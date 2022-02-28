Thank you for clearing fallen trees

WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song
Monday, 28 February 2022
Sir, — Please can you thank all those who braved the storms to make our roads safe again by their swift tree-clearance services?
These farmers and other anonymous helpful souls seem to mysteriously magic away tree blockages within minutes, like this one in Checkendon. I wonder whether they would ever be interested in pothole filling? — Yours faithfully,
Amanda Stewart
Checkendon
28 February 2022
