Bulrushes thriving on boggy land

Women celebrate 100th and 101st birthdays at home
TWO women at a care home celebrated their ... [more]
Monday, 15 November 2021
Sir, — I thought waterside plants might make an interesting topic.
They aren’t all at the river’s edge.
These great reed mace (Typha latifolia), or bulrush, plants are near a bit of boggy land near Gibstroude Farm in Wargrave. — Yours faithfully,
Sharon Hewitt
Wargrave
15 November 2021
