Robin's song

Inese Clayson, of South Street, Caversham, says: “Sitting in my garden one afternoon listening to a robin’s lyrical song, I looked more closely at the ivy scrambling through the tree next door and in particular at its berries.

“These calorific fruits provide much needed sustenance to birds and insects in winter and the leaves of the ivy give them shelter.

“Could it be that the adult robin singing so melodically was the fledgling I photographed (right) in late May last year?”