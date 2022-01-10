Dangerous pavement

Photographer wins award for image of nature overcoming man
Sir — Before any pavement cleaning is undertaken in Henley would it not be a good idea to repair what can only be described as “lethal” paving outside The Relais? — Yours faithfully,
Robert Belcher
Old Bix Road, Henley
10 January 2022
