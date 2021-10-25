Have you seen my mum’s owl?

Sir, — My elderly mother has very recently moved to a retirement home in Henley.

She brought with her a garden ornament, which is precious to her.

The owl is approximately 3ft high and carved from a solid piece of wood and is fairly heavy.

It was left in her porch just outside the front door and within two weeks of her settling in to her new home it was, sadly, stolen.

If anyone has seen it, she would really love to have it returned.

Many thanks in anticipation. — Yours faithfully,

Name and address

supplied