Monday, 10 January 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THIS week’s item has been provided by reader Doug Balfour, of Fair Mile, Henley, who says: “I wonder if any of your knowledgeable readers could advise what the letters ‘HCIA’ shown in this photograph mean?

“The cottage is located at 47 Gravel Hill and the adjoining cottage shows 1890, which I assume is the construction date.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33