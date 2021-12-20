Popcorn and proof of Paddington

Sir, — We would be most grateful if you would draw your readers’ attention to a scam which is being perpetrated by a bogus bear.

This picture (currently circulating on emails and on social media) does NOT portray Paddington. The real Paddington is going to appear at Hambleden Cinema tomorrow (Saturday) — the doors open at 5pm and the show starts at 6pm. Tickets cost £8 and there will be popcorn at various prices but we are not sure about the availability of marmalade sandwiches. With many thanks. — Yours faithfully,

Dick Fletcher

On behalf of Hambleden Cinema

P.S. As every child knows, the real Paddington wears a red hat and blue coat. Come and see for yourself!