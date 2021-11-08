Farewell to beloved Maggie Moo

Editor, — My rescue border collie, Maggie May, had many fans in Henley who will be sad to hear that she passed away two weeks ago.

Maggie — aka Maggie Moo, the Moozler, Maggie Moo-Moos, the Mutt, Madam, the Needy Creature, Lagonda Dog, the CD (Canine Dependent) and, simply, dear old Maggs — had many adventures and became an expert at sailing, camping, buying at auction, the live music scene in Henley, classic cars and growing her own.

But she was never happier than in my arms.

Thank you to everyone who loved her (almost) as much as me and dedicated hours to her care, particularly Uncle Martin, Viv and Derek, the Robinson-Rangers, Fiona Blair, of the Veterinary Centre, and the Diana Brimblecombe Animal Rescue Centre, which rescued Maggie from Connemara, aged three, and brought her into our lives.

Maggie lived until she 15-and-a-half and was on the beach two weeks before she died. Dogs teach us the meaning of a “good dog day”, as I used to say to Maggie, and humans can have good dog days too.

I am sure www.dbarc.org would welcome donations from your readers to save other dogs like Maggie. Have a #gooddogday — Yours faithfully,

Sue James

Gravel Hill, Henley