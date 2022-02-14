Marking Queen’s platinum jubilee

Crochet-makers give blankets to care home residents
HANDMADE blankets have been donated to a care ... [more]
Monday, 14 February 2022
This was the Union flag flying from the St Mary’s Church tower in Henley on Sunday to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession. It looked good in the strong breeze. — Yours faithfully,
Hugh Archibald
Greys Road, Henley
14 February 2022
