Happy to have given you all a lift

GB rower inspires pupils at school awards ceremony
A FORMER Team GB rower spoke at the annual awards ... [more]
Monday, 03 January 2022
We would like to thank everyone for the wonderful comments and cards passed to us appreciating the Christmas lights on our house. We hoped they would brighten the grey days and give everyone a “little lift” and it seems they have. Thanks again. — Yours faithfully,
Sue and Tony Wright
Greys Road, Henley
03 January 2022
More News:
GB rower inspires pupils at school awards ceremony
A FORMER Team GB rower spoke at the annual awards ... [more]
Village demands £7.5m for affordable housing
PARISH councillors are demanding that millions of ... [more]
POLL: Have your say