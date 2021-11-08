Be part of the solution

Sir, — Tomorrow (Saturday) there will be demonstrations across the country, and indeed the world, to coincide with COP26 and show public support for change and to encourage those gathered in Glasgow to take the tough decisions.

The last thing in the world I want to do on Saturday is go to a demonstration. It’s not my natural habitat. I find public displays of protest rather embarrassing and entirely at odds with my temperament.

But I’m going to swallow my pride, overcome my self-consciousness and march on Saturday (noon from the Bank of England to Trafalgar Square for a rally at 3pm if you’re interested, though I believe there is one in Oxford too) because this issue is way too important not to.

No doubt I’ll be marching side by side with people whose views on any number of other issues I disagree with and things will be said which I can’t go along with and language will be used which I will find unhelpful.

I don’t always agree with the actions of climate activists, with who they target or how they go about their business. It’s very easy to find reasons for inaction, to allow one’s sensitivities to become an obstacle to what must be done.

Unfortunately, that time has now passed. The environmental crisis is too pressing and our most formidable enemy is apathy.

I encounter this apathy every day and it frightens me. It’s in the parents at my children’s school who leave their engines running at the bus stop while they wait (even on occasions — I kid you not — while they get out of the car to wave their children off or have a chat with another parent), the friends who smugly gloat about their far flung holiday destinations, the neighbours whose houses are lit up at night like Christmas trees.

I could go on and on but you get the picture.

One familiar repost, occasionally explicitly stated but more often implicit in people’s actions, is the idea that the necessary changes to the way we live are largely structural and hence out of our control, that it’s somebody else’s responsibility to clear this mess up, our politicians for example, to stimulate the required scientific innovation.

Wouldn’t that be convenient? If only it could take so little effort on our part.

Unfortunately, there’s also a huge amount that can and must be done by ordinary people making everyday decisions about living differently and which sends a very clear message to our elected representatives about the shift in our values.

I don’t have the answers to climate change and the environmental crisis and I’m certain that I’m not doing enough to combat it.

But I’m trying hard to make sense of my actions and confront their implications for my children’s future and, crucially, to make tangible changes to the way I live.

It’s part of a process of course as these things don’t happen overnight.

But to coin a rather over-used phrase, I think readers need to decide whether they are part of the problem or part of the solution.

Why don’t you join me on Saturday? It might be more fun than I imagine. — Yours faithfully,

Eric Butcher

Checkendon

Thames is our lifeblood

Henley’s rich character is steeped in the River Thames.

The river is fundamental to our civic pride and identity. It is home to The Wind in the Willows and Henley Royal Regatta and draws visitors from miles around.

So many people would have thought that Henley’s MP John Howell would be interested in protecting this singular symbol of our settled life.

Unfortunately, quite the opposite.

For those that do not follow politics closely, Mr Howell voted against an amendment to the Environment Bill that would have placed a legal duty on water companies not to pump turds and tampons into the Thames and other rivers (Standard, October 29).

Lest we forget, it was as recently as 2017 that Thames Water was given a record fine of £20.3 million after more than 1.4 billion litres of raw sewage were discharged into the Thames at Henley and Marlow, among other locations, decimating biodiversity and disgusting river users.

Speaking of the fine, the judge said: “One has to get the message across to the shareholders that the environment is to be treasured and protected and not poisoned.”

It seems Henley’s MP was not listening. When he was presented with the opportunity to do the right thing and vote for a measure to make water companies, which have extracted more than £57 billion in dividends from the UK’s rivers since privatisation (Source: Water and Sewage Company Finances 2019, Greenwich University), start to invest their vast guaranteed profits into protecting our river, he voted against it.

Now the surprise here is not that he voted with the Government (his mind has long been on permanent loan to the whip’s office) but that he was so willing to sell his constituents’ best interests down the river in favour of the interests of the shareholders of Thames Water.

These shareholders include the sovereign wealth funds of Kuwait, Abu Dhabi and China and various pension funds (Source: Corporatewatch.org), all of which are happy to put the longevity of their members ahead of that of anyone unwise enough to risk their health by taking a dip in the Thames on a hot summer’s day.

And this from a member of the Conservative Government, which if it must stand for anything (and it is hard to know what it does stand for these days) should be about conserving our natural capital, which would naturally include the health and biodiversity of our great rivers, none of which is greater than the Thames.

While Boris Johnson gets an easy laugh at his party conference about “building back beaver”, his Government and Henley’s MP are actively working to put the profits of foreign investment funds ahead of the health and biodiversity of the rivers in which those beavers will live.

I invite Mr Howell to use the pages of this paper to explain why he thinks it behoves him to put the interests of foreign investors over those of his constituents and the biodiversity of our river, the lifeblood of our town. — Yours faithfully,

Nick Hay

St Mark’s Road, Henley

Keep sewage out of river

Sir, — I write to add my comments to the shock news that Thames Water is dumping sewage into the River Thames. There are many of us who enjoy boating around Goring and Wallingford and many people swim in the Thames around there.

I feel that John Howell MP should stand up against allowing sewage dumping to be an option — Yours faithfully,

Dr Joanna Almond

Shocking statistics

Sir, — Our MP John Howell is no doubt a busy man, such that he resorted to copying and pasting Number 10’s stock answer in response to his numerous constituents who complained about him voting against the recent amendment to the Environment Bill, which was designed to reduce the amount of raw sewage entering our River Thames. Instead, he wrote that the Bill would “place a duty on water companies and the Environment Agency to publish data on storm overflow operation on an annual basis”.

Yet this is already available in Thames Water’s annual return.

Mr Howell’s nearest sewage station downstream is Benson. In 2019 it discharged raw sewage for 41 hours. Shockingly, in 2020 the total was nearly 1,000 hours. It’s almost as shocking that our MP appears unaware of this fact.

So our local water company is already collecting data. Is it not time that it collected sewage as well? — Yours faithfully,

Rob Jones

Manor Road, Goring

John Howell MP responds: “The process of taking a Bill through Parliament is iterative. None of us voted to allow water companies to pump sewage into our rivers. Those who spread this lie should be ashamed of themselves.

“We actually voted in favour of a package of measures to reduce harms from storm overflows and these are set out on my website.

“The reasons why we were unable to accept the amendment still stand. However, I am anticipating a government amendment which will seek to ensure water companies secure a progressive reduction in the adverse impacts of storm overflow discharges.

“The complete elimination of such discharges would be extremely challenging. Initial assessments, despite low ball estimates put forward in the press, suggest that total elimination would cost anywhere up to over £600billion and could lead to raw sewage in homes and on streets.”

New ticket’s unhelpful

Sir, — My personal gripe with the new system in Henley’s car parks (Standard, September 29) is that the tickets now have only one part.

Previously they had two parts so you could take one half with you as a reminder of the expiry time.

Now that the refund system has been dropped and there is no need for a two-part ticket, we have to remember for ourselves.

I don’t know about anyone else, but my grey cells are overflowing with trivia and I could do without this additional straw! — Yours faithfully,

Catherine Rubinstein

Harpsden

First thing to do, Craig

Sir, — We herald the arrival of Craig Buckby as the Henley new town centre manager who will ensure it is “a vibrant place for businesses” (Standard, October 29).

The same week we are to have a new special parking force to prohibit unlawful parking on the streets of the town centre.

In particular, I draw your attention to the road outside Machin’s the butchers.

During lockdown the shop provided an amazing, faultless service, not only purveying food but also a great psychological boost with human contact and upbeat, cheery banter.

It is not possible to carry heavy shopping from the shop to the car park. Could common sense prevail and a mere 10 minutes on the yellow line be allowed please?

In an ever uncertain world, let’s support our rapidly vanishing independent retailers and support Craig Buckby to fulfil his passion for the improvement of the town centre. — Yours faithfully,

Rosemary Scott

Crazies Hill

Now drop silly idea

Following the closure of Bell Street in Henley on Wednesday last week due to a “fire”, and the resulting traffic chaos around town, would our Mayor please now drop the preposterous idea of closing Market Place once a month on market day? It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out the resulting chaos if a similar incident occurred with the market place closed. — Yours faithfully,

Laurence Morris

Laurence Menswear, Duke Street, Henley

What about cost of HQ?

Sir, — Your article about the design of the proposed new South Oxfordshire District Council building in Didcot contained self-congratulatory comments about the building’s environmental credentials from the Liberal Democrat/Green ruling coalition (Standard, October 29).

But it omitted one key point: the council is to borrow millions of pounds extra to make the building larger than needed in order to create surplus office space that it hopes to let out to provide an income stream.

The Conservative group voted against this foolhardy proposal on the basis that it is not the business of the council to direct council taxpayers’ money into speculative property investment, especially at a time when the future demand for office space is so uncertain.

An additional consideration is that there are six councils across Oxfordshire (four district, one city, one county) with much existing surplus office space between them.

Effective consolidation and reallocation of property would mean that no new building is needed. This would not only save money but would be a much greener alternative. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor David Bartholomew

(Conservative)

Sonning Common ward, South Oxfordshire District Council

Joy of being councillor

It has been six months since I was elected as the Liberal Democrat member of Oxfordshire County Council for Chalgrove and Watlington.

One of the most common questions I am asked at meetings with parishes is am I enjoying my new role? My answer? Categorically, yes.

Being a councillor has been an extremely rewarding experience.

Recently, I was contacted by a resident struggling to get a blue badge for their partner.

I was able to guide them through the process and what to say in order to be successful. It took a few phone calls and a bit of Googling to understand how best I could help.

Fairly simple stuff but it was an amazing feeling to help out a resident in need that might otherwise have lost hope.

Another example is finally moving ahead with traffic-calming measures for residents of Pyrton Lane, Watlington.

I want to be there to see the first signs go up. Seeing the physical changes in the built environment as a result of your (and others’) work is one of the most rewarding things I’ve done to date.

Of course, what you get out is a factor of how much you put in.

I have 16 parishes in one of the largest and most rural areas of the county. Attending meetings across such a wide area can be tough but, boy, is it worth it? Onwards and upwards. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Freddie van Mierlo

Liberal Democrat, Chalgrove and Watlington ward, Oxfordshire County Council

Back to the future...

Sir, — Tony Taylor is correct in pointing to the lack of specific initiatives in the Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan

(Standard, October 22) but the local “Green Gang”, or whatever they call themselves now, did an academic assessment of hydropower some years ago.

I expect the results need contemporary review.

The generally modest local wind speeds are not particularly favourable to economic wind generation, I understand.

A feature of this form seems to be poor generation at low wind speeds with exponential increases at higher speeds.

Solar panels perform better in areas of low wind. A problem with this form though, we found, was a discouraging expense of connecting to the electricity grid from our site.

Nevertheless, solar has been excellent at a small, domestic scale that can be connected without modifications to the grid.

So what next? The Industrial Revolution began with horse power until James Watt appeared with his steam engine.

Watt became acclaimed as an engineer, of course, but he was also a businessman.

He seems to have set about comparing the power of his engines with that of horses and defined the unit of “horse-power”.

His definition, surprise, surprise, did no favours to the usage of horses.

Nevertheless, draft horses were widely used commercially until just 60 or so years ago. Fed on hay etc, they were very eco-friendly, worked when it was dark and did not shirk when the wind did not blow.

The slack in the system was our lack of invention in producing a means of equine electricity generation that could add to the mix of other methods.

A gravitational scheme using our local hilly slopes is a possibility, with preservation of our special chalk flora, grapevines etc as by-products. “Harpsden Shire Horse Champers” has a pleasing ring… — Yours faithfully,

T Austin

Harpsden Bottom

P.S. Will Messrs M Reid and P Collings be able to contain themselves?

Issue can be resolved

Sir, — Many of the 3,500 members of the exclusive Phyllis Court Club will be concerned to have read of the drama now playing out there (Standard, October 29).

It seems Duncan McClure Fisher has organised about 300 (approx eight per cent) of the disgruntled members to petition the council and management with details of their complaints.

Many of the issues are structural or cosmetic and the others relate to covid or staff shortages.

The chairman Stan Ainsley and his team have answered most of these in a comprehensive way. The proposed reciprocal agreement with Henley Golf Club was clearly a misjudgment and was soon pulled following representations from members. Managing a club like Phyllis Court Club must be no easy task for an unpaid council and there will always be the progressives and the reactionaries. One member was reported as saying: “We want our club back to how it was.” Personally, in the circumstances, I think members have much to be grateful for.

The eagerly anticipated members’ meeting should resolve many of the contentious issues. — Yours faihtfully,

William A Fitzhugh

(Phyllis Court Club member for 34 years), Caversham

We need some ponies

Sir, — As shown recently on your Picture This page and a subsequent report, many volunteers of Wyfold Riding for the Disabled Association enjoyed a dinner and awards evening to celebrate the 50th anniversary of this very successful charity.

The volunteers range from teenagers to seniors, from “newbies” to those who have been with us for all or most of our 50 years.

However, there is another team involved in the lessons which is a vital part of the set-up. That is the ponies.

Many of them have an amazing degree of understanding of what is required and although capable of kicking up their heels and having a mad moment when off duty, they show a different side to their character when working.

But we have a problem. Like us, they age and develop problems such as arthritis and have to be retired.

We normally have eight ponies ranging in size from 13.0hh to 15.2hh but at the moment we are down to only four.

This means we are not able to provide all the riding we would wish to and some riders, children and adults, are having to wait.

It is very difficult finding equines with the correct temperament. If you have, or know of anyone who may have, a horse or pony which might be suitable, please do let us know.

Our ponies are much loved and very well looked after. We are happy to buy or take them on loan.

Please get in touch if you think you may be able to help. — Yours faithfully,

Adrienne Heriot

Wyfold Riding for the

Disabled Association

House to be treasured

We attended an exhibition held at Caversham Park House recently by Beechcroft Developments.

The company showed its plans to develop the house and grounds with additional buildings and (maybe) public access.

Between 1943 and 2018, it was home to the world-important BBC Monitoring Service and latterly BBC Radio Berkshire.

An historic local mansion, many times rebuilt over the ages, it was recently sold to the company pending approval. Currently, the BBC is still the owner.

The building is an imposing edifice that dominates the high ground of nearby Emmer Green.

The exhibition was about “Proposals for the future use of Caversham Park” and the “Refurbishment and development of Caversham Park”.

This was revealed at the one-off, brief exhibition held on a single day, October 21, between 2pm and 9pm.

Attendees were invited to comment on the proposals.

BBC security being tight, it was only possible to enter an overcrowded, modern “atrium” where it was nearly impossible to see any of the displays. So much for social distancing.

Neither were we allowed to see the grounds nor the main building.

Between the Fifties and the Eighties, my mother and I both worked there and we have lasting memories of the place with incredibly clever expats who included Europeans, Africans, Middle Easterns and so many more.

An important landmark and Grade II listed building, Caversham Park was once home to the Catholic Oratory School for boys (now located near Woodcote and co-educational), then home to “Monitoring”, a branch and part of the corporation’s World Service and, latterly, BBC Radio Berkshire.

My parents, Kevin and Maggie, met and married in 1958 after meeting at Caversham.

Closed down after some 75 years, the majestic house and wondrous grounds designed by Lancelot “Capability” Brown have been vacated, the remaining staff being relocated to New Broadcasting House in London.

The house and grounds hold so many memories not just for me and my mother but for all who worked there — a huge international family that still keep in touch and remember all that have moved on or died.

A building lost to who knows what? But memories will remain intact.

I hope that the whole estate is treated with sensitivity as it is unique in design and has history and charm with all the distinguished ghosts that will forever inhabit this superlative site and beautiful grounds. We left the exhibirtion disappointed but also with hope. — Yours faithfully,

Vincent Ruane

Henley Road, Caversham

Look out for hedgehogs

Sir, — Around this time of year, as it is the week leading up to bonfire night, the Henley Standard usually prints a plea for people organising events and building bonfires to fence them (or preferably build them on the day) to avoid doing terrible damage to hedgehogs and other wildlife which seek out nice dry wood piles to overwinter.

I would be grateful if you would be kind enough to publish a reminder in this edition.

You also might like to direct your readers to www.britishhedgehogs.org.uk/hedgehog-

highway-petition and www.change.org/p/help-save-britain-s-hedgehogs-with-hedgehog-highways — Yours faithfully,

Fiona Jennings

St Mark’s Road, Henley