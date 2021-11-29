Monday, 29 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

I’ve just noticed these tiny beauties

I’ve just noticed these tiny beauties

Sir, — For many years I have been delighted by the changing colours of the clematis plant which scrambles over my garden wall.

Changing from the brightest green to the deepest red in a matter of days, its leaves are a true sign of autumn.

However, it was only the other day that I stopped to observe the clusters of tiny, seemingly insignificant flowers and noticed the delicate, jewel-like perfection of each individual bloom.

I am so glad I took the time to take a closer look. — Yours faithfully,

Inese Clayson

South Street, Caversham

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33