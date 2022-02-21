Your letters...

Grieving for Joyce Grove

I am grieving for the loss of our hospice at Joyce Grove.

When she came to Nettlebed for the first time, Sue Ryder herself stood in the hall with an umbrella up to shelter from the leaking roof three floors up.

Her vision and dedication built a source of peace and succour which was beyond compare and helped patients in Henley and district with cancer and neurological diseases for 40 years.

“Our” hospice provided consolation, care and love for those for those dying with cancer and help and respite for those who came into the house for a week so that family carers could take a rest.

One patient used to say he couldn’t wait for his next week in Sue Ryder, adding: “It’s such fun here.”

Yes, it was a house full of laughter as well as professional know-how and loving care.

We nurses who used to work there still regularly meet up.

The Hub in Wallingford must be so busy but we now have only two beds available for inpatients when there used to be 20. They do such a good job.

I am writing to the Sue Ryder trustees, Oxford Health, and the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group to ask that now Sue Ryder has the money in the bank from the sale of Joyce Grove and its gardens, it gives back to the community here in South Oxfordshire a more realistic provision for inpatient help.

The population of 140,000 people in this area is now restricted to two inpatient beds in Wallingford and after that patients have to join the queue in either Oxford city or Reading for which Oxford and Berkshire residents respectively have priority.

Townlands Memorial Hospital has still got its top floor but no beds for palliative care. Why not use it?

Sue Ryder and those health bodies have a duty to keep essential care going since Sue Ryder herself gave nursing care so selflessly, up at dawn and working from 6am.

The sun is shining on another day as I write, a day which should give hope to those who need help today and are anxious about their future as they become more dependent.

They should not have to worry about where they are going to have to go to find palliative care at the end of their life.

Sue Ryder’s website declares: “We support people through their most difficult times of their lives.

“Our doctors, nurses and carers giving people the compassion and expert care they need to help them live the best life they possibly can.

“We support people who are living with a terminal illness, a neurological condition or who have lost someone — we are there when it matters.”

Let us move forward together to enable that to be provided. — Yours faithfully,

Anne Sandars

Retired staff nurse at Sue Ryder, Nettlebed, Church Street, Henley

Sue Ryder responds: “Our key objective is to support people’s care in their own home wherever we can and where that is the person’s choice. We will continue to review how well the beds in Wallingford serve the needs for palliative care and ensure we have sufficient inpatient provision.”

Insult to our intelligence

Sir, — You were kind enough to print my letter last year criticising the appalling designs for the proposed Premier Inn in the Henley station car park.

The latest proposals are almost an insult to the intelligence of anyone who objected and are, at best, a token gesture.

The reduction in height of 50cm does nothing to alleviate the overbearing bulk of the building and its effect on the Henley roofscapes.

Both the design and the materials are totally alien to the town and the applicants should scrap this scheme and come back with a more vernacular alternative. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Hamilton MVO

Fawley

Welcome to everwhere

Sir, — The overall aesthetic of Henley has a unique quality which deserves to be put in the forefront of any major architectural development, particularly a project that would be the largest in the town.

It is not that Henley should close its eyes to post-modernism, it is more to do with the aesthetic visual transition which unites the old and the new.

Unfortunately, with a professional name like Blocwork, the ubiquitous Lego construction of a five-storey building which can be seen everywhere is not individual enough for Henley.

I applaud excellent contemporary architecture and have taught a number of student architects with a focus on the innate qualities of unique environments and the need to go to great pains to steer away from ubiquity.

Henley had a wonderful timber-constructed station which should have been incorporated in its replacement years ago.

The regatta headquarters is perfectly suited to its prominent position, the River & Rowing Museum has a unique presence but a minimalist block with a few trees round it as the first sight of Henley from the train is not very imaginative.

Instead of welcome to a small riverside market town it will become “welcome to the same as everywhere else”. — Yours faithfully,

Clive Duncan FRSS RBA SPS

Shiplake

We’ve been here before

Sir, — I read with great interest the comments on the possible full closure and pedestrianisation of Henley market place, in particular the Mayor’s views.

Some 25 years ago, I was the first town centre management consultant for Henley (after six years as town centre manager for Reading).

A major project proposed by the Henley Partnership as part of the improvement of the town centre was full pedestrianisation of Market Place. My role was to co-ordinate this plan.

There are still residents of the time, including former town councillors, who will remember the very strong opinions voiced in the campaign that developed. This peaked at a noisy public meeting of about 1,000 people in front of the town hall.

The outcome was a trial scheme with full pedestrianisation. Suffice to say, the trial led to the changes incorporated in the compromise version that exists today.

Without going into detail, the revised plan resulted in much better traffic circulation around the town, with not only better access to the town centre with some views that the light traffic routing through the square added life to the town centre.

However, times and opinions change… — Yours faithfully,

Peter Fieldhouse

High Street, Hurley

Congestion has grown

Sir, — Any road closure in Henley town centre will have an impact on all other roads. Look what has happened during roadworks.

As the new Highway Code gives pedestrians priority, I would suggest that the north side of the Market Place be re-opened to traffic then vehicles would only have to stop momentarily to let pedestrians cross.

Also the road in front of the town hall should be used for emergency vehicles only. This would stop some of the traffic using the Greys Road car park as a road.

Thought should also be given to how the traffic lights operate. Some may not be required. I do not live in Henley now but still visit and I do notice how bad the traffic situation has become. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Giles

Earley

Bollards to stop HGVs

Sir, — I read that bollards will be installed at the junction of Bell Street and New Street, Henley, to prevent heavy goods vehicles from mounting and damaging the pavement (Standard, February 11).

I can’t wait but only hope that the bollards will be placed at the edge of the pavement, so that HGVs will have a tight restriction when turning the corner. That should soon see them off at least when coming from Fair Mile.

Now where can we put the equivalent for HGVs coming the other way — any suggestions?

I’ll try not to get too excited as it is for Oxfordshire County Council to fund it and carry out the work so it could be a long time in coming. Let us hope not. — Yours faithfully,

Lene de Wesselow

Henley

MPs should behave better

Sir, — I have always found the shouting, jeering and mocking behaviour of MPs in the House of Commons chamber distasteful.

To me that type of behaviour is the epitome of disrespect and respect is a central issue in all reasonable politics.

It seems obvious to me that it is really very difficult to call ourselves a democracy if our elected representatives do not respect each other. There are those who say that the shouting, jeering, mocking behaviour is only a piece of theatre strictly limited to the chamber and that when it comes to the real work of the parliament, MPs are quite different people.

I disagree and regard much of the shouting, jeering and mocking as verbal abuse.

It is true that MPs are different outside the chamber but our parliamentary system is still driven by a profound sense of disrespect for the opposition parties and this behaviour is but one symptom of this.

The opposition is frequently seen as dastardly adversaries, even dangerous, rather than as those whose job it is to challenge the Government’s thinking and politics. This attitude towards adversarial politics has now got completely out of hand. This problem has been brewing for quite some time with increasingly disparaging remarks being uttered in the chamber.

Furthermore, the activity of verbal abuse has spilled over into the streets.

Readers will remember the type of haranguing various MPs were subjected to during the Brexit debate when they walked to and from the Commons. This behaviour is not only ugly, it is dangerous.

Being free to verbally abuse anyone in the streets is only one step away from physical violence.

Now those who criticise the Prime Minister are being described as his enemies. The Prime Minister criticised the leader of the Opposition Kier Starmer for the failure to prosecute Jimmy Savile.

This produced a chaotic scene where a substantial bunch of troublemakers harassed Mr Starmer in the street outside Parliament.

The scenes broadcast on television were no less than shocking. All the police seemed prepared to do was to shout at the troublemakers.

Surely the behaviour of the troublemakers and the police’s lack of action are both entirely unacceptable?

How could this most worrying situation have been allowed to develop?

Were the troublemakers not breaking the law by disturbing the peace?

Is threatening behaviour not contrary to the law of the UK and therefore an offence?

Have the police handed the streets over to the mob?

The origins of the incident go back to the shouting, jeering, mocking behaviour of MPs in the Commons. It is certainly time to change. — Yours faithfully,

Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

Persuasion not diktat

Sir, — In December last year, a member of the Left-wing Labour/Liberal Democrat/Green ruling alliance at Oxfordshire County Council brought forward a motion to ban meat and dairy products at all council-catered events.

I attempted to amend the motion to ensure that a vegan option was always available but was not rammed down people’s throats but I failed.

Like many others, I enjoy vegan food but abhor being commanded to eat it.

The matter received extensive national publicity.

On Tuesday last week, farmers from across Oxfordshire gathered outside County Hall to protest at the motion.

Their rally completely overshadowed the meeting that was taking place inside to set the budget.

Perhaps the administration was pleased that press attention was diverted from their whopping five per cent council tax increase and the Conservatives’ unsuccessful proposal that it should be limited to 3.5 per cent.

The motion has harmed both the vegan cause and the reputation of the council but has to be ratified by the county’s cabinet on March 15.

I will be addressing that meeting and hope by then that their angry green mist of self-righteousness will have lifted and I can convince them that the way forward is through education, persuasion and choice, not diktat. — Your faithfully,

Councillor David Bartholomew (Conservative)

Sonning Common division, Oxfordshire County Council

Homes that are needed

Editor, — The house sign in Rotherfield Greys highlighted in last week’s Henley Standard is an example of the continuing enterprise towards social housing provision shown in Rotherfield Greys.

Not only were Pear Tree Cottages taken over by the Henley and District Housing Trust but there is also Church Close nearby, which presumably was glebe land owned by the church.

And next door to the Maltsters is a row of terraced houses erected 100 years ago by Henley Rural District Council as “homes for heroes” after the First World War.

These four houses were the first council houses built in Oxfordshire (see Brian Read’s Henley Rural). The specification was said to be of a high standard, including cavity walls but no piped water.

Now being built are two further houses by the housing trust at Greys Green, no doubt to modern (green) standards.

Surely social housing for rent is what is badly needed, not only in South Oxfordshire, and the need will not be satisfied by so-called “affordable” housing to purchase at unaffordable prices. — Yours faithfully,

Valerie Alasia

Makins Road, Henley

Thanks for rescuing me

I would like to thank everyone for all their help on the afternoon of Sunday, February 6 when I fell into the River Thames and thought I was going to drown.

You were all so kind and I am very grateful. Thank you also to the person who called the ambulance.

Would the lady who lives close to me please contact me as I would like to thank you in person for the flowers you kindly left me on the Monday?

Thank you all again. — Yours faithfully,

Miriam Armstrong

Comforting thought

Sir, — I just wanted to say thank you to Geraldine Witcher for her very apt words in Thought for the Week (Standard, February 4) and also to you for publishing them.

We can all take comfort from knowing that God loves us and that He is in control. — Yours faithfully,

Mrs A V Parker

St Mary’s Close, Henley