Your letters...

Ridiculous idea (again)

With reference to the trial pedestrianisation of Henley market place, I have to say this is the latest of some ridiculous ideas to have come from our council.

When will they start to listen to the local businesses about what this town needs and wants?

When this subject was raised at a meeting back in 2020 it was made very clear to the council that many retailers in the town were against the idea.

At that time no homework was done and it was presented as a “if you don’t try it, we won’t know” idea.

It was also presented as a way of increasing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, which thankfully is now less of an issue.

At the end of the meeting it was agreed that the council would investigate the idea before any further decisions were made.

To my knowledge, no local investigation has taken place as yet and with less than four weeks to go until a vote is taken, it is concerning to know what progress has been made to date.

Let me address certain factors:

• The road along the market place has to be made available to emergency vehicles, so closing it off would potentially endanger lives.

• If Market Place is closed then all traffic is sent via Bell Street and round the back to King’s Road. This in itself will result in an excessive build-up of traffic through the town and in a residential street. This seems to go against what the council is striving to achieve.

• What will delivery drivers, who usually pull up in the market place on a daily basis, do instead?

• If the road area is to be used for market stalls how is it envisaged that stallholders will unload and load up at the start and end of day? Surely this will result in traffic chaos at the top and bottom ends of the square.

• What contingency is there if Bell Street has to close? Over the years we have had lorries breaking down and blocking the road, scaffolding falling down, fire, water leaks and emergency utility works. If Market Place closes and Bell Street has to close then the town grinds to a halt.

• Cost — at a time when all councils are looking to tighten their belts it is puzzling to understand why our town council would want to actively do something that would be a cost rather than a benefit.

• The market — while being a benefit to many people, it already takes business away from local shops every week. If the increase in area is to attract additional “food” stalls, then this in itself takes business away from the local hospitality businesses. Why would the council want to do this?

This has been labelled a “trial” to see how it goes but a trial is usually the forerunner of more and longer “trials”, potentially with a view to closing the road permanently, which for those people who can remember was tried many years ago and failed miserably.

For some reason, the council is comparing Henley with cities like Oxford and London. How can they possibly do this? Those are not market towns.

Henley has no ring road or bypass and therefore to start shutting roads in the town centre is just pure craziness.

This will not in any way increase footfall in the town; all it will do is increase traffic problems and pollution as traffic queues and cause chaos.

When will our council start to listen to their own local businesses instead of coming up with ludicrous ideas like this?

Next they will be talking about ridiculous ideas like an observation wheel and an ice rink in Mill Meadows. — Yours faithfully,

Laurence Morris

Owner, Laurence Menswear, Duke Street, Henley

No reason for closure

Sir, — I do not support the Mayor’s idea of closing Henley market place to traffic, the reason being that the town’s traffic problem needs addressing first and closing the road will only create more problems.

There are also quite a few shops against it.

There will be some people who support it but you can’t close that road for any period of time. If one road is blocked, the whole town becomes gridlocked and that won’t change.

If we end up closing Market Place on a regular basis and have roadworks on other roads at the same time, the gridlock will get worse and people will start using cut-throughs.

When I’ve been stuck in traffic coming into town, I have had to wait for up to an hour-and-a-half and it does get frustrating.

I understand when people say, “I don’t bother coming to Henley anymore” because of this and that’s a shame.

It takes me 20 minutes to get to Reading but I’d rather do that than sit in traffic trying to get into Henley.

When people start finding other little outlets that they can get to easily for their stuff and save money then that’s going to impact the town. So it’s not just about pedestrianising, it’s about road closures.

Sometimes we close the market place for safety — for Remembrance Day, the May Fayre and the Christmas Festival but that’s only three times a year. We need that expansion to make things safe and it’s advertised well in advance.

I think closing the market place more often is going to create even more problems and I don’t think we need to do it. I’d understand if we wanted to expand the market if covid was still really bad and people needed space to social distance but it’s receding a little so we don’t need to do it.

There is no good reason for why we should close that road. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor David Eggleton

Henley Town Council, Gainsborough Road, Henley

More traffic problems

Sir, — With reference to the suggestion made by Henley Mayor Sarah Miller regarding the total pedestrianisation of Market Place, I believe this would cause more problems than we already have regarding the flow of traffic, which would affect Riverside, Station Road, Bell Street and King’s Road.

I cannot see how town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward thinks this would reduce pollution.

On the contrary, it would only make it worse due to traffic build-up around other parts of town. — Yours faithfully,

Robert Palmer

Vicarage Road, Henley

Please leave town as it is

Sir, — When I picked up my copy of the Henley Standard last Friday my immediate thought was, “Oh no, not more people trying to ruin the town.”

A big wheel has a traditional place at the regatta. The original funfair, which included a big wheel ride, was always located behind the enclosures.

That’s where town manager Craig Buckby’s folly should be situated. How long has he been in Henley? Can’t he remember the Sixties and Seventies? Why does he want Henley to be more like London? It is not a metropolis, it is a small market town.

What it does lack, which would undoubtedly bring shoppers in, is a branch of Aldi or Lidl.

The “old” Henley used to be known for estate agents, antiques shops and public houses selling beer brewed in the town. Today, we are overrun by cafés, charity shops and... estate agents.

The Mayor surely remembers the controversy of 25 years ago which resulted in the east-west roadway in the market place being left open?

I commented then that the council had pedestrianised the wrong road. It should have been Bell Street as far as New Street.

As for the bid to turn Henley Bridge into a London-style attraction, I regard this as an act of vandalism.

The claim that LEDs would save money is ridiculous. Any use of electricity will cost money.

And only those walking by the river at night would see the illuminations anyway. How about the bridge group erecting LEDs around Bix Common field and putting up a big wheel in the centre? There should be plenty of space for car parking. — Yours faithfully.

Tony Taylor

Knappe Close, Henley

Ruled by a minority

Sir, — I totally agree with David Brick that Henley was much better pre-pedestrianisation (Standard, February 4).

Why do the minority always get their way? As for heavy goods vehicles, I would much prefer a massive decrease in the 4x4s driven (some quite badly) by the “Lycra ladies”.

Just because you have a 4x4 does not give you the right to barge other cars off the road. — Yours faithfully,

Mrs J Hadley

Leaver Road, Henley

Reason for new bridge

Sir, — I read with interest once again about large lorries turning round the corner of New Street and Bell Street, Henley (Standard, January 28).

Some years ago, I worked in the shop on the corner and saw many large vehicles having to mount the pavement; some got stuck.

Until now I did not know why these vehicles needed to go through Henley.

You reported that heavy goods vehicles come through Henley purely to cross the river to get to Didcot or the M40.

This comes back to why another bridge over the Thames is required with a link road to near Woodcote.

This would stop HGVs coming through Henley and it would be used by drivers from many South Oxfordshire villages to get to Berkshire. It would not necessarily be a third bridge for Reading. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Giles

Earley

Trashing our town

Sir, — Here’s a rant. Is there a cunning plot afoot to Blackpoolise Henley?

Nothing against the folks there but they have just voted their town to be one of the worst places in Britain to live. So it remains a mystery as to why we would seek to emulate them.

It seems to have started with the somewhat bizarre adventure golf course on Mill Meadows with local “features” for which there remains no underwriter for any losses potentially incurred (except taxpayers).

Now we may have LED lights on the bridge with the added feature of programmable colours and a claim that this will encourage more visitors — no evidential data supplied. How will this be measured?

Then there’s the trial pedestrianisation of the Market Place. This has been tried and rejected before so who now votes on the success or otherwise?

Henley’s layout is as a medieval market town with horse and subsequently motor traffic. Visit the arid and characterless pedestrian areas of Reading and Basingstoke to see how to wreck the ambience.

Infiltration is already evidenced in the plastic shop fascias in Reading Road (in the conservation area), where South Oxfordshire District Council seems to have abnegated its responsibilities, along with a host of other planning transgressions.

It’s now obvious why the Premier Inn is seeking to have one of its location-irrelevant, rectilinear 115-bed hotels in the station car park. It can sniff downmarket moves.

So we get to the cherry on the Blackpool cake. It’s the proposed observation wheel. There can only be one objection, which is that it should really be twinned with a tower. And why not?

Okay, the operator’s last success apparently was with Birmingham but it had the Bullring. Well, there you go. Let’s get the tower too.

All is not lost. May I be the first to get the franchise for the pink and white rock with words “Henley Trashed” through it? Any chance of “Kiss Me Quick” hats? — Yours faithfully,

Richard Jones

Reading Road, Henley

HGVs ban not so easy

Sir, — What a brilliant idea to have a big wheel in Henley — a great tourist attraction that should mean more money coming into the town.

It’s many years since we had what then passed for a big wheel in the fairground at the regatta so it would be an excellent reintroduction but with more to offer.

Perhaps regatta meadows might be the best site in view of the views it would offer of both the town and part of the regatta course — and a great improvement on umpteen “hospitality suites”.

Now to the heavy wheels, those on heavy goods vehicles, which seem to stir up some rather extreme words in these columns.

Recently there was a letter about taking notice of facts when discussing something but this seems to have been lost in some comments about HGVs passing through the town.

Fact — under the existing Oxfordshire County Transport Strategy (yes, there is one so no need to invent one) Henley lies on a small towns HGV route. Yes, HGVs can quite legitimately pass through Henley, like it or not.

Obviously it’s not at all pleasant if you live on the HGV route in, say, Bell Street or New Street, but don’t start on about “lorries taking short cuts” because they can be here quite legitimately.

In fact (that word again), unless you have bothered to check using a certain online reference site, how on earth do you know if a lorry is taking a short cut?

You don’t know where it has come from nor do you know where it is going because there is absolutely nothing on any HGV to give you that information.

Now I fully understand that folk don’t want HGVs passing their front door — not that it will ever cease because HGVs bring goods and things into the town or will still have to pass through in order to reach places in the immediate area.

Not even a weight limit will stop that unless, for example, we are all going to have to pay more for foodstuffs delivered to local supermarkets in less economic loads in smaller vehicles.

So can we please get it straight? What people really seem to want is a reduction in through HGV traffic which in turn means those vehicles will have to use other routes in the area to reach places such as Wallingford.

That means the county council’s transport strategy HGV routes will have to be reviewed and amended and, like the original strategy, the council should consult with local councils in the search for alternative routes.

To get into South Oxfordshire from the east or south-east, without a huge and expensive diversion, large goods vehicles must cross the river in either Henley or Caversham — unless somebody builds a new bridge “somewhere”.

Hence formulating a new strategy will not be easy or an overnight task. — Yours faithfully,

Mike Romans

Cromwell Road, Henley

Oh, I do like to be in...

Editor, — I read with interest Simon Barnett’s letter regarding multicoloured lights on Henley Bridge synchronised with Gary Barlow singing (Standard, February 4).

I hope the town council gives the proposal full consideration and merit, not least because it could be combined with town manager Craig Buckby’s idea of installing a 40m high “Henley Eye”.

In fact, combining the Mayor’s proposal for pedestrianising Market Place, the council could locate the Henley Eye in the new traffic-free pedestrian zone.

With the addition of pulsating multicoloured lights on the Eye — maybe choreographed to karaoke singing by Henley residents — it would be like having the Henley Festival and Rewind combined.

I might be alone in thinking that this could give the town the opportunity to shake off the “Eastbourne-on-Thames” image and align us with potentially Southend -on-Sea or Margate. Now that’s thinking outside the box. — Yours faithfully,

Tim Capell

St Mark’s Road, Henley

Why won’t MP speak?

Following the letter by Christine Jones (Standard, January 21), I would like to remark that I have written twice to John Howell MP since the beginning of the year about the “partygate” scandal that has engulfed the Government.

Like many of the British population, I have been upset and infuriated with the political and evasive shenanigans of the Government led by Boris Johnson.

The response both times from Mr Howell has been strategically enigmatic.

His first response was to hide behind the same excuse that so many Tory MPs have given — i.e. to wait and see what is in the Sue Gray report.

Fair enough, perhaps, but I think it was becoming self-evident even towards the end of last year that breaches had taken place and that the moral standing of the Prime Minister had been extremely damaged.

The second response I received from Mr Howell was after the parliamentary statement by Mr Johnson.

He effectively declared “no comment” and refused to confirm if he had written to the 1922 Committee on the grounds of confidentiality, though I note that several other MPs have not hidden behind this excuse.

If the pretext for no comment is about waiting for the full Sue Gray report, I think there is now enough in her summary for a judgement to be formed with clues like “failure of leadership and judgement” and “serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time”.

I do wonder why Mr Howell has nothing to say on one of the most important matters facing the country at the present time.

Is it that he is not willing to share his views with his constituents or is it really because he has nothing to say? Why the secrecy? Has anyone else received a clearer response? — Yours faithfully,

Jane Goldsmith

Cuxham

Silence is yellow...

In The Times on January 29, Matthew Parris, the former Tory Thatcherite MP, wrote “There’s a big yellow streak running right through the Conservative Party” because the Tory MPs will not challenge the Prime Minister, even after all his lies and the disgraceful slurs against Keir Starmer.

On the resignation of Munira Mirza, Boris Johnson’s director of policy, who resigned because he refused to apologise, I wrote to our MP John Howell asking if he would now call for Mr Johnson to apologise.

I also asked him whether he would now write that he has no confidence in Mr Johnson because of the proven lies that he uttered to mislead Parliament about there being no parties at No 10 Downing Street, about all rules having been observed all the time and that he had not been at any parties.

Mr Howell replied: “I have nothing further I wish to say at this time on this issue.” — Yours faithfully,

Paul Davies

Thames Bank, Goring

Disenchanted Conservative

Sir, — Have the Tory voters in Henley woken up to the carnage the Government they elected is inflicting on the nation?

The Tory party was once a party of decent, civilised, intelligent members. People like Michael Heseltine, Dominic Grieve, Philip Lee, David Gauke and Rory Stewart.

The party I voted for for 40 years of my life represented integrity, compassion and the recognition of hard work and success.

As a nation, we were respected in the world, especially by our nearest neighbours, who were prepared to accept our idiosyncrasies as a price worth paying for the contribution we made to the wider Europe.

In a few short years this has all changed. Since our former MP lied and cheated his way to popularity, took a chokehold over parliamentary processes and a sledgehammer to our place in Europe, we have begun to witness the devastating results of his bankrupt ideology.

Personal freedoms are being systematically eroded through changes to the rights to protest and to election scrutiny; our freedoms to travel have been slashed.

Parliament is being strangled with bills waved through with minimal time for any form of scrutiny.

Every form of procedural dodge is used to avoid scrutiny, enrich mates, eliminate accountability and gaslight the electorate.

As a direct result of Brexit, every single business sector is grappling with a mountain of red tape, reduced sales, reluctant suppliers and increased costs.

Our former MP demonstrates daily his contempt for the country’s citizens, his sense of self-entitlement, his total lack of morality and his failure on every measure of leadership.

His sacking of more than 20 long-standing MPs, every one of them representing the more noble, decent values of Conservatism, hollowed out the parliamentary party, leaving us with a government of third-rate ministers and advisors whose principal quality was the enthusiasm with which they were prepared to subordinate themselves to the Johnson cult.

Comparisons with feudal forms of dictatorship are becoming more and more common.

I cannot believe that a vast swathe of those in Henley who voted for John Howell in the last election feel well represented.

There have to be thousands like me — previously committed Tory voters — who are completely disenchanted with this clown of a PM, of his undermining of democratic values, his total lack of morality and his contempt for us voters.

Johnson does not govern in my name. I sense that many thousands of voters in Henley are beginning to feel the same way. — Yours faithfully,

Will Stevens

Oaks Road, Lower Shiplake

Corroding democracy

Your correspondents from Fawley and Caversham are clearly beyond the reach of reason or evidence (Standard, February 4).

Their attempts to absolve the Prime Minister must not go unchallenged, however, because what they hope to persuade others to tolerate is corrosive of our democracy.

Lady McAlpine’s odd view is that “Boris” is a normal human who should, nevertheless, be given abnormal licence to break the rules, as she concedes he did in her last paragraph.

Those who think that there should be a penalty for misconduct are being sanctimonious, apparently, as if recklessly spreading this virus around is a victimless crime and misleading Parliament doesn’t matter.

Further, Lady McAlpine implies that the “refreshingly normal” Johnson should be held to a lower standard of trustworthiness than Tony Blair.

It would be hard to come up with a better example of the double standards of dyed-in-the-wool Conservatives.

As for William Fitzhugh’s attempt to excuse this whole disgraceful episode, this merely amounts to, “He has got a difficult job, I like him and those who don’t are brainwashed by the BBC”.

For Johnson’s sake, I hope that he can come up with something better when he is interviewed by the police.

But for the sake of this country, we must hope that the Conservative Party comes to its senses, realises it has been sold a pup and removes him.

There is more to patriotism than sporting Union flag badges. — Yours faithfully,

Andy Robertson

Folly Green,Woodcote

Untenable situation

Sir, — On Saturday, in an interview with the BBC, Liam Fox said that being a Conservative is not a vehicle for personal ambition but comes with a built-in set of values and beliefs.

But he was not pressed to disclose what these values and beliefs were. Rather, he was asked to say whether he supported the Prime Minister and, of course, he didn’t answer this directly, merely implying that he did.

It was another example of an MP dodging the issue.

This puzzles me because if one really believes that the Conversative Party stands for something more than the opportunity to win power and thus govern, then it would seem that, at a minimum, it would want its key people to make clear by their actions what these values and beliefs are.

Contrast Mr Fox with fellow Conservative MP David Davis who said: “I expect my leaders to shoulder responsibility for actions they take.”

He followed this immediately with the famous exhortation: “You have sat here too long for the good you have done, in the name of God go”.

In doing so, Davis wrote himself into the history books. The words “in the name of God go” were first used by Cromwell in 1653 to Members of Parliament and again in 1940 by Leo Amery against Neville Chamberlain.

They are so deeply embedded in the English political psyche that this act of Davis will never be forgotten.

It is certainly worth noting Johnson’s response: “I don’t know what he’s talking about. I don’t know what quotation he’s alluding to…” Isn’t it interesting how we are now stuck in this untenable situation? Everyone agrees that our system of government is only of value if it is built on the firm foundation of trust between the governed and those who govern.

Irrespective of whether one supports the Prime Minister or not, it is obviously apparent that a very significant part of the electorate either does not trust him at all or has very serious doubts about his trustworthiness.

Almost daily the situation deteriorates. Do not the Conservative Party and its grandees realise the long-term damage that is being done to the country, especially to our belief in representative democracy?

There is an age-old adage which says that one can win the battle and lose the war.

If Johnson keeps his premiership, he may have won this battle but he certainly will have lost a war. — Yours faithfully,

Professor Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

Backing the PM I know

Sir, — I write on the matter of the Prime Minister and his supporters in Henley.

I don’t see how the length of one’s residency in Henley is a qualification for the strength of one’s argument against the behaviour of the Right Honourable Gentleman in question. I wholeheartedly support those councillors who speak of the Prime Minister’s good character in dealing with ministerial matters.

The slurs in the media are nothing short of poppycock. I was also privileged to know the Prime Minister during his term as our local MP.

I can say hand on heart that he was both diligent and professional in his attention to all matters of concern to the whole of the community.

The occasional glass of wine did indeed pass his lips and so often he would crack a joke to lighten the terrible burden of people living in distress.

He would always do his utmost to resolve the problems of his constituents living in very difficult circumstances.

I shall continue to judge him favourably while doubt remains because of what I saw with my own eyes rather than those plotting to unseat him for political reasons or jealousy of the height of power which he has attained.

It is wrong to judge a person by conjecture as opposed to solid facts. — Yours faithfully,

Jonathan Barter

Vicarage Road, Henley

PM’s double standards

Editor, — In your paper of January 21 were the opinions from local senior Tories with regard to Boris Johnson who gave changing accounts in Parliament over parties at No 10 during lockdown.

Their attitude was that he shouldn’t resign, he’s only human or that we all broke the laws to some extent.

I’d like to give them another perspective.

In May 2020, my father suddenly collapsed in pain. The paramedics were wonderful but told Mum and I that because of covid-19, we weren’t allowed to go with him or enter the hospital.

We respected the seriousness of the pandemic and thought he’d be treated by a doctor and allowed back home. But my father died the next day.

That month, the key aide to Boris Johnson was sending out an email, inviting 100 guests to bring their own booze to a garden party at No 10. Mum and I were blessed to have each other. The orders were to “stay at home”, so friends and relatives could only phone.

We mourned, unable to leave, surrounded by memories of my father.

My disabled mother, through shock, became very poorly. After phone calls with our doctor, it was decided she was too ill to attend the funeral.

While 100 guests were deciding whether to attend the party at No 10, my family was told that only 10 people could attend Dad’s funeral.

I couldn’t leave my poor mother on her own so I had to help her to a chair, outside our house, where a kind friend watched over her, 2m apart. I then drove, on my own, to the funeral.

I entered the crematorium to sit on my own as my siblings and their children had to remain sitting 2m apart in pairs. Afterwards they all left.

A friend walked around outside with me until I felt calm enough to drive home. Boris Johnson admits that, in hindsight, he should have broken up one of the parties he’d found himself at.

The memories have flooded back, not just for us but thousands of people who lost loved ones.

I’m disgusted with this Prime Minister; he communicated with scientists and created lockdown laws, not rules, to save lives and protect our NHS, the same NHS which saved his life when he caught covid-19.

He knew the dangers but allowed 12 alcohol-fuelled parties, now under police investigation, within No 10, breaking his own laws.

Theresa May MP asked Mr Johnson whether he had either not read the covid laws, did not understand them or thought he was exempt; he didn’t answer. — Yours faithfully,

Name and address supplied

Club isn’t playing fair

Thank you for continuing to keep the proposed development at the old Reading Golf Club course in your readers’ focus (Standard, February 4).

This would result in the loss of beautiful green land and is opposed massively.

You reported, quite rightly, that 4,000 objections have been submitted (that’s now 9,000 objections over the three applications to date), but I believe it is equally important to record that those objecting to the application outnumber those supporting it by 98 per cent.

What, however, is of more concern to me is the statement made by Reading Golf Club manager Gary Stangoe saying: “Since the previous application was refused, we have worked with the planning authority to positively address the feedback received by carefully redesigning our development with significantly fewer properties, more green space....”

I wondered if you were aware that, while publicly releasing these statements, Reading Golf Club and its development partner Fairfax were less publicly appealing the decision to refuse their previous application for 257 properties?

I consider it reasonable that the thousands of residents who have invested their time in objecting three times now should know the truth about Reading Golf Club’s actual intentions.

Is it what was faithfully reported as “fewer properties and more green space” (still massively in excess of the local plan and the loss of an irreplaceable site), or is it them appealing to the Planning Inspectorate for more properties and less green space?

I feel that an unprecedented amount of tactical time-wasting continues to be employed by the club, subjecting both officials and the public to invest inordinate amounts of time and resources at what has been the most challenging time in recent history.

Perhaps it is not unreasonable that we ask for an honest response to the long-term intention of Reading Golf Club and Fairfax for both the Berkshire and the South Oxfordshire parts of the old course.

That’s reasonable but it’s unlikely we would receive a factual or binding response. — Yours faithfully,

Jane Lawson

Emmer Green

Warming gesture

Editor, — Thank you on behalf of 18 Henley families who have received grants so far this winter to help with their energy bills and keep their home warm in this cold weather.

They and Henley Lions Club are very grateful to all the amazing people who have contributed to the Winter Fuel Project fund and made this possible.

Since our latest appeal started before Christmas. a total of £4,800 has been paid directly into families’ utility accounts.

Of course, it doesn’t stop there. The appeal continues into spring and the rest of the year and we are only at the beginning of February.

As we all know, many families on low incomes are facing higher utility bills and if this is combined with a job loss, poor health or disability and perhaps a dependent family member, it becomes yet harder to keep the home warm.

So we expect more requests for help to be referred by Henley Citizens Advice.

Can you assist us with helping Henley families? Any donations, no matter how small, help us to be able to make further grants.

Donations can be made via www.henleylions.org.uk — click on “Donate” and identify your donation as “Winter Fuel Project”.

For more information on how to pay by cheque or bank transfer, please call 03458 337387 or email donate@henleylions.org.uk

Please Gift Aid if you are a taxpayer, increasing your donation by 25 per cent.

Thank you in advance for your support and for making the difference. — Yours faithfully,

Ian Tritton

Henley Lions Club

Has Debbie changed sex?

I note that Debbie McGee has become a serious actor (Standard, January 28).

Now, I think most of us in this country are fairly indifferent to actors but we all seem to love actresses because most of them are so glamorous and lovely, like Debbie.

I assume that she has not changed sex and that she has become a serious actress.

I would urge you to stop this renaming nonsense and issue an apology to us readers and especially to Debbie.

After all, where will all this nonsense end? Hostessses will become hosts, waitresses will become waiters and so on.

I think this renaming absurdity is something to do with “woke” — whatever that is (nobody seems to know) — but I do know that, excepting pensioners, most people in this country are now quite barmy. I blame the BBC. — Yours faithfully,

Sidney J King (proud OAP)

Henley

How town was in 1952

Sir, — As we celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession, I am reminded of all the changes in Henley since February 1952.

Oxfordshire County Council opened Sherwood House residential nursery in Henley on February 5, 1952.

It accommodated all babies under five years of age who were in need of care and protection for 30 years until it closed on March 31, 1982. More than 500 children were cared for by resident and daily staff.

Situated at the top of Greys Road, it overlooked fields to the back and sides where the Borlase family owned the land and farm, supplied all the eggs needed and Henley shops willingly gave their time for all other requirements.

There were painters, grocery supplies, Melletts, Mr Roggis’ homemade bread, Mathers milk, Facy’s household equipment, Burnells childre’s clothing, G D S Decorators, Dennis Lord hardware, Spiers coaches for outings and toy shop Hammants gramophone records, Ashley greengrocers, then Bell Surgery, then in Bell Street, and not forgetting the old War Memorial Hospital in Harpsden Way, which was there for all accidents and emergencies and various operations.

Some names may be missing but all were very much appreciated. — Yours faithfully,

Dorothy Walman

Binfield Heath

When we knew less

Thank goodness that we are far more aware these days of the need to protect our precious natural resources but I think back to a time when people were rather less well-informed.

Several years ago, my husband and I decided to treat ourselves to lunch in a favourite restaurant.

Having been shown to our seats, it quickly became apparent that in spite of the warm summer weather, the heating was on full.

Drawing this to attention of our server, she responded: “Oh, it’s okay, don’t worry, all the windows are wide open.” — Yours faithfully,

Kerry Miller

Henley

Significant anniversary

Sir, — Next week marks the 80th anniversary of the fall of Singapore.

At the time it was considered impregnable but the Japanese on bicycles rode through the Malay jungle and entered Singapore via the backway. The guns were facing out to sea. It was said that General Arthur Percival was made to walk, on his knees, up the Bukit Timah road to sign the surrender document.

Fifty years on from that, my husband was working in Singapore and on the actual morning of the anniversary, we walked up the Bukit Timah road (but not on our knees) to the very building where the surrender was signed, by then a small museum.

We were the only visitors. At 11 o’clock we stood by the very table and remembered what had taken place there.

It had witnessed not only the fall of Singapore but had heralded the end of the British Empire. — Yours faithfully,

Enid Light

Wargrave Road, Henley

Excellent newspaper

Editor, — I live in Derbyshire but I recently picked up a copy of your publication while down in your area.

And I now have a message for your readers… you don’t know how lucky you are to have a lively, useful and entertaining local newspaper like the Standard.

I have been a journalist all my life and I’m now in my late eighties.

Sadly, in that time, I have seen local papers up and down the country shrivel into sorry, scrappy versions of what they once were.

It has not really been anyone’s fault — technology has forced big newspaper groups into new methods of working, with pitiful consequences for hundreds of local titles.

But you people in and around Henley are lucky. You probably don’t realise it, but the Standard is one of today’s very rare examples of what a good small-town paper should be — page after page of genuinely local articles and relevant, informative advertising.

I have no axe to grind here. I have never visited Henley in my life (I picked the paper up in Goring) but I was so impressed with what I found that I thought you should know. — Yours faithfully,

Gerry Kreibich

Matlock Bath, Derbyshire