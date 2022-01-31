Monday, 31 January 2022

Can you see the deer?

Colin Mather, of Rowan Close, Sonning Common, says: “I thought your readers might like to see a snowflake that looks like a deer. I took the photo on February 9 last year using a macro lens.”

