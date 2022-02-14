Poignant memories of Polish camp

Thank you to Anna Colivicchi for her article on Checkendon displacement camp (Standard, January 28).

As I write, my emotions are seasoned by anxiety over the current Russian sabre-rattling.

This settlement was a microcosm of Polish society. It still weaves poignant memories of innumerable victims of Soviet expansionism, who endured several years of incarceration and slave labour in Soviet gulags, such as Arkhangelsk, Siberia, within the Arctic Circle.

Checkendon, like other such camps, became a sanctuary to many who made it through that darkness.

In 1939 Stalin’s push to destroy eastern Poland and absorb it into the Soviet Union involved land, business and property confiscation and the deportation of more than 1.5 million Polish people.

Two such young people, my parents, Wojciech, 29, and Maria, 21, were not political agitators, rabble-rousers, criminals or ne’er do wells; they were just decent, gentle and educated Christians.

With no warning, they were torn out of their marital nest two weeks after their wedding and taken by cattle truck to the frozen wastes of Siberia.

There, they endured untold horrors upon which I will not expand here but just to say that they suffered the loss of their baby and were subject to grotesque brutality, starvation and torture.

At the conferences of Tehran (1943) and Yalta (1945), the Allied leaders — Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin — gave Stalin a vast area of south-east Poland which became part of Soviet-controlled Ukraine.

Displaced Poles lucky enough to survive the slave camps of Siberia had no homes to return to. Wojciech and Maria’s new marital home in a forest in what was formerly part of Poland was now in Stalin’s Ukraine.

They and many other refugees were granted homes in a forest in another land: shared Nissen huts near Checkendon.

I was born to this other land; this innocuous, almost forgotten patch of quasi-Poland, which still captivates my imagination.

It is a fading memorial to my brave kinsfolk, who were haunted by the inhumanity of the past but embraced the present and looked to the future. — Yours faithfully,

Irenka Motyka

Sonning Common