Time to get off our land by river

Sir, — Further to your article about the slipway at the bottom of Friday Street, Henley (Standard, January 21) and John Skuse’s response the following week, I would like to add the following:

The planning application, licensing and lack of subsequent enforcement appertaining to these moorings has not seen local government at its best.

The planning application by Sorbon Estates was invalid, being unsigned and containing an unsigned statement that all the land (i.e. including the riverbed) that was to be built on was owned by them.

This apparently is not the case. The company’s licence from the Environment Agency says it must have the consent of the owner of the riverbed for all “works”. Which apparently it doesn’t have.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning enforcement team says that despite an invalid application, there is nothing it can do because it wasn’t pointed out at the time and because the development has been substantially complete for more than four years.

The Environment Agency has been aware of the breach of its condition for at least 18 months (and 10 years if it used its eyes) and has’t done anything it can tell us about. And don’t forget, the boom blocking off the Friday Street slipway from the river is not the only problem with these moorings.

There should also be concern over the northern end (towards the Angel on the Bridge) where Sorbon Estates has built an extra jetty on unregistered land but presumably the riparian right of the owner of Singer’s Wharf, i.e. Henley Town Council. The boundary can clearly be seen by an old marker and the presence of old mooring rings.

Thus, for more than 10 years Sorbon Estates has drawn an income from two jetties it should not have built on publicly owned land.

All in all, I think the district council, Environment Agency and, until recently, Henley Town Council have been remiss in their lack of interest in this misuse of public property. Even now it seems the buck is still being passed.

I do not understand why the town council, in whom the riparian rights are presumably vested, does not simply tell Sorbon Estates to get off its (and our) land. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Guy

New Street, Henley