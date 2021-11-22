Not everyone has nine lives like me

Sir, — As a cat, I have already lost one of my nine lives to a hit and run speedster (and the resulting vet’s bill nearly killed my owner).

Please can I remind people that 30mph is not the new 40mph, 50mph or 60mph. The 30mph signs mean keep your speed at or below this limit.

The B480 through the Assendons and Stonor villages is being treated as a Le Mans race track with many a driver shooting through at speeds well in excess of the 30mph limit, day and night.

The time cannot be far away when this results in a resident, fellow driver, cyclist, horse rider, hiker, or dog walker being seriously injured or killed.

Certainly there have been far too many hits leaving dead deer and near-misses of humans this month, so please kill your speed before you kill someone.

You won’t always get away with points on your licence, you could end up with a death on your conscience.

Slow down and take time to smell the roses. — Yours faithfully,

Milo the Birman

Middle Assendon