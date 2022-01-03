Hugh Archibald, of Greys Road, Henley, says: “I have been wanting to get a picture of a jay for some time but they never come near the house and move fast. I just caught this one through a window. It’s one of the most colourful birds that visits.”

Robert Allfree, from County Durham, was visiting his father in Henley last week and sent in this picture of a robin singing in a holly bush