Monday, 28 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Thank you for clearing fallen trees

Thank you for clearing fallen trees

Sir, — Please can you thank all those who braved the storms to make our roads safe again by their swift tree-clearance services?

These farmers and other anonymous helpful souls seem to mysteriously magic away tree blockages within minutes, like this one in Checkendon. I wonder whether they would ever be interested in pothole filling? — Yours faithfully,

Amanda Stewart

Checkendon

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33