Please look out for wildlife on roads

Sir, — As many people will know, it is the rutting season and we live in an area with a large population of wild deer.

I have found it very upsetting to see in the last few weeks a large number of deer dead at the side of the road. This was particularly bad one morning last week when a beautiful buck lay dead on the side of the A4130 near the Nettlebed roundabout.

The darker mornings are making this problem worse for deer as many are being hit in the mornings. Of course, many do not die instantly and limp away to die an agonising and slow death in the woods.

In the past I have asked parish, town and county councils for assistance and guidance to reduce speeds and raise awareness. Some have been sympathetic but many cannot be bothered.

Can I ask that your readers keep their eyes open for all animals on our busy roads? Please slow down and give them a chance. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Norman

Nettlebed