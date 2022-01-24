Monday, 24 January 2022

Delightful sight of early pollinator

Sir, — What a delight it is to see this pretty hellebore blooming unostentatiously in my front garden.

A closer look at its intricate, mysterious interior reveals why this plant is such an important source of valuable nectar for early pollinators.

The bright yellow of the winter jasmine, the flower that welcomes spring, provides a cheerful splash of colour on a chilly winter’s day. — Yours faithfully,

Inese Clayson

South Street, Caversham

