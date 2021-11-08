Monday, 08 November 2021

Simon Booker, from South Stoke, took this picture on Saturday. He says: “I came out of the Co-op in Woodcote and saw a vivid double rainbow and drove all round the village trying to get a decent view to no avail. So I headed along the A4074 and my rear-view mirror showed this wonderful sight. I don’t know who was driving the blue Citröen, but check on your back seat as there may be a pot of gold!”

