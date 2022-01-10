Hidden Henley

Photographer wins award for image of nature overcoming man
Monday, 10 January 2022
THIS week’s item has been provided by reader Doug Balfour, of Fair Mile, Henley, who says: “I wonder if any of your knowledgeable readers could advise what the letters ‘HCIA’ shown in this photograph mean?
“The cottage is located at 47 Gravel Hill and the adjoining cottage shows 1890, which I assume is the construction date.”
