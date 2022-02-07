Your letters...

Help save us from HGVs

It is quite clear that the concerns Henley residents have about the use of their town as a shortcut by heavy goods vehicles have fallen off the radar.

This issue needs to be brought back to the attention of all townsfolk as soon as possible.

Henley is being strangled by Oxfordshire County Council’s failure to recognise the significant threats posed by the massive overload on its 18th century streets and the threats to a bridge built in the middle of the 18th century, designed for pedestrians, horses and horse-drawn traffic.

HGVs need highways, not tiny streets. We have highways that are designed for these behemoths — the Strategic Road Network, not streets through an already damage-prone town.

People need peace, safety and the ability to walk on the streets of the town they live in. They need decent air quality. They deserve the right to get across a road safely.

They deserve the right to stand at a corner without the threat of a 40-tonne (soon to become 44-tonne) truck rolling on to the pavement in front of them.

They deserve the right to have a highways authority that is not blind to the hazards of living in a town blighted by misuse of its roads by wholly inappropriate huge vehicles.

Moreover, visitors need to be able to get in and out of Henley without more complications for the sake of the businesses that depend on those people.

In its current local transport plan (2015-2031) the county council recognised that Henley is not suitable for through-HGVs and it is clearly stated in paragraph 17 that the town is one of three which deserves the protection of an environmental weight limit, provided that the cost of funding this is found locally.

However, the council is now seeking to reverse this.

It has brought out a draft document (LTCP5), which makes no reference at all to Henley’s plight but instead is promoting a county-wide voluntarily agreed structure of recommended HGV routes. The time scale for this is 2025 to 2030.

HGVs are entitled to use any roads they like unless it is against the law for them to do so. Voluntary agreements will not protect Henley, only a weight limit will.

What is more, the new document suggests that Henley won’t be entitled to a weight limit because there is no “alternative route” i.e. no alternative crossing point over the Thames.

That is an absurd and self-serving argument.

This is at a time when housing development and new freight distribution centres in Didcot have and increasingly will encourage the use of Henley as a “rat run”.

Unless the people of this town make their opinions known loud and clear to the county council, then LTCP5 will be adopted.

The deadline for public comment is March 16.

Look at LTCP5, especially the draft freight and logistics strategy section, at https://letstalk.oxfordshire.

gov.uk/ltcp and fill in the survey and/or email your comments to LTCP5@oxfordshire.gov.uk

This is critical for our town. I’d urge everyone who loves Henley to get involved before it is too late.

There are more than 8,000 voters in Henley. They need to be heard. — Yours faithfully,

Dr Peter Lacey

Bell Street, Henley

Time to halt lorry blight

Sir, — Oxfordshire’s extant 2015-2031 local transport plan states that the freight strategy aims to deliver a safe and attractive environment where people and goods can move freely.

It expressly says Henley is unsuitable for heavy goods vehicles and should have a weight limit.

Page 7 mentions prioritising the towns of Burford, Chipping Norton and Henley. It acknowledges these three are subject to significant levels of HGV traffic and aims to remove the primary route status on the A44 to reduce HGV movements through Chipping Norton and address the air quality problems.

Despite the fact that the current plan runs until 2031, the council has now come up with LTCP5. This states that work on Burford (funded by a third party) is ongoing and that work on Chipping Norton is ongoing (no mention of funding). Henley is not mentioned at all.

But now we discover that Henley will not be allowed to proceed with obtaining a weight limit in the near term and probably won’t get one at all because the council apparently has decided there is no suitable alternative route from the A34 to the M4 (Standard, January 28).

For years, the county council refused point blank to consider a third bridge over the Thames to connect to the M4, arguing that this would turn South Oxfordshire’s villages into a rat run.

We are now faced with Henley — already suffering from severe air pollution, a known hazard to health, and increased levels of HGV traffic, congestion and pollution — being effectively designated an HGV rat run by the council.

LTCP5 makes grandiose statements about health and wellbeing but these clearly do not apply to Henley.

I understand the brains behind this plan are Joe Kay and Duncan Enright.

Please email them at joseph.kay@oxfordshire.gov.uk and duncan.enright@oxfordshire.gov.uk

They must be left in no doubt that this plan is unacceptable to Henley. — Yours faithfully,

Patricia Mulcahy

Milton Close, Henley

Act before it’s too late

Sir, — I have lived in Henley for just over two years now which, I realise in the general scheme of things, is no time at all.

At first I was so pleased to be here with access to the river and the ability to walk to all the shops, pubs and restaurants. Very pleasant.

However, there is, for want of a better word, a darker side to this picturesque town.

It’s the huge, dangerous lorries that shouldn’t be coming through. When I walk over the bridge with my dog, they pass by literally within a few inches.

Turning by the Henley Relais, the drivers have to swing right out to get round and going along Thames Side, they avoid people by a few inches and so on and so on.

When is Oxfordshire County Council going to realise these lorries must and should be banned?

I know this letter will probably have no effect whatsoever but what would have an effect — and I dread the day — is someone being killed.

Will it be one of your loved ones, a child or an elderly grandparent?

Not until then will the powers that be get off their backsides and ban these great leviathans constantly creating mayhem. Then, of course, it will be too late. — Yours faithfully,

John Beck

Bell Street, Henley

Don’t need road trial

Sir, — Thanks for drawing our attention to the Mayor’s proposal to test closing the road in Market Place, Henley (Standard, January 28).

While your article represented the conflicting views of businesses that would be affected, town residents and road users must also have a say.

As I fall in both categories, I hope to be properly consulted.

In the meantime, at the risk of stating the obvious, may I point out that the closure of Market Place would mean that drivers heading for Gravel Hill and beyond (and the Waitrose car park) from either Reading Road or Henley Bridge would have to divert via Bell Street or jostle their way through the Greys Road car park. The former is about a half-mile diversion along what is said to be the most polluted road in the town and then the residential King’s Road.

The latter gets sticky when the car park is busy (probably on market days).

Market Place “road sharing” between pedestrians and vehicles works quite well at present but it’s hard to share with market stalls and dining tables.

I can live with a test, if we must test it to check these facts. — Yours faithfully,

Colin Hall

Market Place, Henley

Important amendment

With reference to your article regarding closing Henley town square to traffic, please be aware that there is a Road Traffic Act amendment referring to the road going past Facys and Machins.

This allows fire engines in an emergency to use it the opposite way to the “one- way” rules for normal traffic.

This holds for emergencies in Henley and also across the bridge in Berkshire. You would need their agreement as well to close the road.

Any fatality during closure would leave Henley liable for not abiding by the Act. — Yours faithfully,

Martin Akehurst (retired town councillor)

Two Tree Hill, Henley

Misuse of car park

Sir, — I have recently joined the patient participation group at the Bell Surgery in Henley.

We are very concerned about the parking problem in the surgery car park.

It seems that this car park is being used by people who are not visiting the surgery. This means that elderly, frail and vulnerable patients who need to park close to the surgery are not able to do so.

I would like to remind Henley residents that parking at the surgery is very limited and must be available for the patients who need it.

The surgery car park is not for people visiting Townlands Memorial Hospital, going shopping, collecting a prescription from a chemist in town or anything else that does not involve a visit to a healthcare professional at the surgery. — Yours faithfully,

Liz James

Shiplake

You owe us new hospice

Sir, — So Sue Ryder has sold its former hospice at Joyce Grove in Nettlebed for a reported £20 million to Beechcroft Developments, of Wallingford (Standard, January 28).

I wish Beechcroft well with its future development of this site.

Also I have nothing but praise for the care that Sue Ryder nurses provided at Joyce Grove and the charity’s current hospice at home service.

As many will attest, the nurses are fantastic, compassionate and professional.

It is the executives of Sue Ryder that I have a beef with.

Many South Oxfordshire residents have spent many hours raising money for Sue Ryder at Nettlebed. Millions of pounds were raised and many patients’ families have donated money to Sue Ryder in their wills.

Joyce Grove was the only site that Sue Ryder owned and its sale is being used to prop up the finances of its hospices in Gloucestershire, Cheshire and elsewhere. Sue Ryder promised when Joyce Grove was closed to provide a day service for patients at its new base near Wallingford.

We are still waiting and we have always said that this site is remote and not large enough.

I and others have repeatedly asked Sue Ryder to use a portion of the money it received from the sale of Joyce Grove to provide a new palliative residential unit in the grounds or somewhere else in South Oxfordshire.

Because South Oxfordshire residents have raised millions of pounds over the years, this is a request that should be honoured by Sue Ryder.

The charity has stated that there is no need for palliative residential care because there is no demand, so why does it have hospices in other parts of the country?

I have visited the Thames Hospice at Bray Lake, which has 28 beds and is full to capacity.

We all know that Sue Ryder deliberately ran down the Nettlebed service.

So I again ask Sue Ryder, Oxford Health and the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group to provide a proper residential unit with 15 to 20 beds for the residents of South Oxfordshire.

How can it be right that patients who are dying and in need of residential palliative care have no choice? Either they go into our overloaded hospitals or they die at home. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak

Henley Town Council, Elizabeth Road, Henley

Care still not good enough

Like many others, my heart went out to your correspondent “JS” after her relative, a resident of Henley, was unable to be discharged from an acute bed at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading to Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley (Standard, January 28).

I think JS and her relative deserve a better explanation than that provided by John Howell.

When the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group decided not to reprovide the Peppard ward beds in 2016, despite community concerns, these were replaced by a rapid access care unit at the new Townlands.

This is an ambulatory service which provides a day service to assess the needs of patients and determine the level of care needed.

Five “step up” beds were leased from the Chilterns Court care centre next door to support overnight stays when the assessment took longer than one day.

The commissioning group also leased six “step down” beds for those patients in acute beds who had recovered sufficiently so their needs could be met in a more suitable setting.

In addition, a respite care bed was provided.

These “step down” beds are heavily used. However, the “step up” beds were less well used.

Since we lost the hospice (palliative care) beds two years ago with the closure of Joyce Grove in Nettlebed, the community has become increasingly concerned at the poor level of provision for this vital service. Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak and I have repeatedly met with the commissioning group to press for the restoration of palliative care services in order to meet patient need.

As a result of our representations, the group proposed closing the five “step up” beds to fund two new palliative care beds at Wallingford Community Hospital.

Although we accept that these two beds are better than none in South Oxfordshire, we still have significant concerns on bed provision, particularly regarding palliative care:

• The level of care in the two new beds is well below that previously provided by Sue Ryder at Joyce Grove.

• The “step down” beds at Chilterns Court remain oversubscribed.

• Sue Ryder’s hospice at home service is not a 24-hour service.

• The day service previously delivered at Joyce Grove is delivered in patients’ homes rather than at a central location.

We are pleased that the commissioning group has accepted our long-standing argument that the need for palliative care beds should be rigorously assessed so that the right level of service can be provided.

South Oxfordshire patients look in envy at the new 28-bed hospice in Bray and wonder why provision here is not the same. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Ian Reissmann

Chairman, Townlands Steering Group, Henley Town Council

My patience has run out

I read with interest John Howell’s rebuke of a person who claimed that he doesn’t listen (Standard, January 21).

I also read open-mouthed the positioning of the so-called Tory hierarchy in Henley.

Apparently a rules-based society isn’t an aspiration. “We all broke the rules,” stated one.

Well what “we” is that? Because it doesn’t include my extended family or many many friends and acquaintances. We were not organising barbecues during lockdown.

So I assume the “we” is the Tory entitled elite that choose the MP candidates who then get elected and choose their two leadership candidates who are then eagerly voted for by these same “rule-breaking” elite Tory members.

It reminds me that our democratic process produces governments with significant power but rarely with the support of more than 40 per cent of UK voters.

So we rely on good sense and courage in front of the whips to shout “enough”.

This has dragged on too long. Boris Johnson has a stomach-turning relationship to the truth and is probably a liar.

I am diehard Tory but if the Liberal Democrats fielded a half-decent team I and most of the South-East would turn that way. Beware, Mr Howell, patience is running out.

In November our MP said now wasn’t the time for a leadership challenge given the pandemic crisis. Since then we have had 10 weeks of stalemate and “partygate”. Mr Howell called it wrong then. Please don’t call it wrong again.

We need strong government and a team that can execute “levelling up, higher paid low-income jobs, the green transition and strengthening our post-Brexit world”. With their majority, the Tories can do that.

Please get back to governing with a new leader. –—Yours faithfully,

Rob Davies

Mill Lane, Henley

Time to be serious

Sir, — I wrote here a few weeks ago that Boris Johnson was a source of great entertainment.

But now the shenanigans are different with Scotland Yard investigating 12 potentially criminal incidents related to the covid rules. None of this is a laughing matter anymore.

The real question we face is whether Mr Johnson represents the culture of most of the people of this country. Surely being able to win an election is just not enough to be Prime Minister of this country.

We have to face the issue of whether his removal would make much difference to the type of government policies and intervention we have been seeing.

The root of this concern is not just the shenanigans of Mr Johnson and his painful excuses but rather how so many Tory MPs have compromised themselves with their unequivocal support of him.

This is really puzzling as the ultimate bosses of the parliamentarians are their constituents. (And, by the way, I am not naïve enough to think that if this was happening to a Labour government their whips would not exert similar pressures.)

It is one thing to apologise and utter the words “I take responsibility” (and clearly this was necessary) but does taking responsibility not involve accepting that there is a penalty related to misdemeanours?

Can Mr Johnson continue to do things for which he will apologise and take responsibility again and again with no penalty and great accolades from his troops? Taking responsibility means paying the price.

It Is hard to believe that our system of government has been reduced to this state. I cannot imagine what has been happening being tolerated under any other prime minister in recent history. Something has changed in our culture recently and it has not been for the better.

I completely lost interest in party politics 20 or 30 years ago and when Theresa May called at my home to ask for my vote I told her that I wanted nothing to do with any of the political parties.

I thought that my opinion of party politics in this country had reached rock bottom but, alas, now it has taken a further dip.

It is a big mistake to believe that the problem is just Mr Johnson, just like the problems experienced in America a few years ago were not simply the presence in the White House of their most unusual president.

The issues are much wider and for us they involve all those people who are trying to keep our Prime Minister in power. — Yours faithfully,

Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

MPs are human too

To all who tell me they are cancelling their membership of the Conservative Party or who say “He must go”, I say the following: We employ human beings to run this country, not saints, not giants, just normal humans. We don’t pay our MPs enough (I know not what we pay civil servants) and we expect perfection. Humans are NOT perfect.

As for Boris, imagine wanting to be prime minister so you could get us out of Europe and sort out the NHS and education etc, winning the job, getting us out of Europe and then being hit by covid.

You end up suffering from long covid, and, worse, seeing all the money that was to help sort out the NHS and education spent on the wretched Chinese bug.

How many readers can honestly say they would want the job now? How many humans are there out there who could have done a better job?

I am sick of the sanctimonious carping of the press and of Conservatives who should know better.

Perhaps they would prefer someone as “trustworthy” as Tony Blair to lead them into the next election?

The MPs now squabbling like fractious children should remember who put them in their seats.

At the last election, the country voted for Boris. It wasn’t about parties, it was about someone refreshingly “normal” who was keen to get on with the job.

Inevitably, the opposition and the press will have a field day with the “party” revelations without bothering to think that these were people who were not working from home but were working in their offices at Nos 10 and 11 Downing Street trying to keep government operating.

Let he or she, or even “it”, who never makes a mistake or disobeys a rule, throw the first stone. — Yours faithfully,

Judy, the Hon Lady McAlpine

Fawley Hill

Does no one like Boris?

Sir. — My, oh my, there are a lot of stone-throwers in Henley and, come to that, nationwide.

Last week’s edition of the Standard carried the usual selection of Boris Johnson antis with five complainers and not a squeak in favour.

Surely there must be some who will grant a scintilla of support, if not praise. Boris had been only recently installed Prime Minister when he had his initiation by fire with the almost unknown virus, covid-19.

Two years later and there are numerous problems requiring his attention — the Ukrainian situation, the cost of living rise (caused partly by the energy hike), and the ever-hungry NHS. which absorbs cash like blotting paper.

Tax increases on the horizon will contribute to the costs.

Our declining military ability — we beat the drum but it makes little noise.

If prejudice is doubted take a look at the BBC’S Question Time, where any question or comment which is derogatory about either Boris or Mrs Thatcher is greeted with vigorous clapping from the majority of the audience.

Perhaps this is because the BBC will in due course have its own wings clipped.

Boris may indeed have something of an idiosyncratic style and inevitably not all his decisions will be judged to be correct but, after all, that’s why the Conservatives won the last election. — Yours faithfully,

William Fitzhugh

Caversham

Wise advice from past

Sir, — I’m sure many, if not most, readers have heard these sayings:

To err is human; to forgive, divine.

A little learning is a dangerous thing.

Fools rush in where angels fear to tread.

But how many realise their connection with Binfield or the art of criticism?

The connection goes back three centuries as all are quotes (albeit linguistically updated) used from An Essay on Criticism by Alexander Pope.

Binfield? He spent his formative years (1688-1718) on his father’s estate in the Windsor Forest, convalescing from tuberculosis before moving to Twickenham.

The essay deals with how carelessly critics reported, their standards or lack thereof, how they should go about their business and what they should avoid.

Being a Catholic at the time prevented him obtaining patronage, any public office or university standing.

We’ve come a little way since then.

We have his illness to thank for him not being part of the mass migration to the new world.

But consider the sayings. Are they not reminiscent of an older, deeper truth?

Do unto others as you would have them do unto you?

Take out the beam from your own eye before removing the mote from someone else’s.

Whosoever here is without blame, let him cast the first stone.

The second in particular is only a partial quote, which reads: “Thou hypocrite! First cast out the beam out of thine eye and then shalt thou see clearly to cast the mote out of thy brother’s eye.” (Matthew 7:5).

All are similar in nature and, like those of Alexander Pope 1700 years later, warn of the injustice and danger of false claims and attacks.

As a Christian nation, we should not discard such repeated advice lightly.

Take care of each other. — Yours faithfully,

Edward Sierpowski

Henley

Help with EU changes

Following changes to the way we trade with the European Union coming into force on January 1, HM Revenue and Customs is offering tailored guidance and one-to-one support to help businesses new to customs declarations and controls.

Businesses have done exceptionally well adapting to the new processes.

However, for those that haven’t yet had to make a declaration, or for those which are still getting to grips with the changes, HMRC has been working to ensure businesses are fully supported during their transition, providing regular webinars and videos as well as a dedicated helpline for queries.

The hard work put in by traders to prepare themselves for the changes has paid off with the majority of businesses adapting to the new processes and continuing to trade without any disruption at all.

We do, however, recognise that the introduction of full customs controls is a significant change for some, which is why we are continuing to provide comprehensive support both through the Customs and International Trade helpline and jointly with representative bodies and the border industry.

We would encourage anyone still struggling with the changes to contact our advisors so we can help them understand the new requirements.

Since the beginning of the year, changes include:

• Requirement for full customs import declarations for all goods at the time they are brought into Great Britain, except if they are non-controlled goods imported from Ireland to Great Britain.

• Customs controls at all ports and other border locations. Goods may be directed to an inland border facility for documentary or physical checks if these checks cannot be done at the border.

• Requirement for a supplier’s declaration proving the origin of goods (either UK or EU) if using the zero tariffs agreed in the UK’s trade deal with the EU.

• Changes to commodity codes, which are used to classify goods for customs declarations.

Additionally, anyone moving goods between Great Britain and the EU through a goods vehicle movement service border location must be registered to use this.

The service is a new IT system that enables declaration references to be linked together so that the person moving the goods, such as a driver or a haulier, has to present just a single reference, the Goods Movement Reference. This single reference helps speed up the clearance of goods through customs.

For more information, visit www.gov.uk/Brexit — Yours faithfully,

Sophie Dean and Katherine Green

Directors general, Borders and Trade, London

Come on, let it shine...

I’m delighted that Make Henley Shine (aka lighting up our bridge) is gaining support.

I note that Daniel Bausor, chairman of the project, is married to the chief executive of the Henley Festival.

For a launch event, wouldn’t it be amazing if they could use their combined influence to entice Gary Barlow and Take That to play their no 1 hit Shine live from the bridge?

They could even use the multi-coloured lights for their light show (subject to council approval, of course).

I’m sure that would bring just as many visitors to the town as the sparkly LEDs. — Yours faithfully,

Simon Barnett

Lower Assendon