My fond memories of scout troop

Sir, — I was very sorry to read about the passing of Roy Spatcher (Standard, January 7).

I remember Roy when I attended my first scout camp at Eastbourne in 1949 and he was one of the leaders.

We had many camps at Eastbourne. My first was when Jimmy Collins was the scout master (what a great man) and later I was one of the leaders myself. During my time associated with the Henley troop we had two excellent scout leaders, Mr Collins and John Bowles.

I wonder if anyone else remembers camping at Eastbourne? — Yours faithfully,

Peter Giles

Earley