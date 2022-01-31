Monday, 31 January 2022

How to prevent this congestion

Sir, — May I suggest a solution to the increasing traffic congestion at the top of Greys Road, Henley?

This is a very busy arterial road which leads to our main secondary school and is frequented daily by young pedestrians.

It will become even busier once the Highlands Park development is fully completed.

The congestion is caused by vehicles parking permanently on both sides of the road.

Currently between Green Lane and the One Stop roundabout two cars cannot pass. The current “grass” verges on the left-hand side going into Henley are used for parking, resulting in the grass being destroyed.

It would seem an obvious solution to replace these verges with a hard standing surface enabling residents to park off-road.

In addition, double yellow lines on the right side of the road from the roundabout to the Greys Hill junction would keep the road clear and safe. — Yours faithfully,

Muriel Quinsac

Greys Road, Henley

