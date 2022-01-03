Monday, 03 January 2022

Happy to have given you all a lift

We would like to thank everyone for the wonderful comments and cards passed to us appreciating the Christmas lights on our house. We hoped they would brighten the grey days and give everyone a “little lift” and it seems they have. Thanks again. — Yours faithfully,

Sue and Tony Wright

Greys Road, Henley

