Monday, 03 January 2022

‘Fairies’ brought us joy on walk

Sir — To walk off the treats devoured on Christmas Day, our family ventured out to find the decorated tree in Uxmore Woods that was featured on the letters page last week.

Sarah Cowdrey’s letter tipped us off and after 15 minutes of searching we found the site where the “festive fairies” had set to work. The tinsel-clad tree looked even better than the one in Trafalgar Square and a couple of elves from our party somehow found enough room to devour a chocolate hanging from its branches.

Thank you to the thoughtful soul who is bringing joy to fellow walkers. — Yours faithfully,

Aubrey Allegretti

Visiting relatives in Henley

