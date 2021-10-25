Your letters...

Parking now costs more

Sir, — We have lived with the experiment of varying the charging system for our principal car parks in Henley for a little while now and I and many others consider it a very poor trade-off for what we had before.

The system we had consisted of paying 60p for the first hour, which started after 10am, or £1.20 for two hours and £1.80 for three hours up until 5pm and free on Sundays.

Waitrose participated in giving you back one hour’s free parking if you spent £10 with them.

However, for a quick visit to a shop you could always go before 10am anyway for nothing.

The system we have now means you get one hour free if you do not intend to be any longer than an hour.

If you intend to be longer and stay for either two or three hours you pay £1.20 or £1.80 respectively, meaning that you don’t get a free hour at all.

Why is it that the charge for two hours isn’t 60p (as one hour is free) and for three hours £1.20?

Someone visiting the town to shop or to spend money or leisure time is deprived of any such benefit if they stay longer than an hour.

Also we now pay to park on Sundays and Waitrose no longer refunds an hour’s free parking if you spend £10 with them.

So, all in all, we now have a far worse system that costs us more.

The current system was lobbied for by a small but vocal minority of retailers in Henley who believed it would lead to increased revenue for them but has actually come at the expense of a greater number of shoppers and residents who aren’t always just popping down to the shops.

Why did they not join with Waitrose and offer financial incentives to shoppers to visit their shops if they were so concerned about footfall?

Comparisons are often made with the shopping experience in Marlow with Henley seemingly coming out the worst of the two.

What the town needs to do is have more introspection. Are the type of shops we have in Henley those that the residents wish to shop at?

Most men, for instance, would likely argue that there is little to interest them in the way of shops and we have quite a number of businesses that really don’t need to be occupying town centre premises and would be better suited to more out-of-town locations.

In the recent past, these have included bedding, tiling, kitchen shops etc.

Do we need, for instance, around 18 coffee shops? Emphatically no.

Until shopkeepers seriously examine whether what they propose selling will be sufficiently appealing to create regular clientele out of the local population without the necessity to rely on the tourist dollar, we will continue to be disadvantaged by such comparisons.

Shopkeepers should consider whether they are selling what we actually want.

As residents, our views are frequently trumped by the needs of some rather vocal shopkeepers and that does need to change.

Bring back the previous car parking system and ditch this unfavourable current one. — Yours faithfully,

R Willcock

Henley

Just dogma and rhetoric

Sir, — Thank you for your very helpful article regarding affordable housing (Standard, October 8).

South Oxfordshire district councillor Jo Robb’s understanding of affordable housing is clearly incomplete and extremely faulty.

She totally misses the point of the whole debate.

Her own council’s figures state a requirement for more than one thousand (not thousands) affordable homes in the Henley area.

Her solution is “to gently increase density in the town centre”. Has she ever visited here? The town centre tends to consist of small homes with gardens so it’s not what a lot of people need.

There would also be an impact on the historic character, air quality, traffic and the enjoyment of existing residents of their own homes.

Does she know the environmental cost of conversions?

Councillor Robb says the district council is funding the building of some social housing in Greys Green through section 106 payments. Where does she think these payments come from?

Primarily, they come from the very place, Highlands Park (a former brownfield site), that she criticises for a “sea of tarmac” .

Highlands Park is also where the payments for the Community Infrastructure Levy, amounting to millions, come from and are pocketed by her council.

One must assume that these social houses, for which she claims credit, will be built with no carbon footprint.

Cllr Robb claims the 40 per cent affordable housing requirement (of her council) “doesn’t help”.

Perhaps she should talk to the many new residents of Highlands Park who are enjoying the 40 per cent affordable housing provided there.

Perhaps she could focus on ensuring that every other site provides a similar proportion.

She further fails to understand that the 80 per cent figure she quotes is of the market rent, not any sale.

Actually, if she knew anything about this, the Government recently included a policy in the National Planning Policy Framework (first homes) requiring a 30 per cent discount against market value.

Clearly, due to our natural constraints, we cannot accommodate major numbers of houses but we should not rely on dogma and rhetoric. — Yours faithfully,

Emma Levy

Boathouse Reach, Henley

No need to build on field

Sir, — The headline in your edition of September 17, “Council rejects plea to not allow homes on school sports field”, has been widely misunderstood.

In fact, the inclusion of 50 houses on the Gillotts School playing field in the Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan does not mean that the plan committee or the town council favours this application, only that the plan would apparently fall foul of government rules and be failed by the examiner if we extracted a site from the previous plan.

Your readers may well feel that this rule defies their idea of fair play but they shouldn’t despair, first because the application to increase the number of houses on the playing field from 50 to 80 has not been included and, secondly, because the extension to Highlands Park, which has been included, is large enough to provide the number of dwellings we are compelled to build, which means that there will be no need to build on the school field or any other green field, such as Lucy’s Farm, in Henley or Harpsden.

Many will dislike the idea of extending Highlands Park too but not only should it protect green fields elsewhere but it offers much the best way of securing more social housing. — Yours faithfully,

Kester George

Chairman, Harpsden Parish Council

Some energy solutions?

Sir, — The draft Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan mentions the need to find renewable sources of energy but it does not provide specifics.

I have previously discussed one possibility with my local councillor and would have expected it to be acknowledged in the plan.

Historically, Henley had a windmill on Windmill Hill (now known as Drawback, I believe). That should show that the site is potentially suitable for a modern wind turbine.

In addition, there were two mills on the River Thames at what is now Marsh Lock.

That should be an indicator of the potential for water turbines to be built into the weirs on the Oxfordshire and Berkshire sides. Electricity-generating turbines have already been built at Windsor and Goring.

Looking at the geography of the Thames Valley and Harpsden valley, there are areas that are too steep for cultivation.

It must surely be possible to identify suitable south-facing sites for the location of photovoltaic power farms. — Yours faithfully,

Tony Taylor

Knappe Close, Henley

Drivers don’t seem to care

Sir, — My husband and I are regular walkers and when we come across a driver who is sitting in a stationary car with the engine running, we approach them.

Mostly, they are looking at their phones or reading the paper.

We ask them if they would mind turning their engine off as they are polluting the atmosphere and we have a bit of a problem with our planet at the moment.

Nine out of 10 drivers are so rude and totally ignorant of our concerns.

Some reply: “It’s hot, so I have the air conditioning on.”

“Really?” we reply, “but why is your window open?”

Others say: “I don’t care” or “it’s my lunchtime and I’m charging my phone.”

We did have one success last week. I spoke to the driver, who was a delivery man, explaining that if he turned the engine off each time it might just make a difference to the planet.

He wasn’t convinced and we carried on walking but a little later he passed, wound the window down and said: “Your wife is right.” Result! — Yours faithfully,

Isobel and John Morrow

Makins Road, Henley

Helping to save planet

Sir, — Might I suggest a few things that we in the UK could do to conserve the planet?

Turn off electrical equipment and wifi at night, end television advertisements in shops and supermarkets, end constant music being played in shops, such as in one of our local food outlets in Sonning Common, breastfeed if possible, ban jars of baby food from one’s house, choose breakfast cereals with care and pick up litter. The list could be very long and well worth sensible campaigns.

Readers will have better suggestions than these. — Yours faithfully,

Yvonne Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Wrong to criticise GPs

Sir, — Recently, prompted no doubt by the parliamentary report on the Government’s lamentable performance in dealing with the covid-19 pandemic, the new Secretary of State for Health Sajid Javid has seen fit to criticise GPs and, by extension, the National Health Service.

This distraction tactic is both unjust and potentially destructive.

During the past year, I have benefited from excellent treatment by the NHS, ranging from the Bell Surgery to the surgeons at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford.

Earlier this year, after a phone and then face-to-face consultation at the Bell Surgery, I was immediately referred to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, where I was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer.

I was then given five months of immunotherapy, which appears to have been successful, and, by the time this letter is published, I should be recovering from colorectal surgery.

During such a lengthy and complicated medical journey, there are bound to be glitches, though happily none of them, so far, has been clinical; they are almost always administrative.

Furthermore, my experience of mixing phone and face-to-face consultation has been entirely satisfactory, as is being able to deal with repeat prescriptions and make other arrangements online.

With any complex free service, it is possible to find fault. However, for a new health secretary to impose heavy handed sanctions on GPs — while blandly ignoring the effects of 12 years of Tory austerity — says more about the deficiencies of government than of the NHS, to which I and millions of others owe our lives. — Yours faithfully,

Ron White

Milton Close, Henley

Silence the deniers

Sir, — What was shocking about the letter from M Reid headlined “GP should know better”, in which he criticised Dr Philip Unwin’s comments highlighting the dangers of global warming (Standard, October 15), was not the content per se but your decision to publish it.

True, there is the principle of freedom of speech but surely this should be over-ridden by the principle that the media must not spread fake news.

I also hope that the delegates at the forthcoming COP26 conference are not distracted by Lady McAlpine’s letter about sourcing coal for her engines, for surely there’s a bigger issue?

We all have a responsibility to tackle climate change and the media must be careful not to give climate change deniers oxygen. — Yours faithfully,

Rob Jones

Manor Road, Goring

Serving us is MPs’ duty

It was horrific to see that yet another MP has died doing their job while meeting constituents.

It just shows the risks our parliamentarians take doing their duties.

Both Jo Cox and Sir David Amess were diligent MPs who took pride in meeting their constituents regularly.

The weekend before last, I was canvassing with our MP John Howell in Goring.

Like so many MPs, he was on his own and doing his job, listening to the concerns of residents.

We need politicians who will meet their constituents regularly.

Public service is the core value of all our politicians and the reason they visit their constituents. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Harrison

Sonning Common

Why I’m for assisted dying

Sir, — Today (Friday) Baroness Meacher, a cross-bench peer, is presenting the second reading of a private members’ bill on assisted dying in the House of Lords.

This is being promoted and supported by a well-known Sunday newspaper and even the British Medical Association has recently adopted a neutral stance on this issue.

I do not wish to die as both my mother and husband did and that is the reason for this letter.

At the time of the first reading of the bill, there was much correspondence in the letters section of the said Sunday newspaper.

One person wrote, very bluntly, that if you have been there you know all about it and, if not, you do not know what you are talking about.

I could not express it more simply. — Yours faithfully,

Enid Light

Wargrave Road, Henley

Turn to God for his love

Sir, — In response to Douglas Kedge (Standard, October), you raise an interesting question to which I do not have an answer.

In my original letter, I wrote in agreement with the piece written by Trefor Lewellyn whose Thought for the Week expressed a Christian belief — one that I supported because I believe it to be true.

How many people in Henley are Christians I honestly would not know. Why some don’t believe in the Christian faith I cannot answer. Let’s face it, some people think it all a load of rubbish while others have chosen to follow different beliefs.

I have believed in the scriptures for many years, have experienced the goodness and reality of God and, as such, expressed my personal belief in Jesus Christ as saviour.

The emphasis of the gospel is not on eternal damnation but on the love of God for all who would turn to Him. He desires all men to be saved, certainly not just some elected few.

Perhaps some people don’t believe because they have never heard the gospel taught as Christ intended. And, yes, that is shame on us as believers.

May the scriptures speak for themselves. Romans 3:23 says we have all sinned and fall short of the glory of God and are justified freely by His grace through the redemption that came by Jesus Christ. — Yours faithfully,

Jane Flack

New Street, Henley

Our petrol’s overpriced

Sir, — On Monday, the petrol at the Esso station in Caversham was 139.9p per litre.

In Henley it is 145.9 per litre. Profiteering?

Why do Henley people pay these prices? — Yours faithfully,

David Gealy

Baskerville Lane, Shiplake

Not only our crisis

Sir, — Can anyone explain to me why our media always refer to a global shortage, for example, a gas or a global supply chain problem, as a “UK supply chain/shortage crisis”?

I can’t understand what they think they will gain by trying to convince Joe Public that it is only a UK issue. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Fairweather

Rotherfield Greys

Beware these furry missiles

Sir, — My dear and dutiful daughter decided some months ago that I should no longer reside in London but that I should move to the countryside to rightfully be near to her and her family. She said I needed a quieter life.

This had been working rather well until recently. I like to go for a drive in the autumnal afternoons but I fear I may soon have to stop this dangerous activity.

You see, I seem to have taken up “squirrel-dodging” as an undesired pastime.

They’re everywhere and they’re driving me to demented distraction. They are busier than my poor departed wife before a family Christmas.

I do believe these cunning and swift tree-climbers wait until one is humming along to some stress-free classical music and then they pounce.

They dart across the road in front of you faster than the original cartoon Road-Runner.

I have no idea as to how many cyclists I have narrowly missed trying to avoid flattening a squirrel.

Then, having avoided being hit, the blighters turn around, having changed their directional tiny minds (the squirrels, not the cyclists), and the situation repeats itself.

Actually, they must upset the cyclists too as I have noticed many angry fists in my rear-view mirror.

My question to you and your readers who live in the countryside is: Just how long do I have to return home, red-faced and in dire need of a large/small malt before these grey furry missiles stop causing me to drive more erratically than a mad March hare? — Yours faithfully,

Victor Wilson

Checkendon

Happy life in village

With reference to your Hidden Henley item about Nissen huts in Checkendon (Standard, October 8), the camp there had the American army and then German prisoners.

On Sundays, my mum and dad had homesick servicemen to tea.

We also had great parties at the camp for children of the villagers.

When they left, the Polish community moved in and the men worked on local farms and at the wood yard (Starbrush), which is now a private housing estate.

I had a very happy and good life in the village. — Yours faithfully,

Pat Main

The Close, Henley

Cattle in need of feed

A couple of weeks ago, I walked on the footpath around 40 Acre Field in Henley (next to the college playing field) and the whole time the cattle there were bellowing.

Nowhere was the grass long enough for a bovine tongue to pull and the supplement feed that had been put out had been sampled and spread about.

I do not know who is the owner of these bovines but I do hope that, by now, alternative grazing land has been found. — Yours faithfully,

Patricia Dixon

Lovell Close, Henley

Thank you for support

Sir, — On behalf of the Rotary clubs of Henley, I would like to thank all those who helped to make the half marathon and 10km races a success.

We had an enthusiastic group of runners for both events who enjoyed good weather.

Their supporters were there to cheer them on at the start and finish at the rugby club.

The organisation of the event relies on a lot of planning and preparation by members of the Rotary clubs but it would not be possible without the support of many other people on the day.

Other clubs, such as the Lions, help with marshalling and many individual volunteers turn up on the day to help to direct the runners.

We are very grateful to all those who helped to make this a successful event with the proceeds going to local charities.

We are also grateful to the residents of Henley who patiently waited to get through the town when the roads were blocked to let the runners through.

The fact that the half marathon and the literary festival coincided this year was an additional complication which we hope to avoid next year. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Thomson

Chairman, Henley half marathon committee

Sea cadets need help

Editor, — The Henley Sea Cadets have been a fixture in the town for more than 70 years.

We are now looking for people to help continue this among new generations and into the future.

Henley Sea Cadets occupy an ideal spot on the river, offering adventure training for young people aged 10 to 18 in the tradition of the Royal Navy.

But they rely on committed volunteers, with a unit management team as trustees responsible for the running of the unit at a strategic and management level.

We would be interested in hearing from people who would like to put something back into society by volunteering to join Henley Sea Cadets’ management team.

This is not an onerous task but very rewarding, helping guide young people to become valuable members of society.

If you are interested, please send me an email at committee@henleysea

cadets.co.uk — Yours

faithfully,

Phil Fletcher

Unit chairman, Henley Sea Cadets

I’m still chairman

Sir, — You reported that I have resigned as chair of trustees of the Chiltern Centre in Henley (Standard, October 15).

I would like to clarify that I have not resigned but have announced my intention to do so at the charity`s next annual meeting, which will take place next summer.

Until then I shall continue to fulfil the role of chair as well as participating in the appointment and induction of my successor and the other trustees we are currently seeking through advertising in your newspaper.

After I step down from the board next year, I am ready to assist in the Chiltern Centre’ss plans to move to a purpose-built new facility on the Crest Nicholson Highlands Park site, which is included in the Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

I hope it will receive the support of the majority of your readers and of those who will eventually be invited to vote in the referendum on the plan. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Barrett

Chair of trustees, the Chiltern Centre, Henley