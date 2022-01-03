Monday, 03 January 2022

Beautiful view across the water

I’m really not a photographer but thought I’d share with you this image across the river from near Remenham Club on Tuesday lask week.

The lovely wintry pinks and orange of the sun setting are framed a bit randomly by the branches above the reeds. — Yours faithfully,

Amelia Bloundele

St Mark’s Road, Henley

