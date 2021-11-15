Sparrowhawk... Britain’s best bird

Women celebrate 100th and 101st birthdays at home
TWO women at a care home celebrated their ... [more]
Monday, 15 November 2021
At the start of the latest series of the BBC’s Autumnwatch, the sparrowhawk was described as “Britain’s best bird’ .
It reminded me I had this picture of one in our garden. Sadly, it had caught one of the visiting white doves but I think that was the only time, even though we frequently see them flying around. — Yours faithfully,
Hugh Archibald
Greys Road, Henley
15 November 2021
