Fond farewell to apple-loving steer

Sir, — After several enquiries about the whereabouts of the large black steer (“cow”) that developed a fan club over the last 15 years in Whitchurch Hill, I am sorry to report that Tiddlypom has passed.

Some of his fans came for his friendly grin and some from him sticking his head over the fence so he could be petted by passers-by on the public footpath. Some knocked on the farm door to inform that there was a dead cow in the field.

Tiddlypom wasn’t dead on any of those occasions, he just thought it was funny to lie on his back with his legs in the air, head back, tongue lolling, close enough to the path to be clearly seen, but not so close you could see him breathe.

This always resulted in someone proving to the concerned party that he wasn’t actually dead by feeding him a carrot — his second favourite snack. Alas, he isn’t pretending anymore.

His favourite snack was apples. During the apple season, he would feast on the windfalls that fell over the fence, ferment them internally and spend September to November drunk. If he ran short of windfalls on his side of the fence, I’d get a big cidery puff of breath through my window from him, demanding I gather some from my side and pass them over.

He was named Tiddlypom long before he chose to get tiddly on pommes, I should add.

To the dozens of people who came from miles around to pet him, feed him carrots or apples, or just be amazed at his size, thank you.

Tiddlypom appreciated you, as do I. He had a long and spoiled-rotten life. He shall be missed.

I’d also like to thank Larkmead Veterinary Group, of Cholsey, for their efforts to help The Pom after his arthritis became too much for him to bear and for giving him a dignified end when all else had been explored. — Yours faithfully,

Simon Brickhill

Goring Heath