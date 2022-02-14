Monday, 14 February 2022

Delightful scented hyacinth

Sir, — As the days lengthen and brighten but the blustery winter winds remind me that we are still some weeks away from spring, I am so pleased that I planted my indoor hyacinths in a blue bowl on the windowsill back in the autumn.

Watching them grow day by day and seeing them finally burst into bloom, filling the room with their heady scent, is a source of personal delight. — Yours faithfully,

Inese Clayson

South Street, Caversham

