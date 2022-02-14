Monday, 14 February 2022

Marking Queen’s platinum jubilee

This was the Union flag flying from the St Mary’s Church tower in Henley on Sunday to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession. It looked good in the strong breeze. — Yours faithfully,

Hugh Archibald

Greys Road, Henley

