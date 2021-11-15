Monday, 15 November 2021

Sparrowhawk... Britain’s best bird

At the start of the latest series of the BBC’s Autumnwatch, the sparrowhawk was described as “Britain’s best bird’ .

It reminded me I had this picture of one in our garden. Sadly, it had caught one of the visiting white doves but I think that was the only time, even though we frequently see them flying around. — Yours faithfully,

Hugh Archibald

Greys Road, Henley

