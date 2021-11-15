National Trust ignored us as well

Editor, — I write with reference to your report about Caroline McAslan’s motion put to the National Trust’s annual meeting (Standard, November 5).

We, the Henley Archaeological & Historical Group, had a similar experience of the attitude of the trust, which at times seems to be deaf to the comments and wishes of its members and volunteers.

There used to be two much-used and loved benches at the entrance to the lawns fronting Greys Court, which afforded a wonderful view down the valley as well as providing a welcome place to rest after having walked from the car park.

These benches were suddenly removed, apparently because they had been vandalised (in the year pre-pandemic).

Despite the pleas and offers to pay for replacement benches by keen members of our group and lifetime visitors to their beloved Greys Court, we were ignored.

The benches are still much missed by those of us who enjoy a rest as well as this great landscape view. — Yours faithfully,

Ruth Gibson

Acting secretary, Henley Archaeological & Historical Group

Editor, — Hearty congratulations to Padmakar Agrawal on winning his campaign for the provision of defibrillators at National Trust properties.

As a senior citizen, I view this as a vital requirement, as will many other members.

My family has enjoyed visiting the grounds and gardens of historic Greys Court for many years. I should also say that we have always found the volunteer staff invariably to be friendly, helpful and welcoming.

During that time, however, we have seen many changes and I regret to say that we find it difficult to understand some of those made in recent times.

For example, why is there a policy of gradually removing so much accessible seating around the grounds and gardens? Like so many visitors, my husband and I have limited mobility and this tendency to remove seating imposes a serious disincentive from visiting Greys Court.

To quote a specific case, we were long ago promised that everyone’s favourite benches, those offering a wonderful view towards Rotherfield Greys, would be restored. Despite polite responses from Greys Court officials, they never have been.

Even more off-putting is the relocation of invalid parking spaces to what is by far the least suitable area over a fairly rough track, down a steep slope and remote from the gardens.

I can well understand that there may be a need to protect an ancient wall from car exhausts but there is more than enough space to allow invalid parking at a safe distance from the structure.

Your article quoted Caroline McAslan to the effect that volunteer staff are not consulted on such changes.

I don’t think anyone involved in these discussions wants to say anything negative about the National Trust but there is surely room for improvement in terms of consulting both volunteers and members. — Yours faithfully,

Marianne E Reed

Ancastle Green, Henley

Sir, — Like Caroline McAslan, I was a volunteer room guide at Greys Court. I have also been disillusioned by recent developments, so much so that I have resigned.

There used to be a good feeling of support and camaraderie when I first volunteered in 2008 but both these have been eroding over the last few years before covid became apparent.

We have recently lost three excellent innovative managers and I wonder if this is a result of general disaffection with the current situation at Greys Court.

Interestingly, I tended my resignation by post about three months ago and have not had any response or acknowledgement.

I feel strongly that this would not have been the case in years gone by.

I wholeheartedly praise Padmakar Agrawal in his bid to raise awareness of the need for defibrillators and feel it speaks volumes that the National Trust did not deem it necessary.

It also speaks of an arrogance which thankfully was voted down by those who support the trust through their time and finance. — Yours faithfully,

Anne Smith

Upper Warren Avenue, Caversham