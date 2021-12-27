White Christmas wish

I know it’s mild at the moment but we can wish for a white Christmas, can’t we?

With everything going on at the moment, I can’t think of anything more lovely than waking up to the crisp white silence of a white snowy morning.

A fresh walk and then home to hunker down with tea and hot buttered crumpets. Merry Christmas to all the lovely folk of Henley and her surrounding villages and here’s to a happy and healthy 2022. — Yours faithfully,

Sarah Pye

Henley