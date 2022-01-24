Your letters...

Just where is our MP?

Sir, — I have been a resident of Henley for 37 years and have always voted for our Conservative MP.

However, I have been dismayed by recent developments nationally and in the town and decided to contact him directly to express my views and solicit his support.

My concerns range from the acute shortage of lateral flow test kits, when the Government is encouraging us to use them, to the absence of local hospice capacity for a maturing population and the decline of the town as a vibrant shopping destination.

The test kit shortage is simply incompetent, while allowing the Sue Ryder hospice at Nettlebed to close without suitable alternative accommodation is a disgrace.

The nearest hospice, in Wallingford, has just two beds; Reading is in another county and gives priority to Berkshire residents.

Townlands Memorial Hospital was equipped for beds but has none in its role as a “health campus”.

The town is down at heel compared to Marlow with a profusion of coffee shops and a limited variety of retail outlets.

After some difficulty, I was able to leave a message for John Howell, who rang me back.

After hearing my concerns, he pointed out that his constituency was far larger than just Henley, offered no means of addressing them and then, to my surprise, declared that he was “ending this conversation”.

I am not alone in describing Mr Howell as Mr Invisible and cannot see what he has done for the town.

But then, his very important remit is not “just Henley”. — Yours faithfully,

Christine Jones

Ruperts Lane, Henley

John Howell responds: “I did indeed phone Ms Jones to have a discussion with her.

“I explained that test kits could be ordered online but she would not accept this as she considered it was ‘helping the Government’.

“I know there were difficulties for a short time but I personally have used the on-line system and found it swift and easy.

“Second, beds were made available at Townlands Memorial Hospital as part of the health complex in the adjoining care home. I have been advised that the demand has not been high.

“Sue Ryder is a private charity and as such I have no control over its decisions on closing.

“However, I have been speaking to the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group about the provision of alternative palliative care beds.

“Thirdly, the retail offer in Henley is a commercial decision and not part of my remit.

“Finally, I have tried to maintain good contact with constituents during the pandemic using technology and I look forward to getting out and about more when restrictions have been finally lifted.

“The Henley constituency covers some 245 square miles and is indeed much larger than Henley itself.”

Tell PM to go, Mr Howell

This is an open letter to John Howell MP.

As my MP and representative in Parliament, I wish to request that you work with your fellow Conservative MPs to remove the current leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, once the revelations of the various Downing Street parties have been (inevitably) confirmed.

I refer specifically to the party (not “gathering” — it was a party) on May 20, 2020 when the country was under lockdown and such events were illegal.

It is absolutely clear that under the Prime Minister’s leadership, the culture in Downing Street during the covid pandemic was one of “the rules don’t apply to us” and “do what we say, not do what we do”.

At that time, families were making massive sacrifices: they couldn’t say goodbye to their dying and dead loved ones; they couldn’t hold nor attend proper funerals; they couldn’t get married; they couldn’t congregate and meet up — all these aspects of a normal life were prohibited under law.

Yet Downing Street carried on partying.

You cannot, nor should not, support someone in office who takes such a flagrant disregard for the law and, by implication of his behaviour, demonstrates an arrogance and disdain for the feelings and sensitivities of those he leads and represents.

At this critical point in our democratic process, I demand that you stand up for what is right for the country rather than just following the interests of the Conservative Party.

And the right action now is for Boris Johnson to be removed as leader of the Conservative Party and therefore Prime Minister. — Yours faithfully,

Dr Andy Pearce

Checkendon

What do you think then?

Editor, — I wonder if our MP, John Howell, is comfortable with being led by a Prime Minister who has misled Parliament and admits to breaking the law on covid gatherings?

I think we, his constituents, should be told. — Yours faithfully,

Maggie Winters

Old Barn Close, Benson

Not serious government

Sir, — For some time, I have felt that the Johnson regime is, in essence, a Bullingdon Club government in which entitlement and privilege outweigh responsibility and accountability.

For weeks, we have been subjected to claim, counterclaim and botched spin over parties, together with what is claimed to have been an apology to Parliament by the Prime Minister.

This evasiveness and deceit have devalued the Prime Minister’s word and those of his myrmidons sent out to defend him.

The terminology associated with the desperate attempts to regain lost ground — Operations Save Big Dog and Red Meat — smack of the Bullingdon Club, not serious government.

“Partygate” is merely a symptom of a government that is so distracted by defending the peccadillos of its leader that it has lost credibility while also attempting to implement a legislative programme that dangerously combines ideological libertarianism with populist authoritarianism. — Yours faithfully,

Ron White

Milton Close, Henley

Are LFT kits from China?

Sir, — I have never seen a lateral flow testing kit and don’t intend to use one — unless my lovely doctor at the Hart Surgery in Henley recommends it.

So, I am just asking for information, where are these mysterious lateral flow testing kits manufactured?

It’s not China, is it? — Yours faithfully,

Paul Willson

Pound Lane, Sonning

I’m backing boathouse

Sir, — I write with reference to the article concerning Wokingham Borough Council’s decision to reject the planning application for the restoration of Hobbs boatyard in Wargrave Road, Henley (Standard, January 7 and 14).

I can understand the Environment Agency’s concern over the building in its current state being liable to flooding.

However, the Rose Toop Collection have indicated that if they had known about the agency’s objections before the decision, they would have put forward plans to rectify any future flood problems.

Furthermore, it cannot be beyond the wit of the council and Rose Troop to come to a solution over the height and design of the suggested museum.

Looking at the 50-year-old photos of the crumbling boat sheds, it’s clear we cannot look back. We must look forward, as our forefathers did.

I am a motorboat owner with more than 30 years’ cruising experience and, as all River Thames users know, the number of traditional boat builders has, sadly, decreased with their premises being developed into “desirable” houses.

What a shame if Henley/Wargrave lose the opportunity to have such a beautiful collection having to move away from the home of traditional classic watercraft.

The museum has my total support. — Yours faithfully,

Hugh Johnson

Streatley

Planners are mistaken

The decision to refuse consent for the proposed improvements of this tired eyesore on the Wargrave bank of the river in Henley is beyond bewildering.

The suggestion that the enhancements in any way represent a change of use is nonsense. There have been boats stored and maintained on this site for more than a century.

The proposal is that boats will continue to be stored and maintained there. The various marine trades based at the boatyard will remain. Hobbs themselves remain.

Everyone benefits from substantial investment.

The proposal has met with huge enthusiasm by all on the Henley bank, along with many more far further afield.

This is perhaps no great surprise given that it offers so many benefits: the opportunity to dramatically improve the look of the existing buildings, improved facilities and improved river access for the benefit of various clubs and societies.

The prospect of creating a new home for a unique, historic, nationally important collection of traditional river craft only adds to the attraction of the proposal.

What is perhaps the most bewildering aspect of the decision is the suggestion that it proposes a change of use.

But running this a close second is the strange suggestion that it will be a blot on the landscape.

Clearly the planners have not actually seen the present mess, despite its having been in this state for certainly the past 15 years.

So what is behind this decision? The site cannot be seen from the Wargrave bank of the river; even less so from Wokingham.

Do Wokingham’s planners want to see the site continue to decompose until it is deemed to be fit only for clearance and — possibly — redevelopment?

Of course, as a site for residential development, it is of considerably greater value than as a boatyard.

Is there some hope that Adam Toop will “throw in the towel” and sell to some “happy to take it off his hands” property developer who may at some distant date be able to persuade the planners to let him build homes?

I am not alone in wondering this. Everyone with whom I have had this discussion (and there are a lot of us) has expressed similar, if not considerably more outspoken views on this decision.

Procedurally, there are undoubtedly questions to be answered about the manner in which this planning application has been handled.

I look forward to seeing common sense prevailing and someone having the strength of character to admit that a mistake has been made. — Yours faithfully,

Lady McAlpine

Fawley

Yes, light up our bridge

Editor, — I write in support of the plan to illuminate Henley Bridge.

It’s a magnificent structure that is perhaps the epicentre of the photographic and tourist attention for this wonderful town.

Illuminating the bridge can only enhance an already beautiful and iconic structure.

It seems the team behind the project have gone to great lengths to consider the environmental impact, which I applaud. I’m lucky enough to live with a view over the river and of the bridge and would welcome seeing this Henley jewel featured at night. — Yours faithfully,

Chris Taylor

Henley

Decision is up to town

Sir, — It was interesting to see recent reports regarding the Make Henley Shine campaign to illuminate Henley Bridge.

In the end it is for the residents and business community of Henley to decide the merits of the case.

What was interesting was a recent poll by the Henley Society where 81 per cent of members were in favour of lighting the bridge against 16 per cent opposed to the concept. Somewhat overwhelming, I would say.

Those of us outside Henley might have different opinions but, in the end, it will be the residents of Henley who will live with the bridge so their views should take precedence.

If Henley does decide to go ahead with lighting the bridge, then it should be done professionally and in keeping with the local environment. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Harrison

Sonning Common

Nocturnal insecticide

Sir, — Our solar system formed around 4.6 billion years ago.

When things had settled down, planet earth rotated on its axis, creating the day illuminated by the sun and the night, which was total darkness except for the gentle wash of moonlight and starlight.

When life forms colonised the land more than three billion years ago some became day foragers (diurnal) and some night foragers (nocturnal).

Our ancestors across the planet would, on a clear, moonless night, witness the greatest light show on earth. A night sky filled with stars and the Milky Way galaxy arching across the night sky.

The availability of candles provided an opportunity for humans to extend the day.

However, something strange happened. Nocturnal moths were attracted to the light and would fly around until exhausted and die. This led to the expression “moths to a candle” and was startling and disturbing.

Over these few billion years, earth’s species have lived by the natural cycle of day and night.

In the last half century, an infinitesimally small geological time period, humans have transformed the planet with the proliferation of exterior artificial night lighting, from street lights that shine upwards to the illuminating of buildings, bridges and even churches.

That the light from a single candle could cause such behavioural modification in nocturnal moths begs the question, what has all this exterior lighting done? It is correct to describe artificial night lighting as equivalent to a nocturnal insecticide.

The adverse effects on wildlife caused by artificial night lighting is called ecological light pollution.

If we are to address the ecological emergency then a quick, visual and positive statement of commitment would be the turning off of unnecessary exterior lighting. — Yours faithfully,

Tony Chandler

Sonning Common

We opposed this too

Sir, — Harpsden Parish Council and many Harpsden residents were taken aback by your omission of Harpsden from the list of those who objected to Taylor Wimpey’s claim that it didn’t need planning permission for underground works that might pollute local drinking water, not least because the site is in Harpsden and Harpsden has resolutely opposed the development from the outset (Standard, January 14). — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Kester George

Chairman, Harpsden Parish Council

Making a meal of it

My motion to Oxfordshire County Council calling for better food choice education in schools and a focus on reducing waste has garnered a great deal of media interest, both nationally and internationally.

One small part of that motion committed the council to provide only plant-based foods during official events and functions as part of our commitment to tackling climate change.

However, this has caused the most consternation among members of the opposition, especially Councillor David Bartholomew, who claims that this will undermine the local farming economy.

This is very far from the truth. Indeed, during my address on the motion, I specifically called for support for local farmers, saying that they should be paid a fair price for the food they produce.

I and other councillors also visited the excellent FarmED facility near Chipping Norton to learn about sustainable farming after which we were treated to a very tasty plant-based lunch.

Conservative councillors were also invited but didn’t attend.

If Cllr Bartholomew and his cohorts are really concerned about the plight of British farming, perhaps they should concentrate more on opposing the (Conservative) Government’s betrayal of farmers across the UK, particularly in the form of an Australian trade deal which many farmers fear will bury their industry.

I would say that post-Brexit cuts in farming subsidies and the flooding of our market with cheap, poor welfare foods from America and China are far greater threats to local farmers than the lack of a few free ham sandwiches at council events. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Ian Middleton

Kidlington South division, Oxfordshire County Council

Sad to lose pub couple

Sir, — Returning home from a visit to one of our favourite pubs, my wife and I felt so sad.

The Maltsters Arms in Rotherfield Greys is a splendid pub.

Alas, it is with great dismay that we have to say goodbye to Gary and Donna Clarke, who have run the premises for two years.

It is one of the best taverns in southern England with excellent drink, exquisite food and the highest degree of hospitality.

We held our wedding reception at the premises in October 2020. It could not have been better.

The Clarkes are leaving for multifarious reasons. We will miss them so.

I hate it when I see so much time and money invested and seemingly trashed in what was a truly inspired enterprise.

We have had a final, private, farewell drink with our friends.

Nonetheless, I’d like to share some reminiscences with your readers, the majority related by Gary and Donna, so here we go.

Gary despairs of rudeness and has on occasion barred certain people — and quite rightly so. Trained as a chef-de-cuisine in France, he served up some escargot to two men, who complained that they were unable to remove the molluscs from their shells and added that Gary’s fare bore no comparison to that consumed across the Channel.

Gary’s response? He asked them to leave and tore up their proffered cheque for the snails (a la Rick in the film Casablanca). Class.

A woman later complained that her camembert was “too cheesy”. Some anonymous (as always) food critic denigrated Gary’s advanced culinary skills as “rubbish”, having dined on a Monday.

The pub has never been open on a Monday. So much for the veracity of Tripadvisor. Such a waste of time. I could go on but I won’t.

Work and dedication seem to count for nothing these days.

Rosemary and I will keep in touch with Gary and Donna and meet up when possible.

We will never forget our visits and the wonderful times shared. Good luck to you both in years to come with much gratitude and affection. Farewell in the truest sense. — Yours faithfully,

Vincent Ruane

Henley Road, Caversham

I remember old shops

Sir, — I, too, can remember the old days of Henley. I started work at Zara Drews in Duke Street in 1947 straight from school as a dressmaker’s apprentice. There were four of us and Miss Hussey, who was head fitter.

The shop at the top of Friday Street was Arthur Rose, opposite Lloyds Bank. Across the road at the bottom of Greys Road was Pickerskills, opposite the Queen Victoria pub.

Next came a sweet shop, then Mrs Seymour’s wool shop and a chapel which stood back from the street. Next was Hatchmans, which sold leather goods, and at the crossroads corner Boots.

From Zara Drews could be found a tobacconist, a travel agent, then a hotel and further up the street MacFishers, a little shop that sold fishing tackle, and Home and Colonial Stores with W H Smith on the corner.

At the top of Bell Street were Timothy Whites and Taylors. Opposite them was Monks where, once you had paid for your purchases, the sales person put the money and bill into a canister which went across the ceiling on wires to the cashier who would put the change and receipt into the canister and send it flying back.

Going down Bell Street were Painters, Gladys Fallon and Pithers, who were famous for their lovely sausages. At the end of the street were Everest and Sheldrake the bicycle shop.

In Market Place were the Co-op, Crosses the seed and corn merchants and Budgen.

On Reading Road there was Blackmans the dentist and Mabs, a dress shop, not forgetting Toomers the coal merchants and so many more.

Henley was such a lovely town where everyone’s needs were catered for. Such happy memories. — Yours faithfully,

Ann Mundell

New Road, Twyford

Were these same birds?

Sir, — I was very interested to read Patrick Hobbs’s letter about the mysterious yellow birds (Standard, January 14).

Just before Christmas we had two bright yellow birds visiting our garden every day for about 10 to 14 days.

Discussion among our neighbours soon identified them as a pair of canaries that had escaped from an aviary in a garden a few doors away.

Then they stopped coming and I was concerned that they may have been attacked by a cat or other animal but it would seem that they had made their way to Wargrave.

I would be interested to hear if they are still in the Wargrave area or if they have moved. — Yours faithfully,

Adrienne Heriot

Church Lane, Peppard