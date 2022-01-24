Monday, 24 January 2022

Strange season for flowers

Strange season for flowers

The daffodil flower pictured here last week is still the only one out.

But this primrose is out. It’s in the front garden of a house in The Ridgeway, Wargrave.

The owner tells me the Loddon lilies have been and gone already.

What a strange season. — Yours faithfully,

Sharon Hewitt

Wargrave

