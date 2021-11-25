Carrigan brace halts fightback
KYLE CARRIGAN scored a brace as Watlington Town ... [more]
Thursday, 25 November 2021
these pictures were taken by Rosemary Ruane, from Caversham, and show, clockwise from top, beefsteak fungus, a parasol mushroom, turkeytail on a rotting tree bole and an unidentified fungus. To see more of her pictures, turn to Nature Notes on page 24
25 November 2021
More News:
Coroner criticises care home where 93-year-old woman died five days after falling out of bed
THE family of an elderly woman who died five days ... [more]
POLL: Have your say