Strange season for flowers

Monday, 24 January 2022
The daffodil flower pictured here last week is still the only one out.
But this primrose is out. It’s in the front garden of a house in The Ridgeway, Wargrave.
The owner tells me the Loddon lilies have been and gone already.
What a strange season. — Yours faithfully,
Sharon Hewitt
Wargrave
24 January 2022
