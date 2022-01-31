Back for ballet (in freezing room)

A CLASS at a school in Sonning Common was closed ... [more]
Monday, 31 January 2022
We have been doing our Stageworks ballet class on Zoom during lockdown.
Here’s a picture of our first class back at the Kenton Theatre studio in Henley.
All windows and doors were open to make it covid-secure in minus degree temperatures, hence the coats, hats and gloves.
It was lovely to see everyone again in person. Heading back to normality now hopefully. — Yours faithfully,
Victoria Page
Henley
