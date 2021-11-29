I’ve just noticed these tiny beauties

Residents fear for future of pub after sale
Monday, 29 November 2021
Sir, — For many years I have been delighted by the changing colours of the clematis plant which scrambles over my garden wall.
Changing from the brightest green to the deepest red in a matter of days, its leaves are a true sign of autumn.
However, it was only the other day that I stopped to observe the clusters of tiny, seemingly insignificant flowers and noticed the delicate, jewel-like perfection of each individual bloom.
I am so glad I took the time to take a closer look. — Yours faithfully,
Inese Clayson
South Street, Caversham
29 November 2021
