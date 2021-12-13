Monday, 13 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Complete rainbow

Complete rainbow

Ron White, of Milton Close, Henley, says: “It’s not very often that it’s possible to capture a complete rainbow but such an opportunity came my way recently when cycling across Peppard Common. Of course, where there’s a rainbow, there shall be rain, so the rest of my ride home was distinctly damp!”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33