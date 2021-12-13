Monday, 13 December 2021

My uncle Ted served Queen Mary

Sir, — I was very interested to see the postcard picture of horse-drawn vehicles in Hart Street, Henley, in 1887 (Standard, November 19).

I wonder if your readers would also be interested to see this photograph of Queen Mary, grandmother of our present Queen, shopping in Hart Street. I think this was some time in the Thirties.

I was told by my uncle, Ted Giles, who served the Queen but had not known she was coming, that she bought a silver tureen but was looking for chinaware.

He recommended that she visited Hawkins just round the corner in Duke Street to see their display and I believe that she bought more items. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Giles

Earley

