Monday, 31 January 2022

Back for ballet (in freezing room)

Back for ballet (in freezing room)

We have been doing our Stageworks ballet class on Zoom during lockdown.

Here’s a picture of our first class back at the Kenton Theatre studio in Henley.

All windows and doors were open to make it covid-secure in minus degree temperatures, hence the coats, hats and gloves.

It was lovely to see everyone again in person. Heading back to normality now hopefully. — Yours faithfully,

Victoria Page

Henley

