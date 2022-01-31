Your letters...

No excuse for immorality

The “nasty party” is back with a vengeance.

Failure to comprehend the Conservatives’ indifference to morality might well be a weakness of we who oppose them.

However, the mirror image of this is the Right’s incomprehension of why morality does matter to non-Conservatives (who, let’s not forget, are the majority).

And when economic hardship strikes, as it is about to, that majority tends to resent politicians’ misbehaviour and the ways in which they seek to excuse it.

A reminder of this was seen in the attempts to excuse Boris Johnson’s latest deceits by local Conservatives (Standard, January 21). They will not wash.

Henley town councillor Will Hamilton thinks that endangering public health by breaking the law can be overlooked because Johnson made an apology (well, of sorts) and because he got “many things” right. So that’s all right then.

Councillor Laurence Plant asserts, on who knows what basis, that “we were all doing the same to some extent”. Speak for yourself, Cllr Plant.

Paul Harrison appears to think that the lies and hypocrisy don’t much matter because other countries are faring even worse than we are with covid.

Finally, Councillor Lorraine Hillier thinks that, because Johnson has done “a lot of good”, the focus on No 10’s flouting of his own government’s laws is unnecessary and, heaven help us, reflects bias at the BBC.

What these people are really saying is that Johnson may be a rogue but he’s our rogue so we don’t care what he does. They should be ashamed of themselves.

The laws that were violated were put in place, ultimately, to stop people from dying.

Given how many people in and around Downing Street caught covid in the early days of the pandemic, one might have thought that the people who work there would have refrained from staging spreader events.

But it seems that so much alcohol was being consumed there that ministers and officials weren’t thinking straight, with consequences for their decision-making that we can all now see in the appalling UK death toll. —Yours faithfully,

Andrew Robertson

Folly Green, Woodcote

No sense of honour

Sir, — I was fascinated to read the justifications offered by Conservative town councillors as to why the Prime Minister should not resign.

Councillor Will Hamilton was quoted as saying: “Things happened that weren’t right clearly but apologies have been made and hopefully they can sort themselves out.”

Councillor Laurence Plant thought that “…we were all doing the same to some extent. Everyone was having a glass of wine in the garden — we’re all human.”

And Councillor Lorraine Hillier felt people should leave the Prime Minister alone and that everybody was fed up hearing about it.

Perhaps next time someone breaks the law, they should simply apologise and offer to sort themselves out. It could certainly do away with the necessity of police, courts and judges.

Or perhaps someone caught in the act of burglary could base their defence on suggesting that everyone has on occasion eaten more than their fair share of cake — after all, we’re only human and people will get fed up with hearing about it.

Not surprisingly, most criminals cannot get away with that line of defence. It is saved for Prime Ministers.

Such comments are not merely nonsense, they are a disgrace. We all heard the apology given by Boris Johnson when he was caught out after misleading Parliament.

He exhibited all the sincerity of a Uriah Heep. Of course he was sorry: what he had said previously had been exposed as a lie.

The stock answer of Conservative MPs asked whether the PM should resign is to say that we should wait for Sue Gray’s report, and now the police investigation, but we already know that the statements made to Parliament by Mr Johnson were entirely contradictory.

What has happened to our country? Do we seriously have to wait for a senior civil servant or a police report to tell us whether the Prime Minister has broken the law?

It is perfectly obvious to everyone who kept themselves isolated during the lockdowns, many at enormous personal cost and some experiencing tragedy, that groups of people meeting together with refreshment and entertainment was forbidden.

If he had a scintilla of honour, Johnson would have resigned weeks ago. Most of the country will not be fed up with hearing about it until he does resign.

We may, as individuals or in one household, have had a drink in the garden but we stayed within the rules; most of the country did not hold the law in contempt.

Some of his defenders suggest that breaking the law should be put beside the Government’s response to the covid crisis.

Tragically for our country, the same disregard for the law was mirrored in the Government’s disregard for human life.

We have the worst death rate in Europe and many of those deaths could have been avoided had the Government listened to the freely available scientific advice, locked down in time and not sent vulnerable old people back into nursing homes where the virus could spread rampantly.

What is also clear is that cronyism has cost the country billions in fraudulent activity and the failure to procure sufficient and adequate personal protective equipment put our amazing, courageous health workers at risk.

Yes, we have had a successful vaccination programme but that was fundamentally thanks to those same workers and local volunteers stepping up to the mark.

Although I was never among their number, I was naive enough to think that previous generations of Conservatives believed in a sense of national honour — when ministers in their governments were exposed as having misled parliament, they were expected to resign.

Now they seem willing to support a Prime Minister who has more in common with Donald Trump than with his predecessors. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Luff

St Mark’s Road, Henley

MP should tell PM to go

Editor, — I write in response to the statement by John Howell MP concerning the parties at 10 Downing Street (Standard, January 14). While I have sympathy for Mr Howell not being able to attend his friend’s funeral during the covid lockdown, like so many others across the country, I was very disappointed to read that he would not immediately be calling for Boris Johnson’s resignation following the revelations of the “bring your own booze” party and the admission by the Prime Minister that he attended the event.

The parties at No 10 during the lockdowns are a complete disgrace.

They represent the abject failure and arrogance of Mr Johnson’s leadership and the contempt which he holds for dedicated and exhausted healthcare workers, all the people who have followed the rules to keep others safe and those who’ve suffered throughout the pandemic, in particular those who have died isolated from their families in their last days and hours.

The Labour Party and other main opposition parties have called on Mr Johnson to resign as Prime Minister, along with six Conservative MPs and all 31 Conservative members of the Scottish parliament.

It is time for John Howell to do the same or he will be failing the people of the Henley constituency. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Swan

Chair, Henley Constituency Labour Party, Thame

Whips must own up

Sir, — A look at the Oxford Learner’s Dictionary explains that a whip is somebody/something to hit a person or an animal hard with as a punishment or to make them go faster or work harder.

So what do we expect that parliamentary whips actually do?

The whips are there to make sure that MPs comply with their leader’s wishes.

And how do you think they do that in a modern world?

So they have to put away the leather tong and use a metaphorical one.

“No promotion for you, boyo, if you don’t do what you’re told” and, yes, maybe “We will release some unflattering information we have on you to show you who’s boss”.

Blocking money that could go to a school would be much more difficult in our parliamentary system but is there anyone in the kingdom who can’t imagine a desperate whip using such a bluff?

Why can’t the Government (of course, it’s not the Government, it’s the political bosses in parliament) own up to the fact that this type of thing happens? How naive do they really think we are? — Yours faithfully,

Professor Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

What’s to moan about?

I marvel at the vituperative letters that occasionally pop up in the Standard.

It is a disgrace that we are forced to live in one of the richest countries in the world. Ninety per cent of countries enjoy no welfare provision. Yes, exactly!

Why should we help the Government (online lateral flow tests)? It is our job to co-operate as little as possible and snipe from the sidelines.

Miscalling or misrepresenting the local MP is a right we should all enjoy in the same way we would be happy to be held to account for someone else misinterpreting our own shortcomings to us.

All is relative. Why not compare Henley to Burnley, Blackpool or Oldham?

Where I grew up the nearest hospital is 60 miles away with a journey over a dangerous road linked to a confusing layout and long stretches of single-track carriageway where heavy goods vehicles are restricted to 40 miles per hour.

Ponder the feeling of being in the back of an ambulance desperate to overtake. — Yours faithfully,

Vivien Price

Shiplake

So much for low demand

Sir, — I would like to respond to the reply given by John Howell to your correspondent Christine Jones (Standard, January 21).

He stated: “Beds were made available at Townlands Memorial Hospital as part of the health complex in the adjoining care home.

“I have been advised that the demand has not been high.” I would like to update Mr Howell because late last year a relative of mine, who was born, educated, worked and lived in Henley, was in the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading awaiting transfer to a rehabilitation hospital.

At one point a bed became available in Henley but it then transpired there were four patients ahead of her waiting for the same bed. — Yours faithfully,

J S

Henley

EU is simply falling apart

Sir, — So we have the facts trickling in now.

The EU is in trouble with Russia squeezing the gas supply. Who would have imagined shunning coal from democratic allies around the world in favour of gas from an adversary would lead to this situation?

The EU, led by Germany, thought it was a super way to meet emissions targets. They even snubbed France’s dubious nuclear programme, riddled with quality control issues, as it was.

Now France is calling for an all-inclusive push for a nuclear programme and even wants the UK involved.

This is obviously in order to still be the main supplier of substandard pipe work, inadequate welding and poor quality concrete.

They also want to involve Norway for the hydroelectric supply, despite not being interested a few years ago, leaving the UK to broker a solo deal.

The EU is in serious trouble and is looking for a get-out-of-gaol-free card.

The latest highlighted fiasco is their late purchase orders for covid vaccines.

But the problems don’t end there. The EU has no control over fishing quotas in the majority of the Mediterranean — why else would they be so desperate to occupy our waters?

Regular and major demonstrations against lockdowns and restrictions have happened regularly with tens of thousands on the streets in every capital and larger city across Europe and Scandinavia. Belgium was the first to rescind its decisions.

The freight problem and driver availability was exacerbated by the EU telling drivers not to use a popular “pick up and deliver” app (like Uber for the trucking industry) for matching truckers with freight in an effort to make cross-Channel distribution difficult.

France is on an election merry-go-round where any random decision can and has happened.

Despite the facts of the virus origin now becoming clear, Germany, heading the EU once more, has agreed to close co-operation with China.

I can see that going well. It’s like a failing three-ring circus with no animals, acrobats or attractions, only a horde of amateur clowns filling all the stages.

There’s only so many times you can watch them arrive only for the car to fall apart.

We don’t need any more discussions, just a huge bargepole to push them away. Take care of each other. — Yours faithfully,

Edward Sierpowski

Henley

Homage to forebears

I was amazed to read that Wokingham Borough Council had rejected the planning application by Adam Toop to house a collection of vintage vessels at the former Hobbs boatyard in Henley (Standard, January 14 and 21).

We are so privileged to live in this area, where so many historical events have shaped our surroundings.

Maybe the downside is that we sit at the confluence of so many different county, district and parish responsibilities that the overall picture can be missed.

I live in Medmenham, only a couple of miles downstream but in a different county with a different council, planning authority etc.

But what I do share is a love of our countryside, the river, our traditions and our heritage and it is this common understanding that drives us to maintain this treasure to be enjoyed by residents and visitors, irrespective of bureaucratic boundaries.

I see planning applications being submitted and approved where I, personally, might not be happy. Such is progress.

But then I saw an application to revive a site which had grown tired and I was delighted to see the effort that had gone into improving it to provide an amenity for so many different local groups — river users, locals and visitors to the town and particularly those on the opposite bank and those of us who admire, treasure and revere the skills that have gone into vintage vessels.

I find it extraordinary that part of the rejection decision made reference to the site being on green belt land. I’m no expert on this subject but surely the existing structure makes it brownfield and I see no change of use to this important site.

What your articles made clear was that there has possibly been a number of communication issues and misunderstandings in this rather clunky process.

What a shame that bureaucracy can stymie, or at least delay, a plan to enhance the amenity of the Thames frontage through Henley and pay homage to our forebears and their skills in a not-for-profit manner.

Henley has had enough of squabbling between different authorities (I believe the Vikings may have kicked off the idea and the Royalists and Roundheads certainly kept the game going) but it’s time that common sense prevailed to breathe new life into this important site for all our benefit. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Henderson

Medmenham

Just lose one mooring

Sir, — The computer-generated image of Sorbon’s proposal for covering the Friday Street slipway in Henley, now hopefully abandoned (Standard, February 21), looks quite attractive — don’t they always?

But this cannot disguise the fact that the public slipway was illegally obstructed and access to the river is still denied.

Sorbon has commented that the slipway has not been in use for the 10 years it owned the moorings. This begs two points.

The first is that patterns of use change over the years and the recent increase of small, non-powered craft such as canoes and paddle boards on the river, particularly by young people, has led to demand for launch sites of which Henley has few.

The second is that just because an action such as blocking a public facility has been carried on illegally for a period of time this does not make it acceptable.

The planning approvals and accommodation licence would seem to have been granted in error but it is surely now the responsibility of the Environment Agency to rectify the problem.

The final thought is what is required to remedy the situation.

Various references to the structures refer to moorings in the plural.

No one is suggesting the removal of all the moorings.

But surely with a little imagination the moorings could be reconfigured to provide the required access with the loss of no more than one mooring. Anyone care to join me with a tape measure? — Yours faithfully,

John Skuse

Middle Thames chairman, River Thames Society, Pinkneys Green

Make jail an arts hub

Sir, — Not being a millionaire, expecting a legacy from a rich aunt or indulging in lottery pipedreams, I usually skip your property pages.

However, I was intrigued by the headline “UK’s most expensive street is revealed” (Standard, January 14).

The UK’s most expensive street is Tite Street in Chelsea, where houses cost an average of £30 million.

Prior to his arrest, trial, conviction and imprisonment at Reading Gaol in 1895, Oscar Wilde resided at No 34.

So it is rather ironic that he ended up in a cell doing two years’ hard labour — and for what?

The charge was for “gross indecency” according to a controversial law which was passed by Parliament against strong opposition 10 years earlier.

As often happens in such high-profile cases, other factors come into play, like the Establishment bringing down someone seen as “not one of us”, as happened in Australia with the Novak Djokovic legal fiasco.

It is rather revealing that in sentencing Oscar Wilde to two years’ hard labour, judge Sir Alfred Wills regretted the fact that the law did not allow him a harsher sentence.

The case began with the 8th Marquess of Queensberry’s card to Wilde posing as somdomite (sic).

Clearly, 150 years later, we have come full circle. In a recent BBC Radio 5 Live phone-in hosted by Nicky Campbell, a listener railed against the BBC for promoting the LBGT agenda as it entailed sodomy.

He was taken off the air with a clearly incandescent Campbell shouting at him, “We’ve had enough of you”.

The least the powers-that-be can do to atone for ruining Wilde’s life and the lives of thousands over many decades is to scrap all property development plans relating to Reading jail and accede to the demands of Reading East MP Matt Rodda and other campaigners for the jail to be made an arts hub.

Some things though haven’t changed since Victorian England.

According to another report in your property section headlined “Average house prices hit record high”, this turns out to be a modest £254,822.

But despite the glaring inequality, still better than being homeless or waiting for 20 years for council accommodation or fearful of fires in high-rise flats with dangerous cladding. — Yours faithfully,

Alexis Alexander

Gosbrook Road, Caversham