Your letters...

Rivers must be cleaner

Editor, — We were disappointed but, sadly, not at all surprised by the Environment Agency’s chief of staff John Leyland’s claim that rivers are “not there for human swimming”.

The statement, made on ITV’s documentary What’s in Our Water, highlights the ongoing failure of the agency to protect our rivers and its total disconnect from its own stated purpose to “work to create better places for people and wildlife”.

Under current law, sewage discharges are illegal but for “exceptional circumstances” but the water companies are dumping with impunity because the Environment Agency, which has lost almost two-thirds of its funding since the Conservatives came to power in 2010, is unable or unwilling to prosecute.

Last year, water companies discharged untreated sewage into England’s rivers on more than 400,000 occasions.

According to Environment Agency data, not one single river in England can be classed as being in “good health”.

Our rivers have been let down by our privately owned water companies, which have failed to invest in their infrastructure while paying billions in dividends to shareholders.

They have been failed by the defunded Environment Agency and an ineffectual Ofwat.

Last month they were failed by the Government, which dismissed a vital Lords amendment to the Environment Bill that would have gone some way to reducing sewage discharges.

We hope that John Howell MP will vote for this amendment when it returns to the Commons.

It has been swimmers, anglers, rowers, paddlers and surfers who have led the campaign to clean up our rivers. Citizen scientists, volunteers and river users have come together to demand cleaner rivers and an end to sewage pollution.

We will continue to swim in our cherished river and will continue to campaign for an end to sewage pollution.

We need clean rivers not just for ourselves and our children, but for all the life that depends on them. — Yours faithfully,

Laura Reineke, Jo Robb, Fiona Print, Susan Barry and Joan Fennelly

The Henley Mermaids

Government contempt

I thank Henley MP John Howell for his response to my letter and others (Standard, November 5) that accused him of not doing enough to stem the flow of sewage into the River Thames. His reply certainly made me laugh.

To frame the Government’s change of mind on this issue as part of an “iterative process” is disingenuous and insults the intelligence of this paper’s readers.

This was not the political ping-pong of a bill going from the Commons to the Lords and back again, the welcome whiff-whaff of constant improvement and refinement.

Rather it was turning a deaf ear to the real concerns of constituents, totally mis-reading the public strength of feeling on an issue, followed by wholesale public fury, bulging postbags, clogged up inboxes and another screeching U-turn and an ameliorative, though weaselly, further amendment (count the get-out clauses in “I am anticipating a government amendment which will seek to ensure water companies secure a progressive reduction in the adverse impacts of storm overflow discharges”).

I suppose Mr Howell would also suggest that last week’s commons debacle, in which he trooped through the division lobbies in support of Boris Johnson’s flagrant and shameless attempt to eviscerate the standards authority and remove any independent safeguards against corruption to head off a mass of potential investigations coming down the track, was also an iterative process.

An iterative process where a half-thought-out, amoral amendment is first rammed through the Commons with a three-line whip before being refined by the “iterative process” of mass public outrage, condemnation by virtually every newspaper bar the Telegraph and dragging Parliament as a whole into the gutter before another screeching U-turn and the reversal of the amendment within 24 hours.

In some senses this was an iterative process — in the sense it proceeded step by step — but it was not what we should expect of our parliamentarians.

Indeed, you can see quite how inept and ill-thought-through the legislation was in that the movers of the amendment hadn’t anticipated that the opposition parties would simply boycott a standards committee stacked with Tories, leaving the whole sorry attempt dead in the water.

Even this attempted corruption of the processes of parliamentary probity was inept.

What we are witnessing here is the actions of an arrogant, entitled — and not very able — Government, with an executive drunk on its 80-seat majority that treats the public and parliament with contempt.

The fact that neither Johnson nor Jacob Rees-Mogg were brave enough to stand up in the Commons on Monday and explain their actions, choosing instead to hide away, proves that they know their actions were indefensible.

We deserve better and in the “iterative process” of which the next election is a part, I hope we get it. — Yours faithfully,

Nick Hay

St Mark’s Road, Henley

MP voted wrong way

Editor, — On his website, Henley MP John Howell makes a rambling defence of his decision last week to use his parliamentary vote to prevent the suspension of a party colleague, Owen Paterson, for breaking lobbying rules.

He still appears to think the attempt was justified, although even Boris Johnson has had to concede that this was a power-grab too far.

Mr Howell also complains about the terms in which his correspondents have objected to his actions, as if a betrayal of his fundamental duty to our democracy merited anything less than outright condemnation.

He hopes “that those who have been quick to condemn and abuse me and my colleagues will also reflect on their words”. He may have a long wait.

In the last two years, Mr Howell has voted for and publicly defended Mr Johnson’s illegal attempt to prorogue parliament, trumpeted as a “triumph” the Government’s botched deal with the EU over Northern Ireland and voted to allow water companies to continue dumping raw sewage into rivers.

Each time he is challenged on his actions, he shows a thin skin and a high hand as if we, his constituents, were his servants and not the other way round.

And now he has been part of an attempt to destroy a mechanism that protects our democracy from corruption because it threatened to harm his party’s interests.

Mr Howell’s personal reputation is in shreds.

He should save his complaints about his constituents until he has done some serious reflecting of his own. — Yours faithfully,

Clive Williams

Blandy Road, Henley

Why vote for amendment?

A majority of MPs, including John Howell, voted to amend a motion approving the committee on standards’ report which recommended suspending Owen Paterson MP for 30 days.

They resolved instead to set up a new select committee to consider and make recommendations on the current standards system and the case against Mr Paterson.

In doing so, they voted to ignore the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards’ investigation which had found that Mr Paterson had breached the rule prohibiting paid advocacy.

I believe that MPs are bound by the seven “Nolan Principles” of honesty, integrity, accountability, leadership, selflessness, objectivity and openness.

Mr Howell’s vote suggests that he thought that Mr Paterson’s activities were acceptable. My question to him is straightforward: why did he vote for the amendment? — Yours faithfully,

Ian Reynolds

Goring Heath

Stain on our reputation

Editor, — The select committee report on the parliamentary rule breaches by Owen Paterson was utterly damning, confirming, inter alia, that he breached several of the “Seven Principles of Public Life”.

Anyone who has volunteered for public office (for example, in local government or as a school governor) is rightly required to comply with these but it is beyond any reasonable doubt from the detail of the report that Mr Paterson had not.

Regardless of whether the parliamentary procedure should have a further appeals process, it was a massive error of judgment to attempt to use the case of Mr Paterson to alter the rules retrospectively through the Leadsom amendment.

John Howell MP did not reluctantly join his colleagues in voting for the amendment, he put his name to it and so played a significant part in ensuring that it was actually debated in the first place.

He has published a statement justifiably complaining of the abuse he has received, but his statement admits no contrition for his part in this debacle which effectively promoted one rule for MPs and another for the rest of us.

As John Major pointed out at the weekend, this is yet another stain on the reputation of parliament at home and the country at large abroad.

I very much doubt that I am the only one of Mr Howell’s constituents who has felt disenfranchised since 2016 but I have long concluded that almost anything is preferable to the current populist incumbents and those, regretfully including Mr Howell, who uncritically enable them.

I trust that the events of the last few days will still be remembered when we next come to vote in a general election. — Yours faithfully,

Nick Walden

Cromwell Road, Henley

Salutary experience

Sir, — Last week, John Howell voted for the amendment to change the parliamentary standards procedures to allow Owen Paterson to avoid exclusion from Parliament.

The following day, he, along with all those other Conservative MPs who had loyally voted for this appalling measure, was humiliated by the Government pulling the rug from beneath him and withdrawing the proposal.

Is it too much to hope that this salutary experience will make our self-proclaimed champion of moderate Conservatism reconsider the wisdom of uncritically voting for whatever the Government asks him to support? — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Sue Cooper and David Cooper

South Oxfordshire District Council, Benson Road, Ewelme

Can you defy party whips?

Sir, — Our MP John Howell voted last week in favour of the Government motion to suspend sanctions against Owen Paterson.

I have no doubt that this is something he now genuinely regrets.

The question now is this: If, or when, the Government again instructs its party members to vote for something unacceptable, will he defy the whips?

If we cannot be confident that he will, he is the wrong MP for Henley. — Yours faithfully,

Arthur Weir

Maidensgrove

Tories need some morals

Sir, — I have been trying for several days to resolve a crossword clue, which is in the form of an anagram.

The clue is “moral vacuum” and the answer turns out to be “Conservative Party, committee on standards vote”.

Before anyone points out that this is incorrect, I can assure you that it is true, as I saw it painted on the side of a big red bus! — Yours faithfully,

Doug Balfour

Fair Mile, Henley

Such cynical behaviour

Two weeks ago I wrote about how this Government is destroying our democracy in so many ways.

Little did I know that just one week later we would see yet another prime example of this.

The Government told its MPs to vote to change the independent process that safeguards us from Parliamentary corruption.

They wanted to replace it with a committee with a majority of Tory MPs, chaired by someone who once broke the MPs’ code himself.

All this at a time when one MP had just been found to have broken the rules.

Without declaring an interest, he had approached government departments about companies that were paying him.

Is it a coincidence that the same independent process is in line to investigate our Prime Minister over who initially paid for his flat’s refurbishment?

To their credit, some Tory MPs, including former prime minister Theresa May, did not vote with the Government on this.

This, plus much public pressure, led the Government to apparently abandon this attempt to change the process.

However, one MP who did vote for the original amendment was our very own John Howell.

In his blog on the subject, he says that this case highlighted unfairness in the independent process.

Please explain, exactly what unfairness? The MP in question had the right to appeal in the process and did so. He had several witnesses provide statements on his behalf.

While he seems sure the process was unfair, Mr Howell goes on to say that he has “no knowledge” of the individual case.

Furthermore, he says that the issue of the individual MP and the overall process have become conflated, so he’s glad that they will now be separated. Wasn’t that conflation obvious at the time of the vote?

The Government often says there isn’t time to do important things yet, when it came to saving one of their own, they acted very quickly indeed. — Yours faithfully,

Robert Thompson

Henley

Won’t make a difference

Dan Remenyi’s article on climate change (Standard, October 29) was interesting.

There was a lot I agreed with and some I did not.

Yes, of course the population explosion is a very real and a massive problem.

But it has not been growing in Western nations, where, if you discount immigration, the indigenous populations have stayed static or are reducing.

The populations of poorer developing nations will continue to grow because of poverty and a historic need to counter high mortality rates and care of the family.

Once the people of a nation become wealthy enough, the birth rate drops, but it takes time and will take more than one generation to stabilise.

For a nation to stand on its own feet and become stable it needs affordable energy, not subsistence handouts, often purloined by the powerful.

However, this is being denied developing nations because of pressure from the climate lobby to deny them real useful energy to drive their own industries, but instead to only offer them funding for mickey mouse renewable energy projects.

Could one be cynical in suggesting that Western nations keep such non-industrial countries down in order to sell them their products?

It is estimated that the unattainable net zero goal will cost the UK in excess of £3 trillion. If it is to cost us £3 trillion then someone will be making £3 trillion.

There is now an avalanche of advertising for electric cars, air heat pumps etc. Add to that wind farms, solar panels, insulation and a host of other related industries, as well as government tax coffers. Just follow the money.

China is producing a new coal-fired power station every week. Nothing the UK does will have any effect on the climate, except to impoverish the average citizen of this country and enrich the hypocritical elite, such as those posturing at the climate jamboree in Glasgow in between flying in and out on their private jets. — Yours faithfully,

M Reid

Shiplake

Time to tell truth, Boris

Sir, — Last week our Prime Minister, the one-time MP for Henley, was preaching in Glasgow about the need for the world to reverse the climate threat being caused by deforestation.

This sermon was delivered with a straight face when, only about 250 miles away, there lies the Drax power station for which whole forests of first growth trees have been, and are still being, clear-felled across the southern USA and in northern Europe.

Those thousands of tons of timber are then mechanically turned into pellets, shipped to the UK and then transported by train to Drax to burn, for which the company receives vast subsidies from us taxpayers.

The immense amount of carbon dioxide that Drax emits is not counted towards UK emissions because the pellets are officially described as renewable even though new trees, if planted at all, will take at least 100 years to grow to the size of those felled.

This man, of whom his first mother-in-law said “for him, the truth does not exist” (source: obituary of Gaia Servadio in The Telegraph), has proved once again that mothers-in-law are usually incredibly good judges of men.

Perhaps next week he will be telling us that test and trace cost us “only” £37 million and that the official report that it actually wasted £37 billion was just an inverted pyramid of piffle. — Yours faithfully,

Philip Collings

Peppard Common

Sad loss to the debate

Editor, — With COP26 in Glasgow in full swing and delegates from around the world, we are hearing about many issues with high finance ruling the roost.

Many will not reach Scotland to make their voices heard. Among them is Joanne Toole and her many friends who, sadly, were all lost in March 2019 while on their way to the UN Environment Assembly in Kenya on board Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302.

Joanne, a passionate advocate for the protection of animals, was to represent the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations at the conference in Nairobi. She had just celebrated her birthday and was looking forward to the event.

The loss of so many is a tragedy when Earth needs our help. Joanna was a true winner and she and her friends must not be forgotten. The Joanna Toole Foundation was set up to continue her work for the protection of all animals and the world they live in.

For more information, visit https://joannatoolefoundation.org — Yours faithfully,

Peter M Adams

Ramshill, Petersfield, Hants

Talk about hot air...

Editor, — Apparently, the climate crisis is so critical that extra CO2 production via cars and aeroplanes had to override the ease of doing COP26 over a Chinese-owned, Zoom-like live conference.

I am all for a green world with no pollution, but a truly green world with fresh air and blue skies and no harmful technology. — Yours faithfully,

Mr N D Myer

Wallingford

Our new approach

Editor, — Having come through the pandemic, Henley Rotary Club is taking a new approach.

As will have been noted on your pages over the past months, the club has begun concentrating on environment issues in line with the 12-million-strong Rotary International’s commitment to protecting the Earth.

We are in particular focusing on the End Plastic Soup campaign, which aims to ensure plastic-free rivers and seas.

So far, this has included a variety of free public webinars on green issues, events in town to highlight alternatives to plastic and a highly successful river clean-up day between Sonning and Shiplake.

Much more is to come as we move away from the old traditions to appeal to a more action-based membership while, of course, maintaining the core essentials of fun and diverse fellowship.

If any of your readers are interested, they are invited to attend our first environmental coffee morning meeting at the Three Tuns in Market Place, Henley, on Saturday, November 20 at 11am. — Your faithfully,

Phil Fletcher

Sonning Common

Don’t forget members

Sir, — William Fitzhugh says that all is well at Phyllis Court Club (Standard, November 5).

But he missed the essence of what was written about in the previous week’s article.

The club’s ethos has been established over more than a century and that is a leisure club with sociable sports and leisure pursuits. There are the “garden” sports of tennis and croquet and the river ones of rowing and canoeing (nowadays kayaking) and bridge, dancing, singing, theatre and concert visits as well as lectures from interesting outsiders, to name just a few activities.

The club does move with the times and the gym and swimming facilities were added in the last few years. This was calculated to bring in younger members and so it has proved. But they are still a minority.

In spite of the fact that members of such a club tend to be of the “eat to live, not live to eat” persuasion, the management decided to spend a considerable amount of money on a gourmet restaurant facility on the pretext of keeping younger members happy.

More recently, rooms much valued by existing members — the ballroom and an orangery used for informal meals — have been reallocated to different functions. All of this without consulting the members.

Covid regulations made some temporary changes necessary but that is no longer the case.

The club is owned by the members and all have an equal right to be heard. There is no constitution as such but there is a set of rules with dos and don’ts.

These cannot be changed without the council’s blessing because a two-thirds majority vote is needed.

The rules give the council wide powers to take action, spend significant sums of money and borrow at commercial rates of interest without obtaining the members’ sanction. There is a professional management team but this is working under a remit of the council, a small group of members elected by the members.

A council without its ear to the ground and sensitivity to the ethos of the club can, by interpreting the letter of the rules, be radical and unchecked. And this is what has happened.

Unlike a town council, there is no chamber open to the public where debate can be heard and no minutes are made public.

Often members of the council have co-opted new members in their own image who perpetuate the thinking of the retiring council members without a genuine electoral process.

Under such lack of true democracy, the council has not only a practical but a moral imperative to act in the interests of all the members of the club and not to advance its own pre-conceived ideas.

There is to be a meeting next week open to members and many of the regular users of the club who live locally will be readers of your paper.

The views expressed are my personal interpretation of the situation and do not necessarily accord with those of any other members. — Yours faithfully,

Robin Coates

Henley

Misinformed opinions

Justin Whelan complains about publication of misinformation in readers’ letters (Standard, October 29).

Yet he conveniently ignores the misinformation (fake news) in Dr Philip Unwin’s comments about climate change and increased flooding in Henley (Standard, October 8), which he clearly supports.

The article did not refer to flooding anywhere else, it was specifically about Henley.

Mr Whelan has tried to divert attention from the fake news of flooding in Henley with a hypocritical rant about flooding in Germany that distorts the original facts.

The climate change movement is a very worthy cause but its credentials are not enhanced by this misinformed and rude response. — Yours faithfully,

Michael Welfare

Binfield Heath

Speed limit not working

Sir, — I’d like to bring to the attention of your readers and residents of Henley the failure of the 20mph limit and what can be done to control traffic speeds and pollution.

King’s Road is like a grand prix circuit and I am constantly waving to drivers to slow down.

It needs more signage to warn drivers that they are supposed to be travelling at 20mph.

What is wrong with installing a few illuminated signs and even some speed ramps, extra signage on the road surface and on lampposts etc? And dare I suggest more law enforcement?

Oxfordshire County Council has recently stated that it wants to roll out 20mph speed limits to many locations in Oxfordshire and has issued guidelines to be adopted but which Henley Town Council seem to have ignored.

If you drive round parts of Reading they have large signs informing drivers that they are entering a 20mph zone but nothing like that exists in Henley.

Something needs to be done urgently as the scheme as it stands is a total failure and a waste of the money the council has expended to date. The few painted signs on the road surfaces are rapidly wearing out and there has been no attempt to repaint them.

I would appreciate a little more public support in making it headline news. — Yours faithfully,

J Todd

King’s Road, Henley

Our case to cut limit

Sir, — Oxfordshire County Council has been lamentably slow in placing 20mph limits anywhere in the county.

These abound in most village centres elsewhere.

I would strongly disagree with Councillor David Bartholomew’s opinion (Standard, October 29) that these limits have little effect. They certainly tame motorists’ speeding habits to a lower average speed.

I also feel sure that future technology will enable much improved enforcement.

As regards cost, if the county council gave our parish council just a few hundred pounds we could have a 20mph zone in place in Checkendon within a couple of days.

Perhaps six mass-produced signs should cost no more than, say, £30 each. A day’s labour and four bags of Postcrete would do the job nicely.

The county council invariably quotes about tenfold such a practical price, as you reported. I know they have a few legalities too but this is ultimately a routine job.

Our extremely busy village centre has in the length of just 50m:

• A school with up to 80 pupils plus staff, two entrances and mainly roadside parking and drop-off.

• A pre-school in the village hall with another 20 pupils.

• In normal times, other village hall activities at weekends and evenings.

• A dentist’s surgery with many hundreds of patient movements over the year.

• An active church.

• The main entrance to our sports grounds — cricket and football — plus parking for a well-used children’s adventure playground.

• An entrance to a small and busy industrial estate.

We therefore have, I consider, the strongest case that you could ever see to justify a 20mph limit. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Tim Corbishley

Checkendon Parish Council

Extra benefit of crossing

Sir, — The enlightened installation of a pedestrian crossing on Gravel Hill, Henley, delivers an extraordinary benefit.

As you proceed up the hill from the town hall, the crossing presents an uncanny aura, a subtle emanation of the atmosphere of the front cover of the Beatles’ album Abbey Road but now with the gates of George Harrison’s Friar Park, opposite Paradise Road, as an appropriate backdrop.

Perhaps the peaceful small enclosed public garden directly on the north side of the crossing can have added to it a rock imported from Rishikesh and a small water fountain with the words Here Comes The Sun engraved beside it?

This cultural asset for the town would tastefully deliver the tribute to George from our community that is so long overdue, in the perfect setting, for perpetuity. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Burness-Smith

Elizabeth Road, Henley

New offices not needed

Sir, — Looking at the “design” for the new South Oxfordshire District Council offices in Didcot (Standard, October 29), it is clear that the architect did not spend much time on this as it is the usual monolithic box one associates with offices these days.

Given that the Liberal Democrats/Greens who run the council put so much credence on sustainability, why are they wasting resources on the construction of a new building when there are plenty of vacant offices in the wider area that they could rent instead?

Plus how many staff need to attend a huge office when working from home is now a viable option?

It will be very interesting to see if the planning application (from themselves) for the proposed building is given the same level of scrutiny as one from a third party would be for a similar project.

I will predict that, like most public sector construction projects, this will take considerably longer to build and cost far more than the initial budget with council taxpayers footing the bill as councillors tinker with the design as they add their pet ideas. — Yours faithfully,

Garry Forster

Goring Heath

Campaign is not finished

Sir, — The Save Henley’s Green Spaces campaign organised a petition to prevent the development of the Gillotts School sports field and Lucy’s Farm.

The petition achieved 2,282 signatures, which represents nearly a quarter of Henley’s adult population.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who signed.

The petition was presented in person by the Save Henley’s Green Spaces committee to the Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan working group at its meeting on September 6.

It has also been arranged for the petition and individual comments to be included in the consultation statement.

This will then be submitted with the draft plan to South Oxfordshire District Council and will eventually be forwarded to the independent examiner for consideration. — Yours faithfully,

Sarah Deacock, Christine Wright, Domenic Bertelli, Omer Karim, Helen Karim, Justine Hutchinson and Muriel Quinsac

Save Henley’s Green Spaces

You’re just Nimbys

Sir, — Barry Paddison and Maria Hart are, sadly, suffering from that rural, English affliction, Nimbyism, in opposing a new “carbuncle” house in Binfield Heath (Standard, November 5).

Planning rules are stringent, proportional and they evolve but the same cannot perhaps be said for these complainants.

Mr Paddison is super-imposing his own personal taste regarding aesthetics.

Ms Hart seems to feel she has dominion to adjudge how others should use their own property.

Peevish sniping like theirs is wholly irrelevant and hardly cultivates neighbourly bonhomie in our community.

If they feel so strongly, maybe they can club together, buy the property from the Stacey family and create a timeless shrine to their agrarian tastes. If not, respect the decision and move on. Well said, [planning officer] Paul Lucas, and well done on the tree protection requirement. — Yours faithfully,

Des Grundy

Russells Water

Ineffective council

Sir, — I contacted Reading Borough Council in April 2020 regarding a case of garden waste fly-tipping and overgrown weeds on the pathway behind our house. I actually saw the person throwing her garden waste over her fence.

I was given a reference number by a member of staff at the council when I reported it and was told they would look into it.

Nothing was done about the situation, although I followed up the complaint a few times during the year.

During the local elections in May we had councillors canvassing for votes.

Asked by Councillor Clarence Mitchell if we had any issues, I explained the situation and he said he would look into it. We haven’t heard anything from him.

We then emailed Councillor Jane Stanford-Beale but did not get a reply. I contacted the council again but no action was taken. In desperation, I hired a skip and cleared the rubbish myself. The overgrown situation still persists and is so bad that a BT engineer needing to carry out some work was unable to do so.

I contacted the council again, quoting the reference number and was informed the case had been closed.

I was given a new number but as yet no action has been taken. — Yours faithfully.

Mr W Kelly

Caversham

Reading Borough Council responds: “The alleyway is scheduled to be cut back and cleared as part of a programme of works in Caversham Park Village.

“We would like to apologise to Mr Kelly that this was not dealt with sooner, due to an administrative error within the processing system, but look forward to putting this right as soon as possible.”

No response from council

Sir, — I wonder if anyone else has had or is having the same problem as me in trying to get some sort of response from South Oxfordshire District Council.

Emails are greeted with an automated reply saying they will be in touch within 15 days — no, they don’t bother. Telephone calls are all automated with various options but no human to speak to.

Will these people using covid as an excuse for shoddy working pull their collective fingers out and give the public the service they deserve please? — Yours faithfully,

Mrs J Hadley

Leaver Road, Henley

Care is being provided

Editor, — I am writing in response to your article headlined “New call for palliative care beds after hospice closure” (Standard, September 29) and to set out a number of relevant points and clarifications.

The Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group is commissioning two specialist palliative care beds at Wallingford Community Hospital to serve the community in south-east Oxfordshire.

The service is to be delivered in close collaboration between Oxford Health (our NHS community provider) and Sue Ryder’s integrated palliative care hub and hospice at home service with support from their specialist team. Hospice inpatient admissions data indicates that this is the appropriate level of palliative beds for the population. This model of care is based on a successful model that already operates in West Berkshire.

The service is scheduled to commence this month. However, the number of palliative care beds at Wallingford hospital could be increased relatively easily if demand increases.

An analysis of deaths in hospital per 1,000 people aged 75 and older for the south-east Oxfordshire population over a five-year period from 2016/17-2020/21 shows no increase in the rate of deaths in hospital (overall or within 72 hours of admission).

Instead, it indicates a decrease in the rate within 72 hours of admission (although this includes 2020/21, which was the first year of covid-19).

The data and feedback from those supported by local services indicate we are better meeting people’s preferred choice of place of care.

Palliative and end-of-life care services which are available to people from south-east Oxfordshire include the Sue Ryder hospice at home service (available 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 10pm over the weekend).

The hospital at home service is available seven days a week 8am to 10pm. Community end-of-life care matrons are available seven days a week 8.30am to 4.30pm. The Marie Curie night-sitting service is available seven days a week 10pm to 6.30am. These are out-of-hours services, ensuring primary care is available 24 hours a day.

People in south-east Oxfordshire requiring specialist palliative inpatient care have been able to be admitted to the Sobell House Hospice in Oxford and this remains the case.

We have received no information in relation to the concerns raised regarding individual patient care.

We do know that more people are receiving high-quality palliative care at home and we have positive feedback and compliments on the Sue Ryder service in south-east Oxfordshire with no negative feedback or incidents reported by families to us.

If there are any specific concerns in relation to patient experience, please let me know and I will ensure they will be fully investigated. — Yours faithfully,

Diane Hedges

Deputy chief executive, Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group

Please join Daily Dash

Editor, — We lost my dad to cancer in 2015, just 18 months after we’d lost my mum to the same illness.

Dad was cared for by the excellent Sue Ryder nurses in his last days and we wanted to give something back to say thank-you for helping us through one of the most difficult times in our lives. That’s how the December Daily Dash was born.

The Sue Ryder December Daily Dash asks fundraisers to run or walk 5km every day of the month to raise vital funds for the charity.

We wanted the challenge to be all about choice and accessibility, so you can do the Dash wherever, however and at any pace that you’d like.

Initially, it was just us and 11 friends. Now there is a community of more than 2,000 people that take part in the challenge to raise money for Sue Ryder’s palliative, neurological and bereavement support.

It doesn’t matter how you take it on, with friends, with family or on your own. Do it for yourself, do it to support a loved one, or do it in memory of a loved one.

Not only will running or walking 5km every day help to raise money for Sue Ryder but it’s a fun way to take time out for you.

We have created a wonderful community of people who motivate each other to keep going through the grey, rainy days.

You can sign up at DecemberDailyDash.com

On behalf of us and Sue Ryder, thank you. — Yours faithfully,

Jackie and Mark Smith

Founders of the December Daily Dash

Valuable speaker

Sir, — Sonning Common Health Centre’s patient participation group is pleased to announce that Dr Ian Gallen, consultant physician and endocrinologist, has kindly agreed to talk online via Zoom about strategies to reduce dysglycaemia and improve performance with exercise for those with diabetes.

Dr Gallen has followed a specific interest in the management of diabetes in people who want to exercise or compete in sport.

He was the special medical advisor to the London 2012 Olympics and has been awarded the Royal Society of Medicine Gold Medal for his outstanding achievement.

His talk will be on Tuesday (November 16) at 7.30pm.

To book your place and to receive a web link to the event, please email schcppg@gmail.com — Yours faithfully,

Vicky Mynott

Chair, patient participation group, Sonning Common health centre

Thanks for helping me

Sir, — Through your letters pages, I would like to thank two kind Samaritans who helped me when my car had a puncture in Tilebarn Lane, Henley.

I know the name of one of the gentlemen, who was Greek and told me he was called Kostas.

Unfortunately, I did not get the name of the second helper.

Together, they managed to replace the wheel and I was able to drive away safely. Many thanks to you both. — Yours faithfully,

Elizabeth Toms

Meadow Road, Henley

Thank you for honesty

Sir, — May I use your columns to extend my sincere thanks to the person who handed in my lost wallet at Waitrose at about 10.15am on Sunday.

Your honesty and good thinking saved my Sunday. — Yours faithfully,

Colin Hall

Henley