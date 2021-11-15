New gallery owners pledge to champion local artists
THE owners of a new art gallery in Goring arcade ... [more]
Monday, 15 November 2021
Charlotte Narula, from Wargrave, took these pictures on the River Loddon and says the cygnets are growing and getting ready to learn to fly
15 November 2021
More News:
Binmen took giant pumpkin I’d grown for Poppy Appeal
A GIANT pumpkin grown to raise money for the ... [more]
