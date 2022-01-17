Monday, 17 January 2022

Wanton destruction is untenable

Sir, — I was horrified to see piles of oyster mushrooms pulled up by the roots and dumped on a log in Park Wood, Nuffield, on Saturday.

I cannot for the life of me figure out why someone would do this.

These mushrooms are an integral part of that wood and its ecosystem and were doing no harm to anyone.

I could see if someone picked them to take home and eat, but this wanton destruction is untenable. — Yours faithfully,

Linda Seward

Cookley Green

