “green”.

When people’s living space is violated by a saturation of microwave radiation, it is known to impact on health.

The dangers of pulsed microwave radiation have been well established via hundreds of peer-reviewed papers over decades and the dangers far exceed just the thermal effects.

Humans are extremely intricate chemical electrical beings that function on minuscule amounts of natural electrical impulses. Disturbing that natural function and balance doesn’t take much electrical activity.

The microwave emissions cause a kind of electricity in the air that can cause headaches, lethargy, flu-like symptoms, vibratory effects from the digital pulses, sleep deprivation, palpitations, foggy thinking, perceived hums and whirrs (the Frey effect), cancers and a whole host of other unwelcome health symptoms and ailments, including immune system suppression.

I am personally affected by all wireless/smart technology in Wallingford, thus I have an interest in warning others. It is not an imaginary problem. The concerns of Stephen and Karin Borlase, of Swiss Farm, are more than valid. — Yours faithfully,

Mr N D Myer

Fir Tree Avenue, Wallingford

Thanks for halting mast

Sir, — We would like to send a resounding thank-you to all the people in Henley, the surrounding area and further afield, who so vigorously supported us in objecting to the erection of a 5G mast on our frontage at Swiss Farm.

We are delighted that the planning application has been refused.

We would also like to thank the two lovely ladies who have been tirelessly campaigning against the careless placing of these masts around the country. Without them we would have been unaware of the plan until it was too late.

More sensitivity must surely be shown towards the positioning of these ugly pieces of street furniture in our beautiful countryside and the questionable effects on their surroundings. — Yours faithfully,

The Borlase family

Swiss Farm, Henley

Men must be responsible

Editor, — In his letter headlined “Where’s our Joan of Arc?” (Standard, October 8), Professor Dan Remenyi suggests we need a “popular working class woman” to shame the Government into taking violence against women seriously.

How about we stop perpetuating the narrative that it is the responsibility of women to change the behaviour of men?

Undoubtedly the systematic underfunding of the criminal justice system under successive Tory governments, resulting in low prosecution and conviction rates, coupled with the failure to tackle systematic sexism in the police, needs addressing as a matter of urgency.

However, we need to stop normalising the kind of behaviour that leads to a serving police officer being nicknamed “the rapist” by his colleagues and no one doing anything about it.

Saying “men can’t do this” is absolving men of the responsibility to do better; to call out sexist and misogynistic behaviour (no matter how seemingly trivial) in their friends and colleagues, to be better role models, to raise sons who respect women.

Joan of Arc was burnt at the stake in 1431 for the crime of wearing male clothing, partly in an attempt to avoid molestation and rape.

Nearly 600 years on, we can no longer accept the expectation to change our behaviour to address the actions of men. — Yours faithfully,

Liz Driver

Peppard Common

Slipway still not restored

Sir, — Your more observant readers will have noted that we have just passed the first anniversary of the start of correspondence on the illegal and unwanted filling in of the Friday Street slipway in Henley.

More recently, on April 21, I was contacted by the Henley Standard to say that the matter had been resolved between Henley Town Council and Sorbon Estates and that remedial works had been put in hand.

This promise had seemingly been accompanied by personal guarantees from Sorbon.

My comment in reply was that I would believe it when I saw it. At the time of writing, no remedial work has been put in hand.

Thus it would appear that what has been described by the Henley town clerk as “an important riverside amenity” is still in its mutilated state despite promises of action from the council and Sorbon Estates over a period of more than a year.

The River Thames Society would like to know:

• What is the value of the personal guarantees already given?

• Is there a timetable in place for the works?

• Has this matter been kicked into the long grass by interested parties on the assumption we shall walk away and forget it (we won’t)? — Yours faithfully,

John Skuse

Middle Thames chairman, River Thames Society, Pinkneys Green

Henley town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward responds: “Henley Town Council is dismayed to see that Sorbon Estates have still not rectified the illegal work they carried out on the slipway, despite several assurances.

“The council continues to put pressure on the company to resolve the situation and is finalising plans to take its own action, should Sorbon Estates fail to do so.

“However, the council has limited powers and we have asked both South Oxfordshire District Council and the Environment Agency to use their enforcement capabilities.”

Best to have vaccination

Sir, — I am sorry that Mr N D Myer has been confused by some misinformation about the risks of the covid vaccination (Standard, October 8).

I look to the Government and NHS websites for what I hope is the most accurate information available.

From the Government website I see that: “Recently there have been reports of an extremely rare but serious condition involving blood clots and unusual bleeding after the AstraZeneca vaccination.

“Some people with this condition have suffered life- changing effects and some have died. These cases are being carefully reviewed but the risk factors for this condition are not yet clear.”

The European Medicines Agency has estimated that the risk of cerebral venous thrombosis after having the AstraZeneca vaccine is about five per million people, which is 0.000005 per cent. That is a better option than catching covid.

This winter is likely to be particularly bad as we are going out more and there is a greater chance of catching flu and covid.

Your chances of hospitalisation with covid or flu are greatly reduced if you have been vaccinated, as are your chances of spreading it to friends and family.

Our hospitals will be struggling to cope with flu cases without large numbers of covid cases too. Those with other serious illnesses are likely to suffer with the lack of beds.

Please help yourself and the rest of the population by being vaccinated as soon as possible. Don’t be put off by misinformation in the media. — Yours faithfully,

Stella Kendall

Checkendon

Are we really all doomed?

Sir, — Jane Flack devoutly believes that those who have not accepted Jesus as their personal saviour from sin will end up in some sort of eternal Hell (Standard, October 8).

This is an interesting viewpoint as it applies, on the latest figures regarding committed Christian belief, to about 97 per cent of the population of Henley.

There seem to be only three possible reasons why nearly all of us are in this unfortunate position:

1. God’s communication system is so disastrously ineffective that the truth of sin and salvation is generally not known or understood. What is known is genuinely regarded as unconvincing. Nonetheless, eternal Hell is still the outcome.

2. Everyone in Henley deep down believes the truth of salvation through Jesus but the great majority deliberately choose to reject it, in full knowledge of the consequences.

3. The great majority of Henley residents do not believe because God, for reasons best known to Himself, has decided not to give them the gift of faith.

Only the “elect”, especially chosen by God, will be given faith and will be saved (Calvinism — the quietly understated doctrine of the United Reformed Church).

Perhaps Ms Flack would help us all by letting us know which of these reasons she endorses, or is there a fourth possibility? — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

More debate on theology

Sir, — I am delighted to see theological debate thriving again on your letters pages.

Perhaps your correspondents would be interested to hear that the Henley Sceptics and Believers Discussion Group will be meeting up again after covid on Monday evening.

We love theological debate. People can call me for details on Henley 571727. — Yours faithfully,

Ed Atkinson

Queen Street, Henley

Bells back, clock next

Sir, — Following Judith Phelan’s letter (Standard, October 1) about bell- ringing at St Mary’s Church, it might be helpful to update readers on some of the points she raised.

In order to facilitate Norman Topsom’s well-deserved retirement, an electronic winding system was installed in our tower by one of the UK’s leading clock manufacturers.

This includes a system of weights and pulleys which, for safety reasons, needed to be boxed in.

As in so many areas of life, this boxing-in was delayed because of the covid-19 pandemic with the associated lockdowns and disruptions to the normal patterns of work.

However, readers will be glad to know that this work is now complete.

Henley residents will have noticed that the clock is not working at the moment.

The reason for this is not currently understood — it may or may not have anything to do with the electronic winding system.

Old clocks have their quirks and eccentricities. An engineer will be visiting later this month to attempt to identify and correct the problem.

It is wonderful to hear the bells ringing out the call to worship once again on a Sunday morning so I give a ringing endorsement (sorry) to Judith’s call for younger ringers to come forward to ensure the future of this great tradition at St Mary’s. — Yours faithfully,

Rev Jeremy Tayler

Rector, St Mary’s Church, Henley

Boiled fish for dinner

Sir, — With reference to David Ellis’s appeal (Standard, October 1), I remember Colebrooks the fishmonger in Hart Street, Henley.

My father, Eric Giles, owned the antique shop next door and every Saturday he purchased some smoked cod or haddock (if available), which was taken home to be boiled for our Saturday dinner as my mother helped in the shop on that day and didn’t have time to cook.

We had ice cream to follow if the van came in time. This was before we had a fridge or freezer. I remember it well. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Giles

Earley

Fabulous festival

Sir, — I would just like to say a whopping congratulations to the Henley Literary Festival — what a fabulous event the organisers put on this year.

We were blown away with the calibre of authors, for all ages and sexes, as was indeed evident by the full audiences.

And well done to the brilliant interviewers — you all did such a great job.

All in all, nine days (I think) of laughter, tears and just great fun. As a bonus, Henley was buzzing. The cafés, restaurants and pubs were full.

It was such a heart-warming sight considering what an awful 18 months many of them have had. Roll on next year. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Sarah Miller

Mayor of Henley