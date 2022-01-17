Your letters...

Poor reward for loyalty

This is an open letter to the John Lewis Partnership/Waitrose.

We must thank you for the ‘tis the season card and the little cuddly bear you so kindly sent to us.

But this, added to the extensive television advertising coverage over Christmas and the campaign in the national newspapers, must have come to a considerable sum.

We are trying to balance this massive expenditure against the redundancies that we hear are taking place at the coalface on the front line in our local Waitrose store in Twyford.

The staff have worked tirelessly over the whole gamut of the pandemic to keep the shop open and the shelves stacked and we applaud them for their efforts and loyalty.

Some of the deficiencies on the shelf can be put down to outside circumstances of availability but the bottom line is that there are not enough staff to put out the goods that are being delivered to the store.

Yet among all this we hear that more of the regular staff are being made redundant and are having to leave or are leaving before they are pushed.

We have seen already the departure of good, reliable and dependable staff whose loyalty to you and to us as customers has been unquestionable.

You are asking for our loyalty but how does this compute when we as customers, whose loyalty you are asking for, cannot see that same expectance of loyalty extended to your own staff and partners who have worked in extremely difficult circumstances to keep that happy customer relationship open, yet find themselves the biggest casualty of all.

We can see that stores need more staff, not fewer.

A store with nothing on the shelf is not going to succeed, in which case our loyalty or the loyalty of the staff, will not be in question as none of us will be there. — Yours faithfully,

Diane and Richard Bush

Crazies Hill

Good for whole town

Editor, — On behalf of our voluntary Make Henley Shine group, I welcome the overwhelming positive feedback we’ve had since announcing our updated plan to light Henley Bridge sustainably.

As with any project, you’re never going to get everyone to agree with you but, equally, it’s important to correct inaccurate information which appeared in your letters page on December 31.

First and foremost, our team is voluntary — we have no vested business interest in this project and will not make any financial gain.

Everyone in the group is unpaid and has spent a great deal of their own time over the last 18 months listening and acting on feedback on the initial project to develop our proposal.

The initial funds raised have been spent on environmental, ecology and heritage reports carried out by independent experts in their fields, all of which have guided us in our proposal.

Also, we have been in discussion with different levels of government to guide the project. These include Henley Town Council with which we discussed aspects of the project, including agreeing timing of the lighting.

Our aim is quite simple — to Make Henley Shine, sustainably lighting the bridge and celebrating the relationship between the town and the River Thames.

This will transform the riverside experience of Henley at night for us living in Henley and the surrounding area as well as visitors.

Also, it will define our historic bridge as a renewed civic space.

Henley is unique but nevertheless we can’t afford to sit on our laurels. Like everywhere, covid has affected our town, impacting individuals and businesses.

We believe that this is an iconic community project which will benefit our town, including helping businesses that need our support.

If we can complete the fundraising in the early part of the year, it will be a fitting project for Henley in the Queen’s platinum jubilee year. — Yours faithfully,

Daniel Bausor

Chairman, Make Henley Shine, Bix

Against old adornment

Sir, — As an Oxfordshire county councillor, I represent the nine parishes that surround Henley.

When the previous application for illuminating Henley Bridge was submitted, a majority of the nine parish councils objected to on the basis of light pollution and inappropriate adornment of a Grade I listed structure, which is “owned” by the county council as the highways authority. I shared those sentiments.

I am currently taking soundings from the parish councils in anticipation of a fresh application, as reported on your pages. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor David Bartholomew

Sonning Common division, Oxfordshire County Council

Importance of process

Editor, — I refer to the letter from Clive Hemsley about Make Henley Shine (Standard, January 7) as some important details need clarification.

I would like to point out that, prior to any alterations, listed building consent from South Oxfordshire District Council and Wokingham Borough Council needs to be applied for by the owner, Oxfordshire County Council. Nobody else can do this.

It is worth keeping in mind that it is an offence under the 1990 Planning Act to do any works without listed building consent, even if the works are temporary.

There is something called “late consent”, which was granted for the “living wall” at Longlands House, Mr Hemsley’s home in Hart Street, which was installed without permission having been sought first.

However keen the Make Henley Shine group are, neither they nor Henley Town Council can be involved in the planning process, other than being consultees once the application has been submitted.

Because of the Grade I listing status of the bridge (only two per cent of listed buildings are Grade I listed), Historic England will be consulted by the local planning authorities and their historic buildings officers’ views will be of very great importance with regard to whether the proposals preserve or enhance the significance and very special interest of the structure. — Yours faithfully,

Ruth Gibson

Henley Archaeological and Historical Group

Work is not before time

Sir, — I note that the refurbishment of the Greys Road car park public conveniences in Henley is finally underway, thank goodness.

Congratulations to the Henley Society and various town councillors for lobbying for this improvement.

I hope the toilets will now be more fitting for a town of Henley’s standing and ready for our many summer visitors. — Yours faithfully,

Judy Clinton

Cookley Green

Dictatorial council

Sir, — Is it Oxfordshire County Council that voted itself increased remuneration? Is it this council that spent time debating whether the name “chairman” was appropriate? Presumably those arguing against it do not consider themselves members of humanity.

Is it this council that spent well over an hour debating what food they can eat? I hope they realise that yeast and fungi are not plants.

So that means no wine or beer, no bread, no mushrooms and no Marmite.

Is it this council that does not appear to believe in free choice but prefers dictatorship? — Yours faithfully,

Tony Taylor

Knappe Close, Henley

To think is to differ

Sir, — Clarence Darrow said: “To think is to differ.”

And how else are we to know what to think if the issues are not highlighted?

To provoke thought and debate, who better to speak out than a comedian, the modern day court jester, who once was allowed to poke fun at his master’s expense, as Shakespeare said through Hamlet, “to prick the conscience of the king”.

We have jesters in a dangerously fading limelight, pricking the conscience of the Government.

Ricky Gervais — “When did we accept that Eton was synonymous with ability to govern?”

Russell Brand — “We are forced to accept a web of lies and deceit in the guise of democratic choice.”

The problem is the cancelling, de-platforming and elimination from the debate forum.

Logic is finding it difficult to exist in a society where 150 individuals, without debate or discussion, can decide upon the removal of a statue.

By logical extension, more 700,000 people should have the right to drag out and execute a former Prime Minister.

But we know mob rule isn’t right. Cromwell knew it wasn’t right, the Allies at Nuremberg knew it wasn’t right. Even tyrants and despots know it isn’t right and that’s why they have public show trials.

I’ve asked before: How well are you fact checking that voice on the screen in your hand? Because when you listen to fools, mob rules.

Be careful and take care of each other. — Yours faithfully,

Edward Sierpowski

Henley

Symbol of improvement

I wanted to offer something on your Hidden Henley item about the letters “HCIA” on the house on Gravel Hill (Standard, January 7)

The initials stand for the Henley Cottage Improvement Association. This was an organisation of local people for charitable purposes which bought old slum dwellings in the town from the mid-1870s.

It then rebuilt them to make them fit for human habitation, letting increased light and ventilation into what were basically old farm buildings and incorporating modern drainage and sanitation.

In September 1875, Colonel William Makins, a wealthy local landowner and Member of Parliament, complained to the Local Government Board in London about the state of slum dwellings on Gravel Hill, which were just outside his lodge gates. (His house, Fairfield Court, later Rotherfield Court, is the core of what is now The Henley College.)

Makins alleged that members of the town council were too much in hock to local landlords, their “friends and neighbours”, to make any improvements themselves.

In a letter to the council, he said: “….such is the condition of the drainage in some of the courts in different parts of Henley that I am frequently obliged in passing the entrances to hold my handkerchief to my mouth and nostril to escape the disgusting effluvium and I have heard of many people suffering similarly.”

The HCIA seems to have stepped in to do the improvements, perhaps with philanthropic support from Makins himself, although it seems to have been an enterprise in which local people could hold shares.

Much of the planning and detailed building work was done by a young builder with an interest in improving the conditions of the town’s working class from which he came, Charles Clements.

Over the next 10 to 15 years, the association undertook a number of schemes in the poorer parts of town, including the courts on West Hill, where conditions were, if anything, worse.

Local records suggest that the association’s “good works” in replacing “wretched tenements” with “wholesome dwellings” were much appreciated locally.

I have never known who exactly provided the HCIA’s capital or leadership. It was wound up in 1896 and its remaining properties sold off.

The pediment sporting its initials, which your correspondent asked about is, as far as I know, the only solid monument to its work.

But that it played a part as a major improving force in the life of the Victorian Henley seems beyond doubt. — Yours faithfully,

Michael Redley

Henley

Memories of stock cars

Sir, — I was most interested in your article about Mervyn Cotterill closing his garage at Binfield Heath after trading for 57 years (Standard, Decmber 31).

I remember his father Dick, who started the business and in his spare time used to be the starter for the Spedeworth stock cars and would travel in the back of a car to wave the flag to start the races.

I watched the stock cars at the old greyhound stadium in Reading but mainly we went to Aldershot or Wimbledon greyhound stadiums.

It was great fun watching them try not to crash into each other.

At weekends Dick would travel to other venues in the south of England. I don’t know how he found the time to run his successful business.

I remember when I lived in Henley and worked for Bob Davies at Shaftesbury Stores. He asked me to drive his car with three off-duty police officers to Aldershot as he could not go that night.

I was very careful how I drove. We all had a good time but I only drank lemonade. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Giles

Earley

Very happy birthday

Sir, — I celebrated my 80th birthday recently with a party at the Hotel du Vin in Henley.

Together with my wife and 25 guests, we all enjoyed a wonderful lunch, putting covid problems behind us for a few hours.

I thank the hotel for providing an excellent meal and wonderful service, making it a memorable day for all of us. — Yours faithfully,

Tony Allen

Henley

Thank you from Santa

On behalf of Santa, I would like to say a huge thank-you to all the children and their families who came out to give him a wave and who made such generous donations.

We raised a grand total “in the buckets” of £5,138.91. What a fantastic result.

This is the most we have collected on our outings around Henley and Shiplake. In addition, we had £320 donated online via our Just Giving website.

We were collecting on behalf of Henley Lions Club and all the money will be donated to local individuals or charities.

I would like to say a big thank-you to all the volunteers who made Santa’s outings such a memorable part of Christmas.

Santa (and five of his friends) were supported by seven drivers, 28 elves, members of the 41 Club and a very enthusiastic group from Shiplake scouts and cubs and their leaders.

Thank you to Wilkins who have given Santa’s sleigh a safe resting place in their warehouse in Reading.

So another Christmas has come and gone and I can’t wait until we do it all again next Christmas.

Let’s hope for a happy and healthy 2022 for us all. — Yours faithfully,

Pam Phillips

St Mark’s Road, Henley

Wrong name for street

Sir, — If you are attempting to give a correct report of Henley news, may I suggest you give your reporters a map of the town?

To my knowledge, there is not a York Street in Henley as mentioned in your article on parking offences in the town (Standard, January 7). There is, of course, a York Road. — Yours faithfully,

Pauline Britton

Henley

The editor responds: “You are quite correct, Pauline, and I apologise to you and all our other readers for this sloppy error.”

Excellent newspaper

Editor, — Congratulations on your award of the British Empire Medal in the New Year’s Honours list for services to the community during covid-19.

The Henley Standard was a great source of information on all aspects during the pandemic.

It provides excellent information on any problems currently being discussed by local authorities, so informing the community of the issues and offering the opportunity to respond via the newspaper.

It also reports on all interesting events, community activities and sports.

All the nature pictures were inspiring during covid and really made you feel happy you lived in this lovely area.

Thank you to all the people who took the photographs and to Vincent Ruane for Nature Notes.

Thank you for such a creative, interesting and informative local newspaper. Well done. — Yours faithfully,

Odette Moss

Harpsden

Mysterious yellow birds

Sir. — Do parakeets come in colours other than green?

If not, can someone tell me the name of a pair of brilliant yellow, tropical- looking birds in our garden recently?

Unfortunately, I was spellbound watching them when I should have been taking photographs. — Yours faithfully,

Patrick Hobbs

Wargrave